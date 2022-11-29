ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

saturdaytradition.com

Cincinnati DB, 4-star freshman from 2022 recruiting class, enters portal

Another day, another player has entered the transfer portal. On Sunday afternoon, Cincinnati freshman defensive back, Jonquis “JQ” Hardaway announced via his Twitter account that he will be entering the transfer portal. This announcement comes a little after former Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell accepted an offer to be...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Football Star Addresses 'Culture' Problem

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson has been battling through a foot injury all season and decided to clap back after a Buckeyes fan questioned the program's culture. The culture here is just fine. You try and come practice/play with torn ligaments and a broken bone in your foot every week. My brothers know I been trying to do whatever it take to fight alongside of them every week. Carry on.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Top Big Ten Wide Receiver Reportedly Transferring

Northwestern wide receiver Malik Washington has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per college football insider Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports. Washington led the Wildcats in receiving with 65 catches for 694 yards this season. This was his second straight season with more than 500 yards receiving as he reeled in 44 passes for 578 yards during his junior season in 2021.
EVANSTON, IL
The Spun

Ohio State Could Be On Verge Of Massive Staff Loss

Things could be going from bad to worse for Ohio State following the loss to Michigan. According to a report from Buckeye Scoop, assistant coach Brian Hartline is interviewing for the Cincinnati head coaching opening. Luke Fickell left Cincinnati for Wisconsin over the weekend. The Bearcats have been linked to...
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan football lands versatile athlete

Boy does beating Ohio State have its perks. Michigan football landed three commitments from the state of Ohio since November 25th. Monday is a new day but the same result. The Wolverines gained a commitment from 2023 three-star athlete Jason Hewlett. Hewlett is a Youngstown (Ohio) commit that can play various positions at the next level.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Big Ten Announces Its 2022 Football Coach Of The Year

The Big Ten didn't need to think too hard before determining the conference's Coach of the Year. As announced Tuesday, the honor unsurprisingly went to Michigan's Jim Harbaugh. The Wolverines enter Saturday's conference championship matchup undefeated after a 45-23 victory over Ohio State. They'll likely rank first or second behind...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

College Football Coach On Hot Seat "Believed To Be Safe"

There were a lot of firings during and immediately after the 2022 college football season. But one embattled Power Five head coach appears to be safe as we get deeper into the hiring cycle. According to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown is believed to...
MORGANTOWN, WV
iheart.com

Tom Brady Going Back To The Patriots Makes Sense

Today on The Jason Smith Show with Mike Harmon, Jason and Mike react to a report that discusses a potential return for Buccaneers QB Tom Brady to the New England Patriots. Despite there being many other options for Brady outside of New England, the guys tell you why Brady coming home to where it all started makes sense.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Explains His Ohio State vs. Alabama Ranking

The most intriguing subplot of Tuesday night's College Football Playoff rankings reveal could unfold outside the top-four spots. Ohio State or Alabama will likely garner the No. 5 position. While neither team will play for a conference title, one could gain a coveted playoff spot if TCU or USC loses this weekend.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

