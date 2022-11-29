Read full article on original website
Related
'Festival of Trees' returns with no restrictions for first time since 2019
In recent years, Intermountain provided iterations of the long-standing event, where the public could still be involved, but this year has the potential to be record-breaking.
Fairfield Sun Times
Butte makes wishes come true with copper star campaign
BUTTE, Mont. -- When you wish upon a star, your dreams come true. That's how the saying goes, and with the help of Butte's very own wishing star, a couple people are hoping to deliver some of that holiday magic this winter. With its eight polished points shining and its...
discoveringmontana.com
The 10 Best Hotels in Butte, Montana
Butte is ripe with activities and lined with boutique shops and quaint Irish pubs. Known as “The richest hill on earth,” Butte is a tourist hotspot, that offers plenty of museums, recreation, and food. Whether you’re flying in for the epic St. Patrick’s Day festival or road-tripping your...
Butte's homeless at risk in extreme cold weather
Butte police awaiting the results of an autopsy on the 36-year-old homeless man who was found dead in a culvert on Nov. 26.
Iconic LaHood Park Steakhouse readies to reopen after devastating fire
CARDWELL — LaHood Park Steakhouse, an iconic restaurant in business here for decades, is making a comeback after a fire destroyed the building last year. “I took a couple of months to think about it, and I decided to rebuild it from the ground up because it is more than just a place to eat,” said owner, “swamper” and bartender Phil Lalich. “It’s a rural community, and this is a place for ranchers, farmers and friends to meet.”
discoveringmontana.com
22 Things To Do in Anaconda, Montana
Anaconda, Montana is one of the most historically significant towns in Central Montana, being once home to the state’s largest copper smelter. Besides its historical significance, the town offers up plenty of outdoor activities. Whether you are coming to take in one of the many great tours or the...
dillontribune.com
Stove explosion injures one Saturday, grenade found
Dillon officials got a surprise Saturday morning responding to a stove explosion, then later finding a grenade in the home. The device did not cause the explosion. Dillon police and Beaverhead County sheriff deputies, Dillon fire and Disaster Emergency Services (DES) officials responded to a trailer home on Vine Street around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. The stove explosion started a fire on a nearby mattress, which was extinguished by firefighters, Fire Chief BJ Klose said. The woman was taken to Barrett Hospital by Beaverhead EMS for treatment.
MCPS Invites Public’s Help in Choosing a New Superintendent
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After Dr. Rob Watson resigned to take another education position in Helena last June, Russ Lodge stepped in as interim superintendent, and now the public is invited to take part in choosing a permanent replacement. MCPS Hires a Consultant Firm for the Search. KGVO News...
mtpr.org
Visitation suspended at Montana State Prison due to staffing shortages
In-person visitation remains on pause at the Montana State Prison at Deer Lodge. Prison officials implemented the suspension late last month, with limited exceptions over the holidays. In making their announcement last month, Montana Corrections officials chalked up the suspension of in-person visitation at the state prison to higher-than-normal staffing...
Patrons Give Thanks for Upcoming Anaconda Beer-Pong Tourney
While many are prepping for Thanksgiving dinner and other family festivities this week, some local patrons are preparing themselves for an extended weekend of partying, not to mention the one and only Thanksgiving Beer-Pong Tournament at Anaconda's Club Moderne this Wednesday!! Okay, so tourney goers also plan to eat a bunch of food and give thanks on Thanksgiving, but instead, with a belly full of beer from the night before. That is, of course, if they don't fare well at the beer pong tourney. Now, even if you've never played beer pong before, you are most likely familiar with the trendy contest that has been around for decades.
BREAKING: Missing And Endangered Person Alert For Montana
MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ALERT (MEPA) AT 9:51 AM ON NOVEMBER 22, 2022:. Contact 911 OR Madison County SO at 406-843-5301. A missing and endangered person alert has been issued for Laura Sprinkle. Laura is a white 36-year-old woman who gave birth to an infant on either November 17th or 18th in a hotel in Madison County.
NBCMontana
Butte arson suspect appears in court
BUTTE, Mont. — A suspect in the Oct. 18 fire that heavily damaged a Butte business made her initial appearance in court. Tangee Lynn Jessen, 51, of Butte, pleaded not guilty last week to a felony charge of negligent arson. Jessen is accused of starting a fire outside of...
Absolutely Gorgeous Hobbit Home is Available to Rent in Montana
As someone who is a nerd at heart, I can safely say that this is possibly one of the coolest Airbnb's I think I've ever seen. Have you ever wanted to know what it was like to live like the Hobbits from The Lord of the Rings? Well, for $182 per night, you can rent this Hobbit home in Clancy, just 15 minutes from downtown Helena.
NBCMontana
Montana man sentenced to prison for Jan. 6 riot
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Montana man was sentenced to 38 months in prison for his actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. Joshua Hughes, 39, and his brother Jerod Hughes, 37, both from East Helena, were charged for their actions and pleaded guilty on Aug. 25 to obstruction of an official proceeding.
“1923” filming to temporarily close Uptown streets today
With production moving along on 1923, several street closures will be in effect today in Uptown Butte. Closures will start early this morning but should be wrapped up by late evening, however officials state that times are not exact and may fluctuate due to weather and other factors. The areas...
NBCMontana
Suspect in Deer Lodge fatal hit-and-run to appear in court
BUTTE, Mont. — The suspect in last week’s fatal hit-and-run in Deer Lodge is set to appear in court on Tuesday. Lane Austin Fortner, 26, of Deer Lodge has an initial appearance and arraignment Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Powell County District Court before Judge Ray J. Dayton.
NBCMontana
Missing woman, newborn found safe
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials canceled a missing endangered person advisory issued Tuesday for Laura Sprinkle and her newborn baby. Authorities located them and confirmed they are safe. No additional information was released. The Madison County Sheriff's Office released the following:. The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Laura Sprinkle and...
NBCMontana
Butte man sentenced to 13 years for robberies in 3 Montana cities
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Butte man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for robbing three businesses at gunpoint in Missoula, Helena and Butte. Thomas Scott Cockrill, 50, pleaded guilty in July 2021 to three counts of robbery affecting commerce and to brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.
This is a Big Problem in Montana During the Winter
Driving conditions in Montana can be downright treacherous during the winter. Roads are covered in snow and ice, and visibility can be almost nonexistent at times. I live in Manhattan and commute to Bozeman each day for work. Most of the year, I can make it into town just fine, but during the winter my commute can be a real struggle. There's nothing worse than getting caught behind a semi during a snow storm.
NBCMontana
Butte woman fails to appear in court on animal cruelty charges
BUTTE, Mont. — A Butte woman accused of mistreating or neglecting four dogs and five cats failed to appear at her arraignment. Veronica Marie Lasell, 44, faces one misdemeanor and eight felony counts of cruelty to animals. She did not show up to her Nov. 23 arraignment in District Court before Judge Robert Whelan.
Montana Talks
Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
450K+
Views
ABOUT
The best live and local talk show for Montana, with Aaron Flint. Montana Talks takes you statewide from 9-10 AM, giving you the chance to call and join listeners across the Big Sky state. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://montanatalks.com
Comments / 0