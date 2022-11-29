Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Nyanners “face reveal” on Twitch has VShojo star’s fans in stitches
Nyanners is known for hiding behind her cute pink cat girl avatar. However after showcasing her IRL self in a ghillie suit a few weeks back, she has now given everyone the “face reveal” they’ve been waiting for. Nyanners is a popular VTuber with almost a million...
dexerto.com
Top Smash players quit Panda Cup as Ludwig launches rival tournament
YouTube star Ludwig Ahgren is ready to host his own Super Smash Bros tournament after the Smash World Tour final was canceled, calling it ‘The Scuffed World Tour,’ with some of the best players in the world. The Smash competitive scene was caught up in controversy after the...
dexerto.com
Asmongold reveals his favorite part of WoW Dragonflight so far
Twitch star Asmongold shared his first impressions of WoW Dragonflight so far, specifically praising the expansion’s detailed cutscenes among other positives. WoW Dragonflight is finally here, and as with any new World of Warcraft expansion, Twitch’s biggest WoW streamer Asmongold has been playing through the new adventure. Throughout...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 plummets on Twitch as players abandon it over “horrible” skin prices
Overwatch 2 is experiencing a dramatic drop in Twitch viewerships after “horrible shop prices” are “killing the hype for the game.” Some players are blaming the drop on bugs and community frustrations, while others are simply preparing for the surge to come during Season 2’s arrival.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans react to Charizard tera raid “glitch”
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players are getting a good laugh out of the “hilariously broken” Charizard tera raid. The six-star battle event went live on Thursday, December 1, with its end time scheduled for 3:59 PM PST on Sunday, December 4. Taking on a new challenge counts as...
dexerto.com
Asmongold blasts Nintendo’s “horrible” decision to shut down Smash World Tour
Twitch streamer Asmongold blasted Nintendo for shutting down the Smash World Tour just days before its finals and took aim at Panada Global’s CEO Alan Bunney for his alleged role. Asmongold is the latest streamer to blast Nintendo for hurting the Smash esports scene and explained why the Japanese...
dexerto.com
Twitch streamer hospitalized after being wiped out in road accident
A Twitch streamer was left injured after being wiped out while riding a motorbike in Thailand, leaving him hospitalized and very much worse for wear. While Twitch is typically known to be a platform for gamers to stream their gameplay, be it from high-kill games in Warzone 2 to showing off the new World of Warcraft expansion, there’s a lot more to the platform than that.
dexerto.com
Should you start World of Warcraft in 2022? A new player’s journey in Azeroth
An MMO tourist journeys to Azeroth, but is World of Warcraft worth jumping into as a new player in 2022? Read on to find out. World of Warcraft feels like a game that is truly eternal – it feels like it’s been around forever, and it also feels like it’s going nowhere anytime soon.
dexerto.com
GTA Online leak reveals long-awaited feature finally coming in winter DLC update
A GTA Online leaker has claimed that the long-awaited fast travel taxi service will finally be coming as a part of the 2022 Winter Update. Even though GTA Online is almost a decade old at this point, there are still plenty of exciting things to do on the virtual streets of Los Santos.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet shiny duplication method discovered for multiplayer
A YouTuber has discovered a method to duplicate Shiny Pokemon while playing multiplayer so both trainers can capture their rare encounter. After reaching a Pokemon game’s post-game content, many players take up Shiny hunting as a way to continue on with the thrill of finding rare Pokemon. Naturally, Shiny...
dexerto.com
Ash Ketchum’s fate finally confirmed after Pokemon Ultimate Journeys victory
Pokemon Ultimate Journeys fans have been given a boost by TV Tokyo bosses about the future of the series, after Ash Ketchum’s victory created some uncertainty about the anime. After 25 years of trying, Ash finally managed to become Pokemon Champion in early November, and it quickly become one...
dexerto.com
How to get the Ability Patch in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
There are a ton of useful items to find or buy in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet that can help players in on their journey like the Ability Patch. Here’s how players can find an Ability Patch in Paldea for themselves. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have a ton of useful...
dexerto.com
Demon Slayer Season 3: Release date prediction, cast, plot, more
Demon Slayer Season 3 is on its way to continue the story of Tanjiro’s journey to save his sister, Nezuko. To help prepare fans for the debut, here is everything currently known about Demon Slayer Season 3. Demon Slayer is an incredibly popular Shounen anime which took the world...
dexerto.com
How to evolve Tadbulb into Bellibolt in Pokemon Scarlet Violet: Spawn locations
Tadbulb is one of the brand new Electric-type Pokemon introduced in the Gen 9 games. Here’s everything you need to know about where to find Tadbulb and its evolution Bellibolt in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. A boatload of new Gen 9 Pokemon are waiting to be checked off on...
dexerto.com
VShojo star kson reportedly banned from collabing with NIJISANJI
VShojo star kson has reportedly been banned from collaborating with any NIJISANJI VTuber, she revealed on stream. While the individual talents “are being so nice to [her] secretly”, the company apparently “hates her” and is blocking any crossover. Kson made a huge splash early in 2022...
dexerto.com
CoD devs finally address Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 PC crashing issues
Call of Duty devs have finally responded to Warzone 2.0’s widespread crashing issues, which have been plaguing PC players with NVIDIA graphics cards since the battle royale’s launch back in November. Warzone 2.0 crashing has been a major issue for players of the battle royale sequel since it...
dexerto.com
How to evolve Bisharp into Kingambit in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Bisharp and Pawniard are some of the returning Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet and a new evolution, called Kingambit has also been introduced. Here’s everything you need to know about how to evolve Bisharp into Kingambit in the games. Pawniard and Bishard have remained fan favorites since they were...
dexerto.com
Liver King promises to “tell all” after steroid use exposed
After being exposed for using steroids, social media star Liver King promises to come clean and publicly share the details of what exactly happened. The fitness industry is full of gurus who claim to be ‘natty’ — natural. Though many use performance enhancers, the “all-natural” fitness label helps the influencers market whatever image or product they are attempting to sell.
dexerto.com
Super Mario Bros trailer Easter Eggs, from Mario Galaxy to Rainbow Road
Here’s all the Easter eggs we spotted in the new trailer for the Super Mario Bros movie, whether it’s Rainbow Road or a nod to one of the best games in the franchise. Let’s a-go! The Super Mario Bros. Movie is fast-becoming one of the major motion...
dexerto.com
Symfuhny accused of Warzone 2 hacking by UFC fighter who wants to beat him up
Twitch star Mason ‘Symfuhny’ Lanier found himself being threatened by a UFC fighter who believes he cheats in Warzone and wants to settle things with a fight. Even though he’s dominated a handful of battle royales, including both Fortnite and Warzone, Symfuhny has been a constant target for hackusations from people who don’t believe his skills.
Comments / 0