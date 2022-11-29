Read full article on original website
Morning Sun
Two election recounts announced for Isabella County
Two recounts involving votes cast across Isabella County — and part of Clare County — were announced Wednesday evening and Thursday, but the two are distinct and separate from each other. Isabella County’s clerk announced Thursday afternoon a separate recount in six precincts starting a week from Monday....
Sadness: Stars & Structure of Popular Flint Area Business Come Down
Another iconic building's life comes to an end. We'll add this to our list of places we miss around Flint & Genesee County, Michigan. The end of the Walli's Restaurant & Banquet Center (and one point, lodge) happened several years ago. Now, the last physical memories of its former success are being demolished.
WILX-TV
Semi truck driver loses consciousness, crashes in Livingston County
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - A semi truck left the road in Livingston County and knocked a utility pole down Thursday morning. The incident happened at about 4 a.m. According to authorities, the driver was on southbound US-23 in Tyrone Township when they blacked out or fell asleep, which caused the truck to leave the road, drive into a ditch, cross Old US-23 and strike the utility pole.
abc12.com
Northwood University receives gift of $2 million worth of classic cars
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Northwood University received a nontraditional gift from a Mount Pleasant couple. Entrepreneurs and avid car collectors Michael and Dianne Morey, who started Bandit Industries nearly 40 years ago, are giving the college 35 vehicles from their extensive collection. The gift is valued at more than $2 million.
WNEM
Did you see it? Reports of fireball in Genesee County & SE Michigan
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Reports of a fireball streaking across the sky have surfaced in Genesee County, and other parts of southeast Michigan. The reports in Genesee County occurred around 7:30 PM to 7:35 PM. Both reports indicated it was greenish in color, and lasted about 1-3 seconds. If...
Midland police officer injured in crash arraigned on super drunk charge
MIDLAND, MI — A Midland police officer has been arraigned on charges that he crashed his personal vehicle while being super drunk. Jason J. Gatrell, 46, on Wednesday, Nov. 30, appeared before Midland County District Magistrate Gerald Ladwig for arraignment on single counts of operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.17 or higher, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, and possessing a firearm while under the influence.
Up North Voice
‘Santa Train’ coming tomorrow!
NORTHEAST MICHIGAN – Lake State Railway (LSRC) is proud to announce the arrival of the “Santa Train.”. The train, which will bring Santa and Mrs. Claus to Standish, West Branch, Roscommon and Grayling on Dec. 3, will also act as a pickup spot for “Toys for Tots.”
WNEM
Gas price disparities in mid-Michigan
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Motorists looking to fuel up can do so for $3 a gallon in Saginaw County’s Bridgeport Township. It’s been reported that gas prices are about 60 cents to 90 cents higher in other parts of mid-Michigan. TV5 spoke with motorists on both ends of the spectrum.
abc12.com
MDOT studying traffic relief for busy Birch Run commercial area
BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WJRT) - M-83 in Birch Run often is choked with traffic and the Michigan Department of Transportation is looking at solutions. MDOT is planning a community meeting on Dec. 14 to study a variety of traffic relief measures for the busy I-75 interchange and commercial corridor. The meeting is part of a year-long study to develop potential plans.
Imagine If Michigan State Kept A Player Active For 2 Months Following A Felony Charge
Well, well, well. It turns out that all the worst people in your life who've been lecturing you about class, morality, and doing things "the right way" for the last several weeks are completely full of shit. Who could have possibly seen that coming?. Mazi Smith, star defensive lineman and...
20+ Good Eats: Genesee County, MI Restaurant Bucket List
We're all guilty of finding a favorite, regular restaurant or bar to frequent around the greater Flint area and never remembering to try other places that have been in our communities for decades or just opened. Where are the best places to eat in Genesee County, MI?. It turns out,...
Beware: Delays Expected During Fenton and Mundy Twp Construction
During winter months we don't often think of new construction projects getting underway in Genesee County, Michigan, but here we are. Don't worry, this isn't another round-about being added (those are scheduled in other places). What is the construction happening in Fenton Township, MI?. Work has started to extend a...
Chrome & Ice Car Show Flint Dates – What You Need To Know
One of Michigan's most popular winter events takes place in Flint. Presented by Back to the Bricks, the 8th Annual Chrome & Ice Winter Classic Car Event dates for 2023 have been announced with this year's theme soon to follow. This awesome event attracts car enthusiasts from all over the Great Lakes State and beyond.
Michigan couple donating $2 million classic car collection to benefit local university
Michael and Dianne Morey of Mount Pleasant have pledged to donate 35 classic cars from their automotive collection to Northwood University and the Northwood idea.
WNEM
Police stop drivers going 99 mph on I-75
SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police troopers stopped a driver traveling 99 miles per hour on I-75 in Saginaw County Friday morning. This comes a day after the state announced a statewide crackdown on speeding. “Troopers will be working overtime to enforce speed limits through the holidays. Don’t...
wsgw.com
Saginaw Home Rehabilitation Program Begins this Weekend
The Saginaw Home Rehabilitation Program kicks off Saturday, December 3rd at City Hall. The City is reminding residents who want to apply for Phase I—Furnaces that they should attend one of the Open Application Events scheduled for Saturday, December 3 or Saturday December 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, Room 205.
beltmag.com
An Auto Plant Becomes a State Park
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced earlier this year that a record $450 million is being invested in state and local parks as part of the Building Michigan Together Plan. This investment will help create and improve parks large and small, including creating a new state park in Flint on the site of an old GM plant and funding a 27-mile greenway in Detroit. Major investments in parks and green spaces in both Flint and Detroit are revitalizing former industrial sites and vacant lots, and helping both cities to recover from decades of economic decline.
Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3
Updated, 8:43 a.m. with more details from the Secretary of State’s office The votes in more than 600 precincts across Michigan will be recounted after an Oakland County man filed paperwork Wednesday alleging “fraud or error” in balloting for voting and abortion rights proposals that were approved by voters on Nov. 8. The petitions, signed […] The post Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Bay City Western to celebrate opening of renovated gym and auditorium
AUBURN, MI-- Bay City Public Schools will be hosting an open house event at Bay City Western, 500 W. Midland Road, to celebrate the renovation of its gym and auditorium. The open house and ribbon cutting will be held from 4-5:30 p.m. Thursday, December 8. Bay City Public Schools Superintendent...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Grand Blanc Township (Grand Blanc Township, MI)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Grand Blanc Township. The crash happened at the Dort Highway intersection on I-75 at around 7:40 a.m. The early-30s driver rear-ended a car, drove around it, crossed all three lanes of traffic, and rolled over into the median as he entered southbound I-75.
