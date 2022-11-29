Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Amite, Hancock, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall, Wilkinson by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 04:01:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Amite; Hancock; Pearl River; Pike; Walthall; Wilkinson DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility as low as one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, Northern Berrien, Southern Berrien by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 04:15:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Branch; Cass; Hillsdale; Northern Berrien; Southern Berrien; St. Joseph WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...until 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal St. Lucie by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 05:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-04 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Coastal Volusia; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and rough surf expected. * WHERE...Coastal Volusia, Coastal Indian River, Coastal Saint Lucie, Coastal Martin, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands and Southern Brevard Barrier Islands Counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for North Central, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-06 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: North Central; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM AST TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves around 6 to 10 feet, increasing up to 12 feet from this evening onwards. * WHERE...Beaches from northwestern to the San Juan and vicinity coast of Puerto Rico. * WHEN...For the High Risk of Rip Current, through at least late Monday night. For the High Surf Advisory, from 6 PM AST this evening through at least 6 AM AST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surf conditions along with localized minor coastal flooding and beach erosion. Strong currents that can carry even the best swimmers away from shore and out to sea.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Adams, Allen, Blackford, Cass, De Kalb, Eastern St. Joseph by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 04:15:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Adams; Allen; Blackford; Cass; De Kalb; Eastern St. Joseph; Elkhart; Fulton; Grant; Huntington; Jay; Lagrange; Marshall; Miami; Noble; Northern Kosciusko; Northern La Porte; Pulaski; Southern Kosciusko; Southern La Porte; Starke; Steuben; Wabash; Wells; Western St. Joseph; White; Whitley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...until 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 03:55:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 08:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bay; Genesee; Huron; Lapeer; Lenawee; Livingston; Macomb; Monroe; Oakland; Saginaw; Sanilac; St. Clair; Tuscola; Washtenaw; Wayne Strong winds will impact portions of Tuscola, Wayne, Oakland, eastern Saginaw, Macomb, Genesee, Huron, western Sanilac, Monroe, Lapeer, Lenawee, Bay, central St. Clair, eastern Livingston and Washtenaw Counties through 845 AM EST At 711 AM EST, Doppler radar velocity data was tracking the lead edge of a strong cold front extending from near Standish to near Flint to near Adrian. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. The strongest winds will last roughly an hour in duration. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. The lead edge of the gusty winds will be near Holly around 725 AM EST. Clarkston around 750 AM EST. Oxford around 800 AM EST. Pontiac around 805 AM EST. Lambertville around 810 AM EST. Troy and Rochester around 820 AM EST. Caseville and Pigeon around 825 AM EST. Other locations impacted by these storms include Anchorville, Franklin, Carrollton, Rankin, Hudson Mills Metropark, Commerce, Stony Point, Ellington, New Greenleaf and Auburn Hills. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
