ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Paul Merson Says: Harry Maguire has been England's best player at 2022 World Cup so far in Qatar ahead of Wales game

By Paul Merson
SkySports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Netherlands vs USA prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out today?

The Netherlands and the USA meet at the World Cup with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.The Netherlands were expected to qualify out of Group A and did so as group winners following wins over Senegal and Qatar and a draw against Ecuador.Netherlands vs USA LIVE: Latest build-up as knockout stages beginCody Gakpo has been the breakout star of their World Cup so far with three goals, including the opener in each of their games so far.The USA battled to second place in Group B in order to reach the last 16. Christian Pulisic scored the crucial...
The Associated Press

Neymar expected to train again with Brazil at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar is expected to train with Brazil again on Saturday while left back Alex Telles and forward Gabriel Jesus have been ruled out for the remainder of the World Cup after getting injured in the match against Cameroon. Neymar was expected to practice with the...
SkySports

Eddie Jones to learn fate next week: Should England stick or twist?

The RFU's review panel will meet with Jones on Monday, ahead of a board meeting on Tuesday and a formal announcement from the RFU is expected midweek. The panel consists of board and executive members along with independent, former players and coaches. Jones has overseen England's worst year since 2008,...
SkySports

Australia 1-0 Denmark: Mathew Leckie strike seals World Cup last-16 spot as Danes sent packing

Australia dumped Denmark out of the World Cup after Mathew Leckie's strike earned a 1-0 victory and qualification to the last 16 for the first time since 2006. Australia knew a draw would see them join Group D winners France in the knockout stages, providing Tunisia did not beat France, while Denmark had to win to have any chance of progressing.
SkySports

EFL goals and round-up: Plymouth lose and Ipswich held; Barnsley win

Ipswich failed to fully capitalise on Plymouth's slip-up against Port Vale after conceding an equaliser to Fleetwood in the sixth minute of added time. With the Sky Bet League One leaders suffering their first home league defeat of the season courtesy of second-half goals from Tom Conlon and James Wilson, the Tractor Boys were on course to take top spot.
SkySports

Paul Farbrace announced as head coach of Sussex

Former England assistant coach, Paul Farbrace, has been announced as the new head coach of Sussex. Farbrace joins Sussex after three years as sporting director of Warwickshire, overseeing their success in the County Championship in 2021. Brilliant England pass 500 on historic day one in Pakistan. He was assistant coach...

Comments / 0

Community Policy