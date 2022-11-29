ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailycoin.com

BudBlockz Expected to Grow At a Quick Pace in 2023

Investing in cryptocurrency can be risky, so you must do your due diligence before you go in on any new players. When you invest in BudBlockz, you’re getting in on the ground floor of a new cryptocurrency and a whole new sector. $BLUNT tokens and the NFT Ganja Guruz are more valuable than ever because BudBlockz is the very first decentralized e-commerce marketplace for the cannabis business.
dailycoin.com

Low Hope for Solana (SOL) and FTX Token (FTT) Recover; BudBlockz (BLUNT) Looks Solid

The Solana (SOL) and FTX Token (FTT) projects were dealt a huge blow after the recent cryptocurrency market crash. Both projects are down over 90% from their all-time highs, and it is looking increasingly likely that they will never recover. As such, holders are flocking to safer options, such as BudBlockz (BLUNT).
dailycoin.com

ECB Blasts Bitcoin (BTC), Says It’s on Road to Irrelevance

Ulrich Bindseil and Jürgen Schaaf, two ECB officials, said in a blog post that Bitcoin is on “the road to irrelevance,”. According to them, Bitcoin has failed to improve the existing monetary and financial system and is based “purely on speculation.”. The authors also said that Bitcoin...
dailycoin.com

Centralized Exchanges Will Continue to Dominate Crypto, JPMorgan Says

DeFi is still not in a position to replace centralized players, JPMorgan says. Centralized exchanges are still a better option for traders. FTX’s collapse shocked the crypto world. However, many voices within the industry saw the collapse of the centralized crypto exchange as a new opportunity for DeFi (decentralized finance).
dailycoin.com

Binance, Bybit and Kucoin All Post Reserves with Millions of Dollars in Shiba Inu

Exchanges are posting their proof-of-reserves following the FTX controversy. They are keen to show they will not meet a similar illiquid fate. Major exchanges hold trillions in Shiba Inu tokens because they have a 1:1 ratio with customer funds. Vitalik Buterin, shocked at significant Shiba Inu, holdings says ‘I do...
dailycoin.com

DappRadar Report Indicates GameFi Growth of Over $320 Despite FTX Collapse

Blockchain gaming was not as impacted as other sectors in crypto when FTX collapsed. 800,875 daily Unique Active Wallets (UAW) interacted with smart contracts related to games in November. The study, which was published on DappRadar on December 1, indicates that despite the fallout of FTX, blockchain gaming has managed...
Firm up your financial strategy with solid year-end moves

Q: I want to take advantage of financial opportunities before this year ends; what should I consider? A: I’m writing this on Giving Tuesday, and charities need extra help, particularly this inflationary year and especially during the holidays. If you are under the age of 70½, consider transferring appreciated investments directly to your favorite...
dailycoin.com

Solana’s Self-Custodial Crypto Wallet Phantom Going Multichain with Ethereum and Polygon

Phantom intends to support Ethereum and Polygon assets, and the extension will manifest early next year. This update will affect the Phantom platform on Android, iOS, and desktop. Besides launching a private multi-chain beta, Phantom plans to release the public version of the multi-chain before the year’s end. Phantom...
dailycoin.com

Monero (XMR), Solana (SOL) Holders Unhappy, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Grows By 260% In Presale

The crypto market has always been considered highly volatile, and 2022 can be a perfect example of the same. While many big crypto projects have fallen to the ground since the beginning of the year, some new cryptos have stormed the market with their success. This article will focus on why Monero (XMR) and Solana (SOL) have failed to face harsh market winds, while Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has cruised to a super success growth of 260% during its presale.
dailycoin.com

Utherverse Partners with Tokensoft to Launch IDO for Native Metaverse Token

Utherverse, one of the largest metaverse platforms in the world, has signed a partnership agreement with Tokensoft, the leading technology platform for launching digital assets. The deal will facilitate the first and second presale rounds of Uther Coin (UTHX) as part of the token’s initial decentralized offering (IDO). Uther...
dailycoin.com

Bankman-Fried Says His Bank Account is Down to $100k, FTX’s Collapse was Preventable

Former crypto billionaire, and founder of the infamous failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has revealed in his latest interview that his bank account holds only $100,000. In his latest interview with Axios, the 30-year-old former executive of FTX and Alameda Research has revealed that he is down to only $100,000 despite being worth $26.5 billion at his peak.
dailycoin.com

Web3 Infrastructure Platform Ankr Suffers $5 Million Exploitation, Binance Moves to Help

Ankr, a decentralized finance protocol built on the BNB Chain, suffered a $5 million exploitation on its network. As per Peckshield, the exploiter minted 20 trillion Ankr rewards bearing staked BNB (aBNBc). The exploiter dumped 20 trillion aBNBc on PancakeSwap. Ankr assured its community that all assets on its staking...
dailycoin.com

Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Bashes Governance Token Speculation, Calls it “Pathological”

Vitalik Buterin said that the idea that governance tokens should have value because they have governance rights tied to them is “pathological.”. He said that the only people who benefit from governance tokens having value are wealthy individuals and hedge funds who can purchase large amounts of them and effectively control the underlying protocol.
dailycoin.com

Tether Responds to WSJ’s FUD, says its USDT Loans Are ‘Overcollateralized’

Tether, the issuer of the world’s biggest stablecoin (USDT), has responded to the Wall Street Journal’s claims regarding rising loan risks, claiming that its USDT loans are overcollateralized. Tether Responds to Media FUD. In a December 1st post, the WSJ, which has been critical of Tether, reported that...
dailycoin.com

Tethan Arena Becomes One of the First BNB Chain Partners on OpenSea

OpenSea added BNB Chain support, where every BNB Chain NFT collection with a transaction that occurred after January 1, 2022, will be available. Additionally, Thetan Arena is among the first BNB Chain partners to list their NFTs on OpenSea. Tethan Arena will introduce its first non-fungible token (NFT) collection as...
dailycoin.com

Telegram to Expand Decentralized Ecosystem, Launch DEX and Self-Custodial Wallet

The popular messaging app, Telegram, has announced plans to launch a suite of decentralized cryptocurrency products. These include a decentralized crypto exchange (DEX) and a non-custodial wallet. Telegram Encourages Decentralization. Amidst the collapse of FTX, Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram has announced that the messaging app will launch its...

