While many are prepping for Thanksgiving dinner and other family festivities this week, some local patrons are preparing themselves for an extended weekend of partying, not to mention the one and only Thanksgiving Beer-Pong Tournament at Anaconda's Club Moderne this Wednesday!! Okay, so tourney goers also plan to eat a bunch of food and give thanks on Thanksgiving, but instead, with a belly full of beer from the night before. That is, of course, if they don't fare well at the beer pong tourney. Now, even if you've never played beer pong before, you are most likely familiar with the trendy contest that has been around for decades.

ANACONDA, MT ・ 10 DAYS AGO