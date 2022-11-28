ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
discoveringmontana.com

Montana Serial Killers – The Most Infamous

Montana has a national reputation as one of the safest states to visit. Typically, tourists have to worry more about bear, wolf, and bison safety than they have to worry about violent crime. That said, the state has, on occasion, been plagued by another kind of monster: the serial killer.
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

Advice From MHP on What to Do if You Get Into a Winter Accident

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - You’ve just slid off the icy road and into a guardrail. Should you get out and check the damage, or should you stay inside and wait for help?. Sergeant Jay Nelson with the Montana Highway Patrol spoke to KGVO News on Thursday morning as the latest winter storm brought snow and icy roads to western Montana.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Butte man sentenced for trafficking meth

MISSOULA, Mont. — Gary David Conan, 42, from Butte, has been send to 66 months in prison for trafficking meth in Lake County. The following was sent out by U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana:. A Butte man who admitted to trafficking methamphetamine in the Lake County community was...
BUTTE, MT
eagle933.com

No, Joann Fabrics Isn’t Closing in Missoula

There's a story circulating in the vast expanse of the internet about Joann Fabrics. Since it's from the other side of the country and plenty of yahoos are sharing it, of course there's confusion surrounding the status of the crafts chain, especially since they have seven Montana locations in Missoula, Kalispell, Great Falls, Helena, Billings, Bozeman, and Butte.
MISSOULA, MT
discoveringmontana.com

The 5 Best Airports Near Missoula, Montana

Also known as the Garden City for its plentiful, lush green landscapes, Missoula is the second-largest city in the state of Montana. It is one of the most visited regions of the state due to its rich expression of culture, fascinating history, big-city amenities, unparalleled recreational destinations, and true wonders of natural beauty.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

UPDATE: Missing Missoula Teen Found Safe

(UPDATE: December 1 at 5:35 p.m.) The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Isabel Henderson has been canceled. Isabel has been located safely. The Missoula Police Department thanks you for your assistance. (First report: December 1 at 1:54 p.m.) Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 1, 2022, at approximately 1:54...
MISSOULA, MT
eagle933.com

Who Will End Up In This Old Montana Computer Repair Building?

From 2010 to October of 2022, Missoula Computes occupied this standalone building in Tremper Shopping Center, offering custom personal computer builds and PC repairs at Malfunction Junction. The company has been in business since 2007, but now that they've moved to their new location on Holborn Street the question is...what will become of their old building?
MISSOULA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Western Montana schools announcing cancellations, delays

THOMPSON FALLS, Mont. - Several schools in western Montana are reporting closures and delays Thursday morning. Superior School District #3 announced a 2-hour delay--elementary will begin at 10:05 a.m. and high school will being at 10:15 a.m. The bus schedule will run two hours later than usual. Thompson Falls Public...
THOMPSON FALLS, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula Man Charged With Burglary at the Poverello Center

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 5, 2022, the Missoula Police Department trespassed Kevin Washington from the Poverello Center. On November 25, Washington went to the Poverello Center and threatened a person with a knife. The victim reported to officers that Washington was behaving erratically and yelling at him....
MISSOULA, MT
z100missoula.com

Lolo and Frenchtown Make Top 10 Snobbiest Places in Montana

When you think of "snobby," you think of a snotty heiress getting out of her Mercedes at a Hollywood premier. A person who looks down their nose at anyone who has less than they do. Someone who cares more about their "purse puppy" and Range Rover than anyone else. But when you think of Montanans, "snobby" is not really a word that comes to mind. Still, if you had to choose, what are the snobbiest towns in Montana? The folks at Roadsnacks.net are back at it again, with a study on the snobbiest towns in Montana.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Person found dead in Mineral County Jail ID'd

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner's Office has identified a person who was found dead in the Mineral County Jail Nov. 26. A release from the MCSO said the person was identified as Shane T. Pelletier, 34, and the Montana Department of Justice is investigating the cause of his death.
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Newstalk KGVO

UPDATE: Suspect on Johnson Taken Into Custody

(UPDATE - November 29 at 7:53 p.m.) According to the Missoula Police Department, the incident has been resolved on Johnson Street. Police Public Lydia Arnold said the suspect male has been taken into custody and is being transported to a local hospital for treatment. “The police presence will be breaking...
MISSOULA, MT
Montana Talks

Montana Talks

Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
450K+
Views
ABOUT

The best live and local talk show for Montana, with Aaron Flint. Montana Talks takes you statewide from 9-10 AM, giving you the chance to call and join listeners across the Big Sky state. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://montanatalks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy