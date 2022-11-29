Read full article on original website
Shoshone News Press
Jail bookings: Nov. 28-30
• Stacey Dean Spencer, 54, of Kellogg, Idaho, was arrested for failing to appear. • David Thomas Sursely, 56, of Rathdrum, Idaho, is on hold from the federal government. • Dennis Paul Allen, 82, of Calder, Idaho, was arrested for aggravated assault. • Riley Edward Baldwin, 22, of Pinehurst, Idaho,...
Madison Ranch development coming to Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho — The Hayden City Council approved a zone change Tuesday for a commercially zoned property near the corner of Hayden Avenue and Huetter Road, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The change to a mixed-use zone will come with terms. Using priorities laid...
Shoshone News Press
Area seniors facing meal reduction
OSBURN — Shoshone County has always done well to serve and take care of its most at-risk residents, and it looks like it’s time to step up once again. Silver Valley Meals on Wheels program director Darrell Lemieux was recently informed that of the 77 seniors he regularly prepares and delivers meals — 17 of them would be reduced from seven meals a week down to just five. Eliminating the two meals that are provided additionally on Thursdays and Fridays to be heated up and eaten over the weekend.
North Idaho sees crashes pile up on snowy roads
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Local law enforcement agencies responded to numerous traffic incidents Wednesday as a snowstorm blanketed North Idaho and motorists faced treacherous road conditions, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. Amid the storm, the Kootenai County Office of Emergency Management urged drivers to stay off...
Kootenai County Planning and Zoning Commission recommends a massive Cougar Gulch rezone
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — The Kootenai County Planning and Zoning Commission recommended Tuesday that the county rezone most of Cougar Gulch, a move residents hope would help protect the area’s water supply, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The proposed rezoning area includes about...
Murdered U of I students remembered by hometowns
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Many gathered in Coeur d’Alene Wednesday night to remember the lives of the four University of Idaho students who were murdered over two weeks ago. Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were lifelong friends and graduated from Lake City High Schools. Ethan Chapin and his family spent a lot of their time in Priest Lake, and Xana...
North Idaho housing sales down from last year
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Kootenai County housing market is up when it comes to prices, but down when it comes to sales, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. According to the Coeur d'Alene Regional Realtors, the median single-family home price in the county was $550,000 in October, up 15.8% from the same month last year. In June, the median home price was $560,000.
After 170 Years, Idaho’s Oldest Building is Still Standing Proud
History is fascinating and Idaho has some interesting history and some incredible historic buildings. How much do you know about Idaho's oldest building? This gorgeous work of art and work of faith is still proudly standing in Northern Idaho and has quite the stories to tell. The Mission of the...
KREM
Snowstorm drops more than 12 inches in North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Silas Ballou went about 20 feet down the hill on his sled and crashed face-first into the snow Wednesday afternoon, reports our Coeur d'Alene Press. For a few seconds, the youth didn’t move. Then, he peeked out from under his oversized stocking cap, stood up with a big grin and started back up the hill next to the Coeur d’Alene Public Library to do it again.
uiargonaut.com
Moscow Police debunk theories and unconfirmed information
Details from Latah County prosecutor “inaccurate”. Moscow Police said Wednesday that recent comments by the Latah County prosecutor should not be construed as new information on the ongoing homicide investigation. This referenced a televised interview Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson had with NewsNation. In the interview, Thompson said the...
KXLY
Criminal law professor weighs in on Moscow Police’s handling of murder investigation
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police are constantly reiterating that they “do not want to compromise the integrity of this investigation,” but it’s for good reason. The gravity of the heinous murders of four University of Idaho students is taking a toll on the community, as well as law enforcement.
U.S. Forest Service advises North Idaho residents drive carefully on forest service roads ahead of storm
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The U.S. Forest Service in North Idaho has issued a warning to drivers to be careful on forest service roads during Wednesday's snowstorm. The service says that obstacles such as boulders and downed trees will be likely through the storm. Drivers should also expect longer wait times for rescue and recovery services.
U of I associate dean shares how school is responding to ongoing murder investigation
MOSCOW, Idaho — As the University of Idaho prepares to honor the four students who were killed in a vigil Wednesday night, the university's associate dean of students, Blaine Eckles, is sharing how the school is responding. Eckles says that he has never dealt with something this horrific in...
Latest Info | Moscow Police say sixth person on rental lease was not home during attack
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow police have provided new details in the investigation of four murdered University of Idaho students on Nov. 13, 2022. In their latest update, Moscow police revealed a sixth person is listed on the lease at the King Road home where the four students were killed. However, they do not believe this person was at the house at the time. Detectives do not believe they are connected to the murders.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Backcountry Avalanche Watch for Panhandle
The Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center in Sandpoint has issued a Backcountry Avalanche Watch for Bonner, Boundary, Kootenai and Shoshone Counties in north Idaho. Significant snowfall and wind may create dangerous avalanche conditions this afternoon through Thursday. New slabs will form and stress the existing weak layers in our mountain snowpack.
KXLY
More snow showers tonight after a day of record-breaking snow – Kris
We are tracking more snow showers from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. 1-4″ of additional snow in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene is possible. Kootenai County is still under a Winter Storm Warning until 10 a.m. Thursday. Plan your Thursday. It’s going to be a tricky Thursday morning commute...
Look: Jaw Dropping Washington 8000 SF Converted School House For Sale
There's a renovated schoolhouse in North Eastern Washington that's simply amazing inside and out and it's for sale!. A historic schoolhouse has been renovated and it's currently up for sale. Pink Floyd has nothing on this super cool schoolhouse that you can purchase for $699,000. The school is located in...
KXLY
Isolated snow showers tonight followed by COLD weather in the forecast – Kris
We are tracking isolated snow showers Thursday evening in north Spokane and Kootenai Counties. We are also tracking drier, COLDER air moving in from the north. Bundle up and watch your step as you head out the door Friday morning. Temperatures will start out in the single digits and low teens. All of the wet, slushy roads and sidewalks will refreeze, and they will stay frozen for the foreseeable future. High temperatures will only make it into the mid-20s. Expect low clouds and fog with only a slight chance of some clearing in the afternoon.
KXLY
WINTER STORM WARNING: major winter storm approaching this evening – Kris
We are tracking a major winter storm approaching the Inland Northwest Tuesday evening. A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the region. Wednesday morning’s commute is going to be a bear. By the time most folks will be hitting the road for work and school, several hours’ worth of heavy snow will be waiting. Several schools have already canceled school for Wednesday. The heaviest snow will fall between 3 and 9 a.m. Wednesday, but the chance of snow will continue through the day. With that in mind, the evening commute will likely be dicey as well.
