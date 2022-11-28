Read full article on original website
One of the Flakes Has A Show Again: “Yellowstone” is Back at It
I guess I have a show again. I have watched every episode of "Yellowstone"'. And I've got the two-hour season five premiere recorded. I didn't watch the first season. Then one snowy winter day, Paramount had a marathon of the first two seasons. So I recorded them so I could fast-forward through all of the commercials and watch several episodes at a time.
Montana’s Favorite Disney Princess and Prince May Surprise You
Disney princesses have been captivating children and adults since Snow White debuted in 1937. Cinderella came next. There are a total of twelve officially recognized princesses in the Magic Kingdom empire. Can you name them all?. I'll help. Snow White, Cinderella, Aurora, Ariel, Belle, Jasmine, Pocahontas, Mulan, Tiana, Rapunzel, Merida...
Five Reasons Montana is Dead Last for Black Friday Shoppers
If you love to shop, then perhaps this story doesn't apply to you. Shopping fanatics will be out in full force at the crack of oh-dark-thirty on Black Friday morning, racing from store to store to catch the various "doorbuster" bargains at each retailer. They'll get a thrill from jostling amongst countless other bargain seekers on what has traditionally been the kick-off to the holiday shopping season.
“Cowpoke” Country Singer Records Two New Songs in Montana
One of today's most talented and unique country artists recently traveled to Montana to record two new songs. Colter Wall is a relatively new name in country music, but he's definitely made a name for himself since releasing his self-titled debut album in 2017. Three of Wall's songs are featured in the fourth season of the Paramount series Yellowstone, and he's no stranger to Montana.
Do Montanans Really Want to Move to States People are Leaving?
According to a new report from movingapt.com, Montanans want to move to Washington, California, and Texas. Go ahead... let that sink in for a second. Three of the states that many locals love to disparage are where we apparently want to move to the most. Something seems a little off.
Montana Power Outage Prep; Keeping it Going When the Lights Go Out
There's no worse time for a power outage than on Thanksgiving Day. And in the Pacific Northwest, we seem to have a real knack for knocking out the electricity right when the turkey has about two hours left. Many times when I would be on the radio, or television, telling...
Are You Allowed to Take Home an Arrowhead You Found in Montana?
Native American artifacts are absolutely amazing, because their resourcefulness allowed them to make literally anything out of what they had. Arrowheads are one of those artifacts, made usually of stone, they were extremely deadly and used for purposes of hunting and for war. Tons of arrowheads exist today, and many of them can be found on the ground in Big Sky Country. But, if you find one, you may not want to pick it up and take it with you out of there.
Sweet Tooth? Here’s The Top 5 Holiday Pies According To Montanans
The Holiday Season is here and with it comes all of the traditions. Decorations, shopping, get-togethers, and of course, food. So much of what we do this time of year revolves around food. From unique family recipes that have been passed down through the years to holiday favorites, Montanans love to celebrate with culinary delights. One of the staples for the Holidays of course is pie.
