ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

Comments / 0

Related
Fairfield Sun Times

Butte makes wishes come true with copper star campaign

BUTTE, Mont. -- When you wish upon a star, your dreams come true. That's how the saying goes, and with the help of Butte's very own wishing star, a couple people are hoping to deliver some of that holiday magic this winter. With its eight polished points shining and its...
BUTTE, MT
discoveringmontana.com

The 10 Best Hotels in Butte, Montana

Butte is ripe with activities and lined with boutique shops and quaint Irish pubs. Known as “The richest hill on earth,” Butte is a tourist hotspot, that offers plenty of museums, recreation, and food. Whether you’re flying in for the epic St. Patrick’s Day festival or road-tripping your...
BUTTE, MT
Montana Free Press

Iconic LaHood Park Steakhouse readies to reopen after devastating fire

CARDWELL — LaHood Park Steakhouse, an iconic restaurant in business here for decades, is making a comeback after a fire destroyed the building last year. “I took a couple of months to think about it, and I decided to rebuild it from the ground up because it is more than just a place to eat,” said owner, “swamper” and bartender Phil Lalich. “It’s a rural community, and this is a place for ranchers, farmers and friends to meet.”
CARDWELL, MT
discoveringmontana.com

22 Things To Do in Anaconda, Montana

Anaconda, Montana is one of the most historically significant towns in Central Montana, being once home to the state’s largest copper smelter. Besides its historical significance, the town offers up plenty of outdoor activities. Whether you are coming to take in one of the many great tours or the...
ANACONDA, MT
dillontribune.com

Stove explosion injures one Saturday, grenade found

Dillon officials got a surprise Saturday morning responding to a stove explosion, then later finding a grenade in the home. The device did not cause the explosion. Dillon police and Beaverhead County sheriff deputies, Dillon fire and Disaster Emergency Services (DES) officials responded to a trailer home on Vine Street around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. The stove explosion started a fire on a nearby mattress, which was extinguished by firefighters, Fire Chief BJ Klose said. The woman was taken to Barrett Hospital by Beaverhead EMS for treatment.
DILLON, MT
mtpr.org

Visitation suspended at Montana State Prison due to staffing shortages

In-person visitation remains on pause at the Montana State Prison at Deer Lodge. Prison officials implemented the suspension late last month, with limited exceptions over the holidays. In making their announcement last month, Montana Corrections officials chalked up the suspension of in-person visitation at the state prison to higher-than-normal staffing...
DEER LODGE, MT
Montana Talks

Patrons Give Thanks for Upcoming Anaconda Beer-Pong Tourney

While many are prepping for Thanksgiving dinner and other family festivities this week, some local patrons are preparing themselves for an extended weekend of partying, not to mention the one and only Thanksgiving Beer-Pong Tournament at Anaconda's Club Moderne this Wednesday!! Okay, so tourney goers also plan to eat a bunch of food and give thanks on Thanksgiving, but instead, with a belly full of beer from the night before. That is, of course, if they don't fare well at the beer pong tourney. Now, even if you've never played beer pong before, you are most likely familiar with the trendy contest that has been around for decades.
ANACONDA, MT
NBCMontana

Butte arson suspect appears in court

BUTTE, Mont. — A suspect in the Oct. 18 fire that heavily damaged a Butte business made her initial appearance in court. Tangee Lynn Jessen, 51, of Butte, pleaded not guilty last week to a felony charge of negligent arson. Jessen is accused of starting a fire outside of...
BUTTE, MT
Montana Talks

Absolutely Gorgeous Hobbit Home is Available to Rent in Montana

As someone who is a nerd at heart, I can safely say that this is possibly one of the coolest Airbnb's I think I've ever seen. Have you ever wanted to know what it was like to live like the Hobbits from The Lord of the Rings? Well, for $182 per night, you can rent this Hobbit home in Clancy, just 15 minutes from downtown Helena.
CLANCY, MT
NBCMontana

Montana man sentenced to prison for Jan. 6 riot

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Montana man was sentenced to 38 months in prison for his actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. Joshua Hughes, 39, and his brother Jerod Hughes, 37, both from East Helena, were charged for their actions and pleaded guilty on Aug. 25 to obstruction of an official proceeding.
EAST HELENA, MT
NBCMontana

Suspect in Deer Lodge fatal hit-and-run to appear in court

BUTTE, Mont. — The suspect in last week’s fatal hit-and-run in Deer Lodge is set to appear in court on Tuesday. Lane Austin Fortner, 26, of Deer Lodge has an initial appearance and arraignment Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Powell County District Court before Judge Ray J. Dayton.
DEER LODGE, MT
NBCMontana

Missing woman, newborn found safe

MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials canceled a missing endangered person advisory issued Tuesday for Laura Sprinkle and her newborn baby. Authorities located them and confirmed they are safe. No additional information was released. The Madison County Sheriff's Office released the following:. The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Laura Sprinkle and...
MADISON COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Butte man sentenced to 13 years for robberies in 3 Montana cities

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Butte man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for robbing three businesses at gunpoint in Missoula, Helena and Butte. Thomas Scott Cockrill, 50, pleaded guilty in July 2021 to three counts of robbery affecting commerce and to brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.
MISSOULA, MT
Montana Talks

This is a Big Problem in Montana During the Winter

Driving conditions in Montana can be downright treacherous during the winter. Roads are covered in snow and ice, and visibility can be almost nonexistent at times. I live in Manhattan and commute to Bozeman each day for work. Most of the year, I can make it into town just fine, but during the winter my commute can be a real struggle. There's nothing worse than getting caught behind a semi during a snow storm.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Butte woman fails to appear in court on animal cruelty charges

BUTTE, Mont. — A Butte woman accused of mistreating or neglecting four dogs and five cats failed to appear at her arraignment. Veronica Marie Lasell, 44, faces one misdemeanor and eight felony counts of cruelty to animals. She did not show up to her Nov. 23 arraignment in District Court before Judge Robert Whelan.
BUTTE, MT
Montana Talks

Montana Talks

Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
450K+
Views
ABOUT

The best live and local talk show for Montana, with Aaron Flint. Montana Talks takes you statewide from 9-10 AM, giving you the chance to call and join listeners across the Big Sky state. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://montanatalks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy