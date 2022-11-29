ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw County, MI

Morning Sun

Two election recounts announced for Isabella County

Two recounts involving votes cast across Isabella County — and part of Clare County — were announced Wednesday evening and Thursday, but the two are distinct and separate from each other. Isabella County’s clerk announced Thursday afternoon a separate recount in six precincts starting a week from Monday....
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Semi truck driver loses consciousness, crashes in Livingston County

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - A semi truck left the road in Livingston County and knocked a utility pole down Thursday morning. The incident happened at about 4 a.m. According to authorities, the driver was on southbound US-23 in Tyrone Township when they blacked out or fell asleep, which caused the truck to leave the road, drive into a ditch, cross Old US-23 and strike the utility pole.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Northwood University receives gift of $2 million worth of classic cars

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Northwood University received a nontraditional gift from a Mount Pleasant couple. Entrepreneurs and avid car collectors Michael and Dianne Morey, who started Bandit Industries nearly 40 years ago, are giving the college 35 vehicles from their extensive collection. The gift is valued at more than $2 million.
MIDLAND, MI
MLive

Midland police officer injured in crash arraigned on super drunk charge

MIDLAND, MI — A Midland police officer has been arraigned on charges that he crashed his personal vehicle while being super drunk. Jason J. Gatrell, 46, on Wednesday, Nov. 30, appeared before Midland County District Magistrate Gerald Ladwig for arraignment on single counts of operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.17 or higher, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, and possessing a firearm while under the influence.
MIDLAND, MI
Up North Voice

‘Santa Train’ coming tomorrow!

NORTHEAST MICHIGAN – Lake State Railway (LSRC) is proud to announce the arrival of the “Santa Train.”. The train, which will bring Santa and Mrs. Claus to Standish, West Branch, Roscommon and Grayling on Dec. 3, will also act as a pickup spot for “Toys for Tots.”
STANDISH, MI
WNEM

Gas price disparities in mid-Michigan

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Motorists looking to fuel up can do so for $3 a gallon in Saginaw County’s Bridgeport Township. It’s been reported that gas prices are about 60 cents to 90 cents higher in other parts of mid-Michigan. TV5 spoke with motorists on both ends of the spectrum.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

MDOT studying traffic relief for busy Birch Run commercial area

BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WJRT) - M-83 in Birch Run often is choked with traffic and the Michigan Department of Transportation is looking at solutions. MDOT is planning a community meeting on Dec. 14 to study a variety of traffic relief measures for the busy I-75 interchange and commercial corridor. The meeting is part of a year-long study to develop potential plans.
BIRCH RUN, MI
Banana 101.5

Chrome & Ice Car Show Flint Dates – What You Need To Know

One of Michigan's most popular winter events takes place in Flint. Presented by Back to the Bricks, the 8th Annual Chrome & Ice Winter Classic Car Event dates for 2023 have been announced with this year's theme soon to follow. This awesome event attracts car enthusiasts from all over the Great Lakes State and beyond.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Police stop drivers going 99 mph on I-75

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police troopers stopped a driver traveling 99 miles per hour on I-75 in Saginaw County Friday morning. This comes a day after the state announced a statewide crackdown on speeding. “Troopers will be working overtime to enforce speed limits through the holidays. Don’t...
wsgw.com

Saginaw Home Rehabilitation Program Begins this Weekend

The Saginaw Home Rehabilitation Program kicks off Saturday, December 3rd at City Hall. The City is reminding residents who want to apply for Phase I—Furnaces that they should attend one of the Open Application Events scheduled for Saturday, December 3 or Saturday December 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, Room 205.
SAGINAW, MI
beltmag.com

An Auto Plant Becomes a State Park

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced earlier this year that a record $450 million is being invested in state and local parks as part of the Building Michigan Together Plan. This investment will help create and improve parks large and small, including creating a new state park in Flint on the site of an old GM plant and funding a 27-mile greenway in Detroit. Major investments in parks and green spaces in both Flint and Detroit are revitalizing former industrial sites and vacant lots, and helping both cities to recover from decades of economic decline.
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Advance

Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3

Updated, 8:43 a.m. with more details from the Secretary of State’s office The votes in more than 600 precincts across Michigan will be recounted after an Oakland County man filed paperwork Wednesday alleging “fraud or error” in balloting for voting and abortion rights proposals that were approved by voters on Nov. 8. The petitions, signed […] The post Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE

