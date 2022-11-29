Paul Merson Says: Harry Maguire has been England's best player at 2022 World Cup so far in Qatar ahead of Wales game

Read full article on original website
Related
Netherlands vs USA prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out today?
The Netherlands and the USA meet at the World Cup with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.The Netherlands were expected to qualify out of Group A and did so as group winners following wins over Senegal and Qatar and a draw against Ecuador.Netherlands vs USA LIVE: Latest build-up as knockout stages beginCody Gakpo has been the breakout star of their World Cup so far with three goals, including the opener in each of their games so far.The USA battled to second place in Group B in order to reach the last 16. Christian Pulisic scored the crucial...
Neymar expected to train again with Brazil at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar is expected to train with Brazil again on Saturday while left back Alex Telles and forward Gabriel Jesus have been ruled out for the remainder of the World Cup after getting injured in the match against Cameroon. Neymar was expected to practice with the...
SkySports
Uruguay's Luis Suarez will not apologise to Ghana for handball that knocked them out of 2010 World Cup
Uruguay forward Luis Suarez says he will not apologise for the deliberate handball that knocked Ghana out of the 2010 World Cup - as the two countries prepare to reunite on Friday. In what was one of the most controversial moments in World Cup history, Suarez denied Ghana a late...
SkySports
Declan Rice says England deserve more credit for their World Cup performances and other nations should fear them
Declan Rice believes England should be getting more credit for their performances in a tricky World Cup group stage - while other contenders such as France and Argentina suffered shock defeats. The Three Lions cruised to top spot in Group B thanks to two wins and a draw against Iran,...
SkySports
The Ben Stokes revolution: England's red-ball batting has been transformed - will other Test sides follow their lead?
If Bazball is Test cricket played on steroids, as Sky Sports' Mark Butcher put it during the home summer, then the Test cricket England played on day one in Pakistan is Bazball on steroids. Ben Stokes' side have not only taken their freewheeling approach to the subcontinent, they have taken...
SkySports
Eddie Jones to learn fate next week: Should England stick or twist?
The RFU's review panel will meet with Jones on Monday, ahead of a board meeting on Tuesday and a formal announcement from the RFU is expected midweek. The panel consists of board and executive members along with independent, former players and coaches. Jones has overseen England's worst year since 2008,...
SkySports
Australia 1-0 Denmark: Mathew Leckie strike seals World Cup last-16 spot as Danes sent packing
Australia dumped Denmark out of the World Cup after Mathew Leckie's strike earned a 1-0 victory and qualification to the last 16 for the first time since 2006. Australia knew a draw would see them join Group D winners France in the knockout stages, providing Tunisia did not beat France, while Denmark had to win to have any chance of progressing.
SkySports
World Cup hits and misses: Romelu Lukaku shadow of former self as Belgium's tournament exit spelt end for head coach Roberto Martinez
When it comes to hits and misses, there cannot be many more literal examples of the latter than Romelu Lukaku's performance against Croatia. Coming on at half-time with Belgium in need of just one goal to progress, Lukaku missed four clear chances to score. The second, a header, would not...
SkySports
England make history in Pakistan by scoring 506-4 on day one with four players hitting centuries
England's 'Bazball' brand of cricket blossomed on its first overseas outing as centuries from Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Harry Brook powered the tourists to a record-breaking 506-4 against Pakistan in Rawalpindi. England became the first side to score 500 runs on the opening day of a Test,...
SkySports
England centurions reflect on record-breaking day in Pakistan | 'No better environment to be involved in'
Ben Duckett believes there isn't a "better environment to be involved in" as an England player after hitting his first Test century against Pakistan. Duckett returned to England's Test side after a six-year hiatus and opened the batting, hitting 107 runs and sharing a 233-run opening partnership with Zak Crawley.
SkySports
Ben White: England defender leaves World Cup training base to return home for 'personal reasons'
Ben White has left England's World Cup training base in Qatar to return home for "personal reasons". The Arsenal defender is not expected to return to the squad for the remainder of the tournament. The 25-year-old was included in Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad for the World Cup following an impressive...
SkySports
Pakistan vs England: Decision over first Test delay to be made on Thursday amid illness in touring party
A decision will be made on Thursday morning on whether to delay the start of the first Test between England and Pakistan to Friday, following an outbreak of illness in the touring squad. The England and Wales Cricket Board and Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed on Wednesday evening that a decision...
SkySports
Pakistan openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq make England toil in reply to tourists' 657 all out
Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq led the Pakistan fightback against England with an unbeaten century partnership on day two of the first Test in Rawalpindi after the tourists posted a first-innings total of 657 all out. England were eventually dismissed late on the second morning, with Harry Brook leading the way...
SkySports
Heather Knight: England captain excited to 'score runs' in West Indies as she rules out 'Mankad' tactic
Returning England captain Heather Knight says she is "100 per cent fit" after almost three months out with a hip injury and ruled out England using the 'Mankad' tactic against the West Indies. Having undergone surgery in August, England's captain returns for the three one-day internationals and five T20 internationals...
SkySports
Eddie Jones hits back at 'sad' Sir Clive Woodward criticism | England review to end next week
Jones is under pressure after he watched his side conclude a dismal Autumn Nations series with a 27-13 loss to South Africa, who were without their European-based players but still inflicted a sixth defeat of 2022 on their hosts at Twickenham. It completed the nation's worst year since 2008 and...
SkySports
EFL goals and round-up: Plymouth lose and Ipswich held; Barnsley win
Ipswich failed to fully capitalise on Plymouth's slip-up against Port Vale after conceding an equaliser to Fleetwood in the sixth minute of added time. With the Sky Bet League One leaders suffering their first home league defeat of the season courtesy of second-half goals from Tom Conlon and James Wilson, the Tractor Boys were on course to take top spot.
SkySports
Wild celebrations at 3am in Australia as Socceroos make last 16!
Australia fans celebrated their 1-0 win over Denmark with wild celebrations at 3am as they confirmed a place in the round of 16 in Qatar at the World Cup. Footage courtesy of: SBS Australia.
SkySports
Mattia Binotto: Ferrari team principal departed because second is 'not enough', says Stefano Domenicali
Ferrari announced on Tuesday that Binotto's three-year reign as team principal of Formula 1's most popular team will come to an end after he handed in his resignation, following heavy speculation that the 53-year-old would be sacked. Ferrari appeared to be in contention to end its long wait for titles...
SkySports
Ghana vs Uruguay: Derek Boateng forgives Luis Suarez for 2010 handball ahead of World Cup grudge match - but wife wants shirt out of the house
The ball is going in and Ghana are about to become the first African team to reach a World Cup semi-final. There is no way back for Uruguay. Not in the last moments of extra-time. But Luis Suarez is about to change things with one of the most famous handballs in history.
SkySports
Paul Farbrace announced as head coach of Sussex
Former England assistant coach, Paul Farbrace, has been announced as the new head coach of Sussex. Farbrace joins Sussex after three years as sporting director of Warwickshire, overseeing their success in the County Championship in 2021. Brilliant England pass 500 on historic day one in Pakistan. He was assistant coach...
Comments / 0