Shoshone, ID

Shoshone News Press

Area seniors facing meal reduction

OSBURN — Shoshone County has always done well to serve and take care of its most at-risk residents, and it looks like it’s time to step up once again. Silver Valley Meals on Wheels program director Darrell Lemieux was recently informed that of the 77 seniors he regularly prepares and delivers meals — 17 of them would be reduced from seven meals a week down to just five. Eliminating the two meals that are provided additionally on Thursdays and Fridays to be heated up and eaten over the weekend.
SHOSHONE COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Murdered U of I students remembered by hometowns

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Many gathered in Coeur d’Alene Wednesday night to remember the lives of the four University of Idaho students who were murdered over two weeks ago. Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were lifelong friends and graduated from Lake City High Schools. Ethan Chapin and his family spent a lot of their time in Priest Lake, and Xana...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Shoshone News Press

SVEDC to talk Smithsonian exhibit, revitalization at next Uptown Social

The Silver Valley Economic Development Corporation is planning to host its second Uptown Social Hour next week, as part of its larger Uplift Kellogg project. SVEDC Executive Director Paige Olsen explains that the social on Dec. 8 is designed to bring people together and talk about the many ways that the historic district can be revitalized.
KELLOGG, ID
KREM2

Madison Ranch development coming to Hayden

HAYDEN, Idaho — The Hayden City Council approved a zone change Tuesday for a commercially zoned property near the corner of Hayden Avenue and Huetter Road, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The change to a mixed-use zone will come with terms. Using priorities laid...
HAYDEN, ID
kmvt

Health advisory raised for Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir and Murtaugh Creek

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The South Central Public Health District (SCOHD) is raising the public healthy advisory for Salmon Falls Creek Reservoirs and Murtaugh Lake after tests showed concentrations of microcystin, a toxin by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) are now at safe levels. Dangerous algal...
TWIN FALLS, ID
KREM

Snowstorm drops more than 12 inches in North Idaho

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Silas Ballou went about 20 feet down the hill on his sled and crashed face-first into the snow Wednesday afternoon, reports our Coeur d'Alene Press. For a few seconds, the youth didn’t move. Then, he peeked out from under his oversized stocking cap, stood up with a big grin and started back up the hill next to the Coeur d’Alene Public Library to do it again.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Shoshone News Press

Jail bookings: Nov. 28-30

• Stacey Dean Spencer, 54, of Kellogg, Idaho, was arrested for failing to appear. • David Thomas Sursely, 56, of Rathdrum, Idaho, is on hold from the federal government. • Dennis Paul Allen, 82, of Calder, Idaho, was arrested for aggravated assault. • Riley Edward Baldwin, 22, of Pinehurst, Idaho,...
KELLOGG, ID
inlander.com

Coeur d'Alene Casino opens new Little Dragon Eatery, plus more local food news

For anyone wondering what would replace the Coeur d'Alene Resort and Casino's High Mountain Buffet, which closed in March 2020, the answer is Little Dragon Eatery. Serving Asian-inspired dishes for dine-in or to-go, Little Dragon offers seven savory entrees served over choice of rice or yakisoba noodles. In addition to honey garlic beef with broccoli ($11.95/small, $14.95/large), options include sweet and sour chicken or pork, cashew chicken or pork, and orange chicken or pork ($10.95/small, $13.95/large). Substitute pork fried rice ($2) or order it as a standalone entrée ($8.95/small, $11.95/large). All large entrees also include an egg roll.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
lakelandhawkeye.com

“I Had a Dream …”

The starting lyrics of Everything I Wanted by Billie Eilish, is one of Faith Stichweh’s favorite songs. And the Stichweh’s own dreams is to be a singer/songwriter. At 6-years old,the desire to sing was implanted into the mind of Stichweh. The senior at Lakeland High School’s passion for it has carried on with her to this very day.
POCATELLO, ID
KREM2

North Idaho sees crashes pile up on snowy roads

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Local law enforcement agencies responded to numerous traffic incidents Wednesday as a snowstorm blanketed North Idaho and motorists faced treacherous road conditions, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. Amid the storm, the Kootenai County Office of Emergency Management urged drivers to stay off...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
pullmanradio.com

Major Winter Storm Warning

There will be a major winter storm starting Tuesday afternoon and continuing through Thursday. Affected areas include Genesee, Plummer, Rosalia, Potlatch, Pullman, Oakesdale, Uniontown, Tekoa, Moscow, La Crosse, and Colfax. Heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 10 inches along and east of SR-195…3 to 6 inches...
PULLMAN, WA
KREM2

North Idaho housing sales down from last year

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Kootenai County housing market is up when it comes to prices, but down when it comes to sales, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. According to the Coeur d'Alene Regional Realtors, the median single-family home price in the county was $550,000 in October, up 15.8% from the same month last year. In June, the median home price was $560,000.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KHQ Right Now

Police clear up remarks by Latah County prosecutor regarding Moscow homicides

The Moscow Police Department had to clear up remarks made by the Latah County prosecutor regarding the investigation into the homicide of four University of Idaho students. Prosecutor Bill Thompson said in an interview that one of the four students was targeted, however MPD said they do not know if the students or the residence were targeted.
MOSCOW, ID

