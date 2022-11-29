ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
9&10 News

Man Arrested After Invading Emmet County Home

Ervin John Spivey, 36, of Sebewaing, was arrested Nov. 24 after breaking into a home in Emmet County. A trooper was called to a home Thursday on W. Bear Road in Bear Creek Township, after a report of an alarm system going off, according to Michigan State Police. The homeowner...
EMMET COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Midland man accused of killing Bay County motorcyclist in crash takes plea

BAY CITY, MI — A Midland man accused of drunkenly crashing into a motorcycle, killing its driver and injuring its passenger in the process, has accepted a plea deal. Roy G. Trumble, 71, in late October appeared before Bay County Circuit Judge Joseph K. Sheeran and pleaded no contest to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing serious injury. The former is a 15-year felony, while the latter is punishable by up to five years in prison.
BAY CITY, MI
WILX-TV

Clinton County deputies arrest 3 in 2 separate methamphetamine incidents over holiday weekend

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a dozen people over Thanksgiving Weekend. According to authorities, deputies observed a vehicle near a closed business in Watertown Township on Nov. 27. After an investigation, a 32-year-old woman from Charlotte was taken into custody for possession of methamphetamine, and a 33-year-old woman from Lansing was taken into custody for providing false information to police and felon in possession of ammunition. Authorities said the woman from Lansing had an active warrant out for her arrest at the time.
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Sebewaing man arrested for breaking into northern MI home

EMMET COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - A Sebewaing man is behind bars for breaking into a northern Michigan home on Thanksgiving. In a release sent to TV5, Michigan State Police said it started when an alarm went off at a home on W. Beaver Rd. in Bear Creek Township on Thursday, Nov. 24.
SEBEWAING, MI
WNEM

SB I-75 back open in Genesee County following crash

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - All lanes of southbound I-75 are back open in Genesee County following a morning crash. The crash was reported at Dort Highway about 8 a.m. on Tuesday. All southbound lanes were closed for a couple hours but have since reopened.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Michigan State Police warns against scams after Tuscola caller impersonates sergeant

Michigan State Troopers at the Caro Post learned Monday that a new scam is going around, and this time, the scammer is pretending to be a sergeant with the agency. Throughout the morning of November 28, the Caro Post received several calls asking about the supposed sergeant, who is calling individuals currently on the state’s Sex Offender Registry. Calling from 989-214-7990, the scammer would identify himself as a state trooper before informing the listener that they missed a mandatory DNA test and must pay a $100 bond.
CARO, MI
wsgw.com

Armed Neighbors Stop Home Invasion

A Saint Charles man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a house occupied by a 41-year-old woman and her two children on Friday morning. Around 7:30 a.m. Saginaw County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a call of a suspect jumping on a car and yelling. Before they arrived, the 32-year-old man reportedly broke into a house on Sanderson Street in Saint Charles. Police say that two bystanders, who were concealed pistol holders, rushed to the scene to stop the home invasion, detaining the suspect until deputies arrived.
SAINT CHARLES, MI
wsgw.com

Saginaw County Board Loses Friendly Bet With Gladwin County

The Saginaw County Commission came out on the losing end of a wager with Gladwin County after the High School Football Division Five State Finals on Saturday. The Gladwin Flying G’s emerged victorious 10-7 over the Frankenmuth Eagles with a field goal in the final seconds of the game. Honoring the terms of the bet, the Saginaw County Board of Commissioners is assembling a gift basket with items representative of Saginaw County to present to the Gladwin County Commission at their next regular meeting on December 20.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

Woman critically injured in I-69 crash in Genesee County

GENNESEE COUNTY, MI – A woman was critically injured in a crash that shut I-69 down for nearly two hours Friday evening. The Davison Township woman was driving a Ford Escape when she entered I-69 at Irish Road around 4:50 p.m., Nov. 25, Davison Township Police Chief Jay Rendon told MLive Sunday, Nov. 27. She appears to be the driver that caused the crash with a Chevrolet Silverado, Rendon said.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI

