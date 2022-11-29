Read full article on original website
Look: JJ Watt Makes His Opinion On Luke Fickell Very Clear
Wisconsin's football program on Sunday announced a new hire for its coaching vacancy: Luke Fickell. The news was largely received well. Fickell had a successful tenure with the Cincinnati Bearcats and was viewed to have earned this opportunity with experience over Wisconsin's interim coach ...
Landon Fickell appears to quash notion that he will follow his dad, Luke, out of Cincinnati
Luke Fickell has officially left UC to become the new head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers. However, his son Landon appears to have different plans.
saturdaytradition.com
Cincinnati DB, 4-star freshman from 2022 recruiting class, enters portal
Another day, another player has entered the transfer portal. On Sunday afternoon, Cincinnati freshman defensive back, Jonquis “JQ” Hardaway announced via his Twitter account that he will be entering the transfer portal. This announcement comes a little after former Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell accepted an offer to be...
Ohio State Football might lose Brian Hartline to head coaching job
When you are an elite college football program, you tend to lose assistant coaches to other programs. Programs poach your team to get assistants to become head coaches. The Ohio State football program already had to deal with that when Jeff Hafley was poached by Boston College. Another assistant coach...
UC Football Legend Weighs In On Bearcats Coaching Search
Cincinnati has question marks at quarterback and head coach going into the Big 12.
Look: Ohio State Football Star Addresses 'Culture' Problem
Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson has been battling through a foot injury all season and decided to clap back after a Buckeyes fan questioned the program's culture. The culture here is just fine. You try and come practice/play with torn ligaments and a broken bone in your foot every week. My brothers know I been trying to do whatever it take to fight alongside of them every week. Carry on.
Luke Fickell Was Asked If He Will Coach Wisconsin In Bowl Game
The Wisconsin Badgers' 2022 campaign didn't go as expected, but the team filled its head coaching vacancy with a hire that's drawn positive reviews across the board. Luke Fickell, who owns a 63-25 lifetime coaching record, revitalized the Cincinnati Bearcats football program and will seek to ...
Report: UC One Of Deion Sanders' Final School Choices
Primetime is eyeing the Bearcats.
Top Big Ten Wide Receiver Reportedly Transferring
Northwestern wide receiver Malik Washington has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per college football insider Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports. Washington led the Wildcats in receiving with 65 catches for 694 yards this season. This was his second straight season with more than 500 yards receiving as he reeled in 44 passes for 578 yards during his junior season in 2021.
Ohio State Could Be On Verge Of Massive Staff Loss
Things could be going from bad to worse for Ohio State following the loss to Michigan. According to a report from Buckeye Scoop, assistant coach Brian Hartline is interviewing for the Cincinnati head coaching opening. Luke Fickell left Cincinnati for Wisconsin over the weekend. The Bearcats have been linked to...
Conflicting Reports Surface On Major Coach's Interest In UC Job
The Bearcats are beginning their search for the next person to lead the football program.
Top Ohio State Assistant Reportedly Interviewing For Head Coaching Job
On the heels of a crushing defeat to the Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State's coaching staff could soon be taking another loss. Brian Hartline, Ohio State's wide receivers coach and one of the most-respected assistants in college football, is reportedly interviewing to be a head coach. ...
Michigan football lands versatile athlete
Boy does beating Ohio State have its perks. Michigan football landed three commitments from the state of Ohio since November 25th. Monday is a new day but the same result. The Wolverines gained a commitment from 2023 three-star athlete Jason Hewlett. Hewlett is a Youngstown (Ohio) commit that can play various positions at the next level.
Big Ten Announces Its 2022 Football Coach Of The Year
The Big Ten didn't need to think too hard before determining the conference's Coach of the Year. As announced Tuesday, the honor unsurprisingly went to Michigan's Jim Harbaugh. The Wolverines enter Saturday's conference championship matchup undefeated after a 45-23 victory over Ohio State. They'll likely rank first or second behind...
College Football Coach On Hot Seat "Believed To Be Safe"
There were a lot of firings during and immediately after the 2022 college football season. But one embattled Power Five head coach appears to be safe as we get deeper into the hiring cycle. According to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown is believed to...
Pitt G Greg Elliot Breaks Slump with Sharp Shooting Night vs Northwestern
Pitt Panthers sharpshooter Greg Elliot held his confidence despite some early-season struggles.
Pardon The Punctuation S5. EP36. | Is Cincinnati a PRIME job?
Aaron, Ed, and Jeff discuss the Luke Fickell transition, what's next for Bearcat football, a Bengals win in Tennessee, and what's next for Coach Wes Miller and the men's basketball team. As always, we throw in a dash of Ed covering New Heights and AEW, plus a Lightning Round and Bum of the Week.
iheart.com
Tom Brady Going Back To The Patriots Makes Sense
Today on The Jason Smith Show with Mike Harmon, Jason and Mike react to a report that discusses a potential return for Buccaneers QB Tom Brady to the New England Patriots. Despite there being many other options for Brady outside of New England, the guys tell you why Brady coming home to where it all started makes sense.
2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge Score Updates
Keep track of all of the college basketball scores in the 24th and final ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Paul Finebaum Explains His Ohio State vs. Alabama Ranking
The most intriguing subplot of Tuesday night's College Football Playoff rankings reveal could unfold outside the top-four spots. Ohio State or Alabama will likely garner the No. 5 position. While neither team will play for a conference title, one could gain a coveted playoff spot if TCU or USC loses this weekend.
