Platform Provides Free Access to the Business Tools, Guidance, Mentors, and Investors. Founders Need to Accelerate the Growth of Their Company and Raise Capital. StartupOS launched its platform for early-stage startups that provides free access to the business tools, guidance, mentors, and investors that founders need to accelerate the growth of their company and raise capital. The platform, which empowers founders through a series of learn-by-doing exercises that allow for assessment and benchmarking at any stage or need in a startup’s journey, is perfect for validating ideas, building an MVP (minimally viable product), or achieving product market fit — all with the goal of dramatically increasing the probability of a startup’s long-term success.

22 HOURS AGO