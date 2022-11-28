ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homewood, AL

theadvocate.com

St. Thomas More blows past E.D. White to return to state finals

St. Thomas More’s 38-7 rout of E.D. White in the state semifinals Friday night began with a mistake. On E.D. White’s opening possession, the STM linebacker positioned himself too far off the line, allowing Cardinals quarterback Ben Guidry to break a 41-yard touchdown to put them up 7-0.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
theadvocate.com

See how Lutcher upsets West Feliciana in the semifinals

Last spring, D’Wanye “Lunch” Winfield made his teammates a promise. The senior quarterback ran for 331 yards on 45 carries and scored all five touchdowns as sixth-seeded Lutcher ousted No. 2 West Feliciana 35-21 in a Division II nonselect semifinal Friday night at WFHS. With the game...
LUTCHER, LA
KNOE TV8

Ruston advances to first state championship game since 1998 after dominate win over Zachary, Union runs past Amite for third straight dome appearance

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Bearcats were hungry for their first state title appearance since 1998. First, Ruston had to get past defending state champs Zachary. Jerrod Baugh and his Bearcats didn’t miss a beat and clawed away at the Broncos, 37-22. Over in Farmerville, Trey Holly and the Farmers revenge tour had one more stop before they can make their third dome appearance. Union hosted defending 2A state champs Amite at Doc Elliot Stadium and took care of business and rolled past the Warriors, 28-8.
RUSTON, LA
theadvocate.com

STM Cougars seeking revenge in semifinals matchup with E.D. White

St. Thomas More and E.D. White will collide in the playoffs for the fifth time in eight years when the Cardinals travel to Lafayette in a select Division II semifinal game Friday. The No. 1 Cougars (11-1) and No. 4 Cardinals (11-1) met in the 2015, 2016 and 2018 quarterfinals...
THIBODAUX, LA
NOLA.com

Ex-LSU assistant coach, Shaw graduate Mickey Joseph arrested in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — Mickey Joseph, the former LSU assistant coach who served as Nebraska's interim head coach for nine games after Scott Frost's firing, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault. Police went to a Lincoln residence shortly before 2 p.m. CST after a report...
LINCOLN, NE
houmatimes.com

Nicholls Names Dr. Melanie Boudreaux as MBA Director

Dr. Melanie Boudreaux has been named the new Director of the Master of Business Administration program at Nicholls State University. Dr. Boudreaux, a Nicholls alumna, received her Bachelor of Science in Business Management with a Concentration in Human Resources in 2008 and then her Master of Business Administration in 2012. She furthered her education when she graduated from the University of South Alabama in May 2022 with a Ph.D. in Business Administration with a Concentration in Management. Melanie is a certified Society of Human Resources Management Professional and a HRCI Professional in Human Resources.
THIBODAUX, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police searching for missing woman

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a woman reported missing in the Eighth District. According to police, Lynette Felder, 60, was last heard from on Nov. 19 and was reported missing from the 1500 block of Gravier Street. Felder reportedly said she was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB.com

Creole Crawfish-Stuffed Bell Peppers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While it is quite common in Cajun Country to incorporate any type of meat or shellfish in a stuffing, stuffing the peppers with crawfish really adds a fun and healthy twist. I really enjoy creating this dish because of the beautiful, multicolored bell peppers. Quite apart from being delicious, they will certainly add holiday cheer to the table.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WLBT

JSU student, suspect identified in fatal on-campus shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The victim of a shooting at the campus of Jackson State University that occurred Friday morning has been identified. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart confirmed the male victim, 22-year-old Flynn Brown of New Jersey, a JSU student, was shot and found inside a Dodge Challenger on campus.
JACKSON, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Arrested and 16 Vehicles Valued at $300k Recovered in Louisiana Thanks to Crimestoppers Tip

Two Arrested and 16 Vehicles Valued at $300k Recovered in Louisiana Thanks to Crimestoppers Tip. New Orleans, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported on November 30, 2022, that in October 2022, the LSP Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office (LSP-IFAT-NFO) received a Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans tip about several stolen vehicles being stored in an abandoned apartment complex in an Algiers neighborhood.
LOUISIANA STATE
WLBT

Arrest made in fatal delivery driver shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An arrest has been made in the February shooting death of a Louisiana businessman. Jacob Collins, 27, was arrested Saturday by Jackson Police on an outstanding murder warrant. He is being held on a $500,000 bond. Tarik Domino of Baton Rouge had been delivering produce from...
JACKSON, MS
houmatimes.com

Friends of Bayou Lafourche Breaks Ground in Napoleonville

Friends of Bayou Lafourche Board of Directors hosted a groundbreaking on the Napoleonville Multi-Trail Connection Project on November 22nd, 2022, at the construction site where work begins. The project will be constructed near the bayou-side park on Hwy 308 and includes the installation of a floating dock in Bayou Lafourche...
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA

