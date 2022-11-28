Ohio lame duck session resumes after "turkey day" break with voting, school board bills on agenda

Read full article on original website
Large coalition urges Ohio lawmakers to reject a plan that makes it harder to amend the constitution
More than 100 faith, union, community, conservative, and progressive organizations are opposing a resolution that would make it harder for citizens to pass constitutional amendments in Ohio. The groups have sent a joint letter to House Speaker Bob Cupp (R-Lima) and Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima), asking them to thwart...
Just weeks after big statewide win, race to replace Ohio Republican Party leader is on
The Ohio Republican Party scored big wins this fall, but the party will be without a chair soon. And the race to become the next leader of the Ohio GOP is on, with one candidate declared and one former candidate who tried to oust the current chair this summer bowing out.
Mass shooting survivor calls on lawmakers to pass bill that changes gun background checks
Whitney Austin, a mass shooting survivor who was hit 12 times during a rampage in Cincinnati, appeared in front of an Ohio Senate committee to share her story and testify for a bill that would create more gun purchasing regulations. Austin was among the victims injured when a gunman opened...
DeWine's plans for improving mental health services in Ohio includes paid internships
Gov. Mike DeWine, who just won his bid for re-election to the office, said he’s going to focus on improving the physical and mental well-being of Ohioans in his second term in office. At an Ohio Chamber of Commerce event focusing on health care Wednesday morning, DeWine said his...
Ohio's nursing homes hope for more money soon - and in next year’s budget
A lobby representing Ohio’s nursing homes is asking the state to give them another $600 million to help them offset increased costs for providing care to Ohioans at nursing homes, rehabilitation centers and assisted living facilities. State lawmakers who are considering the request for increased funding know the money...
