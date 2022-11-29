ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sporting News

How much has Luka Doncic improved on defense? What stats, eye test tell us about Mavericks star's performance

One of the lasting images of the 2022 NBA Playoffs is Luka Doncic mercilessly being called up in pick-and-rolls over and over again as teams targeted him on defense. "There's no secret. They're going to put him in every single pick-and-roll," Jason Kidd told reporters midway through the Mavericks' second-round series against the Suns. "They did the same thing with Dirk [Nowitzki], until Dirk participated and stood up for himself."
FOX Sports

NBA Stock Watch: Antetokounmpo, Curry cannot be stopped

We're a quarter of the way through the NBA season, and it has been a wild ride. In the Western Conference, just 3.5 games separate the first- and ninth-place teams. So, a few wins or losses can skyrocket or plummet a franchise in either direction. In the East, the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks continue to establish themselves as the big dogs.

