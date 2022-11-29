ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoshone County, ID

KIFI Local News 8

EXPLAINER: Deaths of 4 Idaho students fuel online sleuths

The deaths of four University of Idaho students nearly three weeks ago has riled up thousands of would-be armchair sleuths, many of whom are posting speculation and unfounded rumors about the fatal stabbings online. The post EXPLAINER: Deaths of 4 Idaho students fuel online sleuths appeared first on Local News 8.
BOISE, ID
Shoshone News Press

Jail bookings: Nov. 28-30

• Stacey Dean Spencer, 54, of Kellogg, Idaho, was arrested for failing to appear. • David Thomas Sursely, 56, of Rathdrum, Idaho, is on hold from the federal government. • Dennis Paul Allen, 82, of Calder, Idaho, was arrested for aggravated assault. • Riley Edward Baldwin, 22, of Pinehurst, Idaho,...
KELLOGG, ID
KREM2

Madison Ranch development coming to Hayden

HAYDEN, Idaho — The Hayden City Council approved a zone change Tuesday for a commercially zoned property near the corner of Hayden Avenue and Huetter Road, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The change to a mixed-use zone will come with terms. Using priorities laid...
HAYDEN, ID
Shoshone News Press

Area seniors facing meal reduction

OSBURN — Shoshone County has always done well to serve and take care of its most at-risk residents, and it looks like it’s time to step up once again. Silver Valley Meals on Wheels program director Darrell Lemieux was recently informed that of the 77 seniors he regularly prepares and delivers meals — 17 of them would be reduced from seven meals a week down to just five. Eliminating the two meals that are provided additionally on Thursdays and Fridays to be heated up and eaten over the weekend.
SHOSHONE COUNTY, ID
KREM2

North Idaho sees crashes pile up on snowy roads

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Local law enforcement agencies responded to numerous traffic incidents Wednesday as a snowstorm blanketed North Idaho and motorists faced treacherous road conditions, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. Amid the storm, the Kootenai County Office of Emergency Management urged drivers to stay off...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Murdered U of I students remembered by hometowns

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Many gathered in Coeur d’Alene Wednesday night to remember the lives of the four University of Idaho students who were murdered over two weeks ago. Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were lifelong friends and graduated from Lake City High Schools. Ethan Chapin and his family spent a lot of their time in Priest Lake, and Xana...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

North Idaho housing sales down from last year

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Kootenai County housing market is up when it comes to prices, but down when it comes to sales, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. According to the Coeur d'Alene Regional Realtors, the median single-family home price in the county was $550,000 in October, up 15.8% from the same month last year. In June, the median home price was $560,000.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KREM

Snowstorm drops more than 12 inches in North Idaho

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Silas Ballou went about 20 feet down the hill on his sled and crashed face-first into the snow Wednesday afternoon, reports our Coeur d'Alene Press. For a few seconds, the youth didn’t move. Then, he peeked out from under his oversized stocking cap, stood up with a big grin and started back up the hill next to the Coeur d’Alene Public Library to do it again.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
uiargonaut.com

Moscow Police debunk theories and unconfirmed information

Details from Latah County prosecutor “inaccurate”. Moscow Police said Wednesday that recent comments by the Latah County prosecutor should not be construed as new information on the ongoing homicide investigation. This referenced a televised interview Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson had with NewsNation. In the interview, Thompson said the...
MOSCOW, ID
KREM2

Latest Info | Moscow Police say sixth person on rental lease was not home during attack

MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow police have provided new details in the investigation of four murdered University of Idaho students on Nov. 13, 2022. In their latest update, Moscow police revealed a sixth person is listed on the lease at the King Road home where the four students were killed. However, they do not believe this person was at the house at the time. Detectives do not believe they are connected to the murders.
MOSCOW, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Backcountry Avalanche Watch for Panhandle

The Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center in Sandpoint has issued a Backcountry Avalanche Watch for Bonner, Boundary, Kootenai and Shoshone Counties in north Idaho. Significant snowfall and wind may create dangerous avalanche conditions this afternoon through Thursday. New slabs will form and stress the existing weak layers in our mountain snowpack.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KXLY

Isolated snow showers tonight followed by COLD weather in the forecast – Kris

We are tracking isolated snow showers Thursday evening in north Spokane and Kootenai Counties. We are also tracking drier, COLDER air moving in from the north. Bundle up and watch your step as you head out the door Friday morning. Temperatures will start out in the single digits and low teens. All of the wet, slushy roads and sidewalks will refreeze, and they will stay frozen for the foreseeable future. High temperatures will only make it into the mid-20s. Expect low clouds and fog with only a slight chance of some clearing in the afternoon.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

WINTER STORM WARNING: major winter storm approaching this evening – Kris

We are tracking a major winter storm approaching the Inland Northwest Tuesday evening. A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the region. Wednesday morning’s commute is going to be a bear. By the time most folks will be hitting the road for work and school, several hours’ worth of heavy snow will be waiting. Several schools have already canceled school for Wednesday. The heaviest snow will fall between 3 and 9 a.m. Wednesday, but the chance of snow will continue through the day. With that in mind, the evening commute will likely be dicey as well.
SPOKANE, WA

