Pike County, OH

Fox 19

Final Wagner murder trial expected next year

WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - And then there was one. The conviction this week of George Wagner IV on all 22 counts against him in the Pike County massacre leaves his father in a very distinct minority. Billy Wagner, 51, is now the lone family member who continues to maintain his...
PIKE COUNTY, OH

