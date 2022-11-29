OSBURN — Shoshone County has always done well to serve and take care of its most at-risk residents, and it looks like it’s time to step up once again. Silver Valley Meals on Wheels program director Darrell Lemieux was recently informed that of the 77 seniors he regularly prepares and delivers meals — 17 of them would be reduced from seven meals a week down to just five. Eliminating the two meals that are provided additionally on Thursdays and Fridays to be heated up and eaten over the weekend.

SHOSHONE COUNTY, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO