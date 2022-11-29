Read full article on original website
Willow Smith's Low-Rise Pants Come With Crystal-Lined Hip Cutouts
It may have been Will Smith's big night at the "Emancipation" premiere on Nov. 30, but all eyes were on Willow's edgy outfit. The "Psychofreak" singer attended the Los Angeles screening in a black cropped vest and low-rise hip-cutout pants from Stella McCartney's spring 2023 collection. These weren't your average cutout pants though: both side cutouts were shaped like a half star wrapped around the hip and lined with silver crystals for some added sparkle.
Selena Gomez Masters Cozy-Chic Style in a Striped Sweater and Slippers at NYC Recording Studio
How Selena Gomez Went From Disney Star to Pop Sensation How Selena Gomez Went From Disney Star to Pop Sensation. Selena Gomez, queen of cozy clothes and fabulous outerwear, put her own cozy-chic spin on sweater weather in New York City yesterday. Gomez was photographed leaving Electric Lady Studios late last night in Manhattan. She wore a black-and-white striped Everlane sweater with black pants and slippers. Her hair was styled up in a ponytail. (Gomez recently wore the same sweater out to dinner at Carbone, pairing it with a black Mango peacoat for a dressier take.)
Kate Middleton wears Diana’s emerald choker at Boston’s Earthshot Prize 2022
Kate Middleton is a green queen. The Princess of Wales, 40, wowed royal watchers in a bright green gown and one of Princess Diana’s iconic pieces of jewelry as she arrived with Prince William at the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston tonight. Wearing a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder Solace London “Sabina” dress ($525) borrowed from rental platform Hurr, the royal matched the event’s green carpet as she and her husband arrived to cheers from a huge crowd of fans gathered outside the MGM Music Hall. The royal wore her hair down with soft waves, and added dazzling drop earrings and a familiar piece of...
Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?
Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
Kate Middleton Continues To Rock The Monochromatic Trend In Dark Purple Turtleneck, Pants, And Blazer While Visiting Boston
Princess Kate is touring the US for the first time under King Charles‘ reign— in style of course! The Princess of Wales, 40, looked as chic as ever in her latest monochromatic ensemble while visiting Boston to celebrate the second annual Earths...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Go Straight to the Royal Drama in The Trailer for Their New Documentary
Harry and Meghan - Official Teaser (Netflix) Harry and Meghan - Official Teaser (Netflix) The much-buzzed-about-but-never-confirmed-by-Netflix Meghan Markle and Prince Harry docuseries has now been confirmed by Netflix. The streamer released the first teaser for the project this morning, sharing it would be coming soon. “Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event. Coming soon, only on Netflix,” read the caption.
Rihanna Shone Brighter Than a Diamond in a Bejeweled Two-Piece Set at Art Basel
Rihanna went down to Miami to support her partner A$AP Rocky, attending his Art Basel performance in a truly blinding sparkly outfit. Rihanna paired a silver bejeweled Khaite top with equally shiny JW Anderson pants for the concert. She wore her hair down in curls and accessorized with sunglasses, a Briony Raymond necklace and REZA studs, a black and silver bag, and silver sandals.
Meghan Markle’s Green Dress at Indianapolis Event Had a Hidden Message
8 Times Meghan Markle Channeled Princess Diana’s Style 8 Times Meghan Markle Channeled Princess Diana’s Style. Meghan Markle’s outfit of choice in Indianapolis had a subtle but poignant message attached. Page Six pointed out that Meghan wearing a green Giorgio Armani midi dress with purple Manolo Blahnik heels during her speaking engagement, The Power of Women: An Evening with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, was a way for her to also share her support of the feminist movement. The outlet noted that green and purple are the social cause’s colors, per the International Women’s Day website. White is also a color.
Zendaya's Mom Subtly Addressed Viral Rumors Zendaya and Tom Holland Are Secretly Engaged
Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Relationship Timeline Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Relationship Timeline. The social media rumor mill went into overdrive this weekend after Pop Hive, a pop culture community Twitter account, claimed Zendaya and Tom Holland were “reportedly engaged” in secret. The tweet, which did not share its sourcing or which report the claim originated from, went viral, and other celebrity news fan accounts picked it up. Thousands of users on Twitter also shared. But as Buzzfeed pointed out, while Zendaya and Holland have not addressed the unverified rumor themselves, Zendaya's mother Claire Stoermer seemingly did on her Instagram Story. She cleared the air, and even implied the engagement rumors were made up to drive clicks.
The Future Of Fashion? Givenchy Launches Collab Capsule With 'Twinned' NFTs
As the virtual world continues to grow and expand its influence, fashion has been quick to jump on the bandwagon. The past year alone has seen the launch of the first-ever Metaverse Fashion Week, the rise of virtual influencers and designers, endless talk of NFTs, as well as the likes of Burberry, Gucci and Stella McCartney releasing limited-edition virtual collections on Roblox.
Inside Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles' Relationship Now—and Whether They're About to Date Again
The Sun published quite the report over the weekend claiming exes Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles, both newly single after recently ending other relationships, were “leaning on each other” as they cope with their breakups from Devin Booker and Olivia Wilde, respectively. The report indicated they weren't likely to get back together given their differing schedules. Now, any talk of them dating on the down low has been further dispelled by E!.
15 Hysterical Photos That Prove That If You Want To Laugh Like Never Before, You Should Just Go To A Wedding!
These weddings had some unbelievably funny moments.
Paris Hilton’s Guide to the Best Y2K Gifts
If there’s one trend that reigned supreme in 2022, it might be the Y2K renaissance. The early aughts are certainly back, and there’s no shortage of proof. Britney Spears is on the radio again, George Lopez has returned to television, and Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez actually tied the knot this time.
How beauty product takedowns became social media's new norm.
Anyone who preaches 'if you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all' hasn't been on TikTok recently. In an age where our every moment is shared online, whether influencer or amateur — it’s understood that if you like a beauty product, you share it. But, whilst once only gushingly positive reviews were shared, now the unimpressive has become just as intriguing. Entire accounts are dedicated to the beauty anti-fan, where an engaged audience awaits a brand's latest misstep with bated breath and comments at the ready. Fast becoming a beauty genre in itself, #badmakeup boasts 131.5 million views on TikTok, whilst #worstskincare racks up a cool 26.4 million. If you haven’t scrolled past a video of a beauty product with the text-to-voice feature chirpily exclaiming, 'I hate it!' or paired with the trending audio, 'This is a work of art, this is bullsh*t', then it's merely a matter of time.
The Launch: December’s Hottest Fashion Drops
Temperatures are dropping, wish lists are growing...it’s officially December, folks! We’re wrapping up 2022 in style with everything you need to know about this month, from Fendi’s new homeware collection to Jennifer Fisher’s slouchy boot collab with Larroudé and more. Keep your eye on this space for all the best fashion collabs, news, and launches that will help you knock some items off your holiday shopping list (and, hopefully, add a few pieces to your own cart along the way).
Kate Middleton Takes on Harvard in a Chic Houndstooth Dress
These Iconic Royal Outfits Have Surprising Hidden Meanings These Iconic Royal Outfits Have Surprising Hidden Meanings. Kate Middleton has arrived at Harvard University. On the third day of her trip to Boston, the Princess of Wales, embarked on a solo outing to Harvard's Center on the Developing Child, which drives research and development in order to better inform the policies affecting children who face adversity. The center has a relationship with The Royal Foundation and, more recently, The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.
Cartier Are Evolving Perfume Into A Multi-Sensory Immersive Experience
Perfume belongs in a bottle, right? According to iconic luxury jewellers and fragrance house, Cartier, that's not always the case. In fact, their latest immersive pop-up invites you to experience perfume in an entirely new way, one where spraying a fragrance bottle becomes irrelevant. We're talking about OSNI 2. The...
Kate Middleton Wore a Rented Green Gown and Princess Diana's Jewels to the 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards
The big event behind Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Boston trip has arrived: The couple attended this evening’s Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony, dressed like British royalty, naturally. The Princess of Wales wore a lime green Solace London dress with her hair styled down. Kate rented the dress from HURR, a UK rental platform, per People. She accessorized with a diamond and emerald choker that belonged to the late Princess Diana.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Shared Never-Before-Seen Wedding and Pregnancy Pics in Their Doc Trailer
Harry and Meghan - Official Teaser (Netflix) Harry and Meghan - Official Teaser (Netflix) Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s documentary trailer for Netflix, released yesterday, did more than just tease what they have to say about their time as working senior royal family members and all the drama they endured. It also showcased never-before-seen personal photos of the couple, including during two milestone events: their wedding and Meghan’s pregnancies with their children.
