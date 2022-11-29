Read full article on original website
Why Are 41% of Brands & Retailers Not Prioritizing Digital Tools to Engage with Customers?
In order to be a “digital-first” retailer or brand, a company must first understand the definition. “Being a digital-first retailer or brand does not mean being digital-only,” said Bryan Eshelman, managing director at global consulting firm AlixPartners. “Digital-first retail requires a shift in mindset that resets how the organization thinks about everything from customer acquisition and customer lifetime value to the relationship between marketing and sales and where the buying team sits and to whom it reports.” Digital first needn’t be all consumer facing, either, but rather a holistic approach for all levels of a company’s operation. “In practice, this means changing...
CNBC
CEO of multimillion-dollar company Casetify shares his No. 1 'super underrated' business tip
Wesley Ng learned the fundamentals of running a business by watching his parents run their restaurant in Hong Kong. "It was not venture-backed obviously," the 41-year-old said with a laugh. "What's the most important thing to have to survive? Profits." Ng now runs his own business, Casetify, with the same...
kalkinemedia.com
DIY retailer Kingfisher partners with Google Cloud to boost e-commerce
LONDON (Reuters) - European home improvement retailer Kingfisher has agreed a five-year partnership with Google Cloud, a move it said should provide customers with faster and more intuitive searches, and better tailor product ranges. The company, which owns DIY brands B&Q and Castorama, and trade-focused Screwfix and TradePoint, increased online...
PepsiCo: Ghost Kitchens Need Better Menu Storytelling to Build Trust
Without physical spaces to establish trust, ghost kitchens must work harder to build customer relationships. In an interview with PYMNTS, André Moraes, senior director of marketing at PepsiCo Foodservice and head of PepsiCo Foodservice’s Digital Lab, explained what the food and beverage giant learned from its Pep’s Place virtual brand test and how it is applying those insights in its new turnkey ghost kitchen solution for restaurant customers.
The BOSS Network Presents Launch Summit ‘Ideas, Inspiration and Innovation’ Series
On Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, The BOSS Network, presents “The Launch Summit” sponsored by JPMorgan Chase. This annual event series meant to educate, empower, and promote minority women in technology. The Launch Summit will showcase Black women entrepreneurs who have success in technology, digital and the online business space. We will exchange ideas and best practices to help attendees succeed. The event will take place virtually from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
ffnews.com
astrantiaPay Selects SaaScada to Enrich Swiss Landscape of Business Payments and Fill Market Gap
Cloud-native core banking engine, SaaScada, today announced it was selected by astrantiaPay to launch a Swiss point of contact for international businesses looking to open and run corporate bank accounts in Switzerland. Once regulatory approval is in place, astrantiaPay will provide mission-critical payment services to sophisticated Swiss, European, and global companies.
AdWeek
Brave Commerce Podcast: Anton Vincent Talks Brand Experience and Consumer Relationships
On this weeks episode of Brave Commerce, Anton Vincent, president of Mars Wrigley, North America, joins hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah Hofstetter to discuss empathy in customer experiences. Brand experiences can help consumers create emotional attachment with their favorite products. This attachment can help brands transition their consumers to supporters of the overall brand.
salestechstar.com
Startups Launches Platform for Early-Stage Startups
Platform Provides Free Access to the Business Tools, Guidance, Mentors, and Investors. Founders Need to Accelerate the Growth of Their Company and Raise Capital. StartupOS launched its platform for early-stage startups that provides free access to the business tools, guidance, mentors, and investors that founders need to accelerate the growth of their company and raise capital. The platform, which empowers founders through a series of learn-by-doing exercises that allow for assessment and benchmarking at any stage or need in a startup’s journey, is perfect for validating ideas, building an MVP (minimally viable product), or achieving product market fit — all with the goal of dramatically increasing the probability of a startup’s long-term success.
T-Mobile for Business is Now Selling Ooma AirDial, An Innovative Solution for POTS Replacement, As Part of Its Internet of Things Portfolio
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- Ooma, Inc., a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced that T-Mobile for Business is now offering Ooma AirDial, an innovative solution for replacing traditional voice line service, or POTS, as part of its Internet of Things portfolio. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005174/en/ Ooma announced today that T-Mobile for Business is now offering Ooma AirDial, an innovative solution for replacing traditional voice line service, or POTS, as part of its Internet of Things portfolio. (Photo: Business Wire)
agritechtomorrow.com
RBTX Online Marketplace 2.0: Low-Cost Automation is now even easier
The intuitive design offers users an immediate overview of the right components and more than 100 cost-effective automation solutions. November 28, 2022 - igus®, the leading global manufacturer of engineered components to increase the service life of customers' machines, introduced Robotics Marketplace 2.0. The newly designed platform includes enhancements and additional features that make it even easier for users to develop a low-cost robotics solution that matches their requirements and budget and allows robotics component suppliers to present their products to a larger public in a new marketplace.
theindustry.fashion
INDX Shows merges womenswear, footwear & accessories to create INDX Woman
With a resolute focus on visitor-vetted, order taking shows; curated by Buyers, for Buyers, and focused on independent retailers, INDX Shows is excited to announce that from 2023, INDX Womenswear & Footwear will include Accessories and become INDX Woman. Taking place at West Midlands event venue Cranmore Park from 1-2...
B2B Marketplace Full Harvest Buys Management Platform FarmersWeb
The B2B produce market is expanding as eCommerce company Full Harvest announced it’s acquiring FarmersWeb. The acquisition was outlined in a Tuesday (Nov. 29) press release, stating that the produce marketplace is looking to utilize FarmersWeb’s sales and inventory management software to expand its B2B services. According to...
dailycoin.com
Chainmonsters NFTs Become Tradable Through the Gaia Marketplace with the Dapper
Chainmonsters NFTs released in any season or series in the game are now tradable on the Gaia Marketplace. Dapper as a wallet has been selected for this procedure as it operates on the Flow Blockchain. The team behind the Chainmonsters game claims that all NFTs will be tradable on the...
insideevs.com
Amazon Adds More Delivery Hubs And E-Bike Fleets Across The U.K.
Electric bikes and other cargo-focused light electric vehicles have transformed the landscape of last-mile delivery. They’ve enabled companies to deliver their products and services deeper within residential areas, while at the same time lowering operating costs, and of course, making business more sustainable. Across the globe, retail giants like...
dailycoin.com
BudBlockz Expected to Grow At a Quick Pace in 2023
Investing in cryptocurrency can be risky, so you must do your due diligence before you go in on any new players. When you invest in BudBlockz, you’re getting in on the ground floor of a new cryptocurrency and a whole new sector. $BLUNT tokens and the NFT Ganja Guruz are more valuable than ever because BudBlockz is the very first decentralized e-commerce marketplace for the cannabis business.
NEWSBTC
Metaforest appeared to bring web3 technology to web2 projects
The company develops its products based on 3 ideas. This is the backbone of metaforest ideas that we aim to spread, giving handy tools to implement web3 gaming solutions to different companies. A bit of research:. According to McKinsey & Company study, people plan to spend up to 4 hours...
EXCLUSIVE: The Detox Market Enters Into the Middle East
Clean beauty marketplace The Detox Market will expand into the Middle East through a partnership with luxury beauty omnichannel retailer Faces. The partnership was managed by the luxury retailer and distributor Chalhoub Group, which operates an array of fashion and beauty brands, as well as retailers. For The Detox Market, which has six brick-and-mortar stores and an online presence, the Middle East had been a key market the brand had been eyeing. More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW “We’ve been looking...
dailycoin.com
Ardana: Charles Hoskinson “Deeply Disappointed” by Handling of Cease in Operations
Ardana is a stablecoin built on the Cardano blockchain, and they raised more money than any other project on Cardano – $10.8m in funding to be precise. This fundraising round was led by Three Arrows Capital, the now insolvent investment firm. Ardana has now ceased operations, and foregone promises...
dailycoin.com
Metaverse Platforms are Working on Interoperability: Why Does It Matter?
Metaverse was chosen as Oxford Word of the Year in 2022. The market cap of the metaverse is projected to reach $800 billion by 2024. It is no surprise that tech companies have jumped headfirst into the race to develop the metaverse and secure a market share with vast potential.
C-Stores Race to Meet Instant Needs With On-Demand Delivery
For today’s consumer, convenience is often not about geographic proximity but about digital accessibility. As such, leading convenience retailers are in competition not only to get their stores nearest to consumers’ homes but also to provide the most convenient and affordable delivery experience. Noting this demand, Couche-Tard’s Circle...
