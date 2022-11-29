Craigslist is a popular bulletin board-style platform for posting ads, sharing community information, and buying and selling goods. Although Craigslist wasn’t built for real estate lead generation per se, it’s a simple, affordable, and effective way for agents to promote listings and connect with potential real estate clients. Below is a step-by-step guide on how to get real estate leads from Craigslist—from creating an account to posting your real estate listings, optimizing your posts with high-quality images, and reposting listings frequently.

