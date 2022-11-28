Dr. Melanie Boudreaux has been named the new Director of the Master of Business Administration program at Nicholls State University. Dr. Boudreaux, a Nicholls alumna, received her Bachelor of Science in Business Management with a Concentration in Human Resources in 2008 and then her Master of Business Administration in 2012. She furthered her education when she graduated from the University of South Alabama in May 2022 with a Ph.D. in Business Administration with a Concentration in Management. Melanie is a certified Society of Human Resources Management Professional and a HRCI Professional in Human Resources.

THIBODAUX, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO