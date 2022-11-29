Read full article on original website
Man Arrested After Invading Emmet County Home
Ervin John Spivey, 36, of Sebewaing, was arrested Nov. 24 after breaking into a home in Emmet County. A trooper was called to a home Thursday on W. Bear Road in Bear Creek Township, after a report of an alarm system going off, according to Michigan State Police. The homeowner...
Midland man accused of killing Bay County motorcyclist in crash takes plea
BAY CITY, MI — A Midland man accused of drunkenly crashing into a motorcycle, killing its driver and injuring its passenger in the process, has accepted a plea deal. Roy G. Trumble, 71, in late October appeared before Bay County Circuit Judge Joseph K. Sheeran and pleaded no contest to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing serious injury. The former is a 15-year felony, while the latter is punishable by up to five years in prison.
Ingham Sheriff: Suspect stealing diesel from farm tractors
According to the Ingham County Sheriff's office, an unknown person is going around stealing diesel from tractors in Aurelis and Leslie Townships.
Shiawassee County Sheriff: Reward doubled for information about stolen UTV
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI -- Officials say the reward being offered for information leading to the recovery of a stolen vehicle has been doubled. A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the recovery of a 2016 Bobcat 3650 utility vehicle, according to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office.
Clinton County deputies arrest 3 in 2 separate methamphetamine incidents over holiday weekend
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a dozen people over Thanksgiving Weekend. According to authorities, deputies observed a vehicle near a closed business in Watertown Township on Nov. 27. After an investigation, a 32-year-old woman from Charlotte was taken into custody for possession of methamphetamine, and a 33-year-old woman from Lansing was taken into custody for providing false information to police and felon in possession of ammunition. Authorities said the woman from Lansing had an active warrant out for her arrest at the time.
Stepbrother charged in 10-year-old’s murder found incompetent for trial
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The stepbrother of a 10-year-old girl who was found murdered in Saginaw shortly after being reported missing has been found incompetent to stand trial for her murder. Jameion Peterson was charged with open murder for the death of 10-year-old Na’mylah Turner Moore who was found dead...
Former employee calls Gleason ‘nothing more than a schoolyard bully’ at sentencing
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Former county Clerk-Register John Gleason -- once one of the area’s most popular public officials -- has been sentenced to a year of probation and $100 fine for performing a couple’s 2019 wedding ceremony without a marriage license. He received no jail time.
Bay City man pleads to choking roommate’s kitten to death
BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City man with an admitted history of killing pets has pleaded to a felony animal abuse charge stemming from him choking his roommate’s kitten to death. Mark M. Jacobs II, 30, on Monday, Nov. 28, appeared before Bay County Circuit Judge Joseph...
SB I-75 back open in Genesee County following crash
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - All lanes of southbound I-75 are back open in Genesee County following a morning crash. The crash was reported at Dort Highway about 8 a.m. on Tuesday. All southbound lanes were closed for a couple hours but have since reopened.
Michigan State Police warns against scams after Tuscola caller impersonates sergeant
Michigan State Troopers at the Caro Post learned Monday that a new scam is going around, and this time, the scammer is pretending to be a sergeant with the agency. Throughout the morning of November 28, the Caro Post received several calls asking about the supposed sergeant, who is calling individuals currently on the state’s Sex Offender Registry. Calling from 989-214-7990, the scammer would identify himself as a state trooper before informing the listener that they missed a mandatory DNA test and must pay a $100 bond.
Saginaw’s $3.8M furnace replacement program may attract ‘robust’ applicant turnout Saturday
SAGINAW, MI — Dozens of Saginaw residents could show up to City Hall this weekend to seek new furnaces offered through a $3.8 million housing rehabilitation program for lower-income citizens, Mayor Pro Tem Annie Boensch said. “Just based on the outreach I’ve done, I suspect turnout is going to...
Armed neighbors detain home invasion suspect until deputies arrive, undersheriff says
ST. CHARLES, Mich. (WNEM) - Two St. Charles neighbors, who are concealed pistol holders, are being credited with detaining a home invasion suspect until law enforcement arrived at the scene. The incident unfolded about 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25 when the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office received a call about...
Metro police investigating after elderly man hit, killed while getting mail in Genesee County
SWARTZ CREEK, MI – The Metro Police Authority of Genesee County is investigating a pedestrian crash that left an 87-year-old man dead. Det. Greg Racosta said a vehicle driven by a 38-year-old woman was headed south on Elms Road, near Bristol Road, a little before 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 when it hit the man while he was getting his mail.
Dog found with severe throat wound in Shiawassee County
The injuries the dog has will require surgery to fix.
Saginaw County Board Loses Friendly Bet With Gladwin County
The Saginaw County Commission came out on the losing end of a wager with Gladwin County after the High School Football Division Five State Finals on Saturday. The Gladwin Flying G’s emerged victorious 10-7 over the Frankenmuth Eagles with a field goal in the final seconds of the game. Honoring the terms of the bet, the Saginaw County Board of Commissioners is assembling a gift basket with items representative of Saginaw County to present to the Gladwin County Commission at their next regular meeting on December 20.
Woman critically injured in I-69 crash in Genesee County
GENNESEE COUNTY, MI – A woman was critically injured in a crash that shut I-69 down for nearly two hours Friday evening. The Davison Township woman was driving a Ford Escape when she entered I-69 at Irish Road around 4:50 p.m., Nov. 25, Davison Township Police Chief Jay Rendon told MLive Sunday, Nov. 27. She appears to be the driver that caused the crash with a Chevrolet Silverado, Rendon said.
Police: suspect dies, human remains found in trunk after Detroit shootout
As officers cleared the scene, they found the suspect in the driver's seat with a gunshot wound and human remains in the trunk of a vehicle.
