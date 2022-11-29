Read full article on original website
Related
fitsmallbusiness.com
How to Get Real Estate Leads From Craigslist in 10 Steps (+ Downloadable Checklist)
Craigslist is a popular bulletin board-style platform for posting ads, sharing community information, and buying and selling goods. Although Craigslist wasn’t built for real estate lead generation per se, it’s a simple, affordable, and effective way for agents to promote listings and connect with potential real estate clients. Below is a step-by-step guide on how to get real estate leads from Craigslist—from creating an account to posting your real estate listings, optimizing your posts with high-quality images, and reposting listings frequently.
fitsmallbusiness.com
What Is Retail? A Small Business Guide
Retail is when a business sells (typically physical) products to consumers, with retailing the act of conducting retail business. Ecommerce and omnichannel selling have blurred the lines of physical and online retail, so retail is a term that often encompasses all selling of goods—digitally or in-store. Despite the growth...
Comments / 0