Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hoover Man Falls Overboard the Night Before Thanksgiving & Miraculously Survives Floating in the Ocean for 20 HoursZack LoveHoover, AL
Four Girls Killed In Church by a BombDee F. CeeBirmingham, AL
A Domestic Extremist Organization Bombed a Church Killing Children.William Saint ValBirmingham, AL
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
Related
theadvocate.com
St. Thomas More blows past E.D. White to return to state finals
St. Thomas More’s 38-7 rout of E.D. White in the state semifinals Friday night began with a mistake. On E.D. White’s opening possession, the STM linebacker positioned himself too far off the line, allowing Cardinals quarterback Ben Guidry to break a 41-yard touchdown to put them up 7-0.
theadvocate.com
See how Lutcher upsets West Feliciana in the semifinals
Last spring, D’Wanye “Lunch” Winfield made his teammates a promise. The senior quarterback ran for 331 yards on 45 carries and scored all five touchdowns as sixth-seeded Lutcher ousted No. 2 West Feliciana 35-21 in a Division II nonselect semifinal Friday night at WFHS. With the game...
KNOE TV8
Ruston advances to first state championship game since 1998 after dominate win over Zachary, Union runs past Amite for third straight dome appearance
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Bearcats were hungry for their first state title appearance since 1998. First, Ruston had to get past defending state champs Zachary. Jerrod Baugh and his Bearcats didn’t miss a beat and clawed away at the Broncos, 37-22. Over in Farmerville, Trey Holly and the Farmers revenge tour had one more stop before they can make their third dome appearance. Union hosted defending 2A state champs Amite at Doc Elliot Stadium and took care of business and rolled past the Warriors, 28-8.
theadvocate.com
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana for the state semifinals
The high school football postseason is in the semifinals in South Louisiana, and this will be the spot to follow scores from all the big playoff games in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. You can follow below to keep up with the important games across the region...
theadvocate.com
STM Cougars seeking revenge in semifinals matchup with E.D. White
St. Thomas More and E.D. White will collide in the playoffs for the fifth time in eight years when the Cardinals travel to Lafayette in a select Division II semifinal game Friday. The No. 1 Cougars (11-1) and No. 4 Cardinals (11-1) met in the 2015, 2016 and 2018 quarterfinals...
LSU offers $2 tickets for men’s basketball game against UT-Arlington
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is calling it a “slam dunk for your Friday plans,” as tickets for the men’s basketball game against UT-Arlington can be scooped up for as little as $2. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. The Tigers are 6-1 so far this...
NOLA.com
Ex-LSU assistant coach, Shaw graduate Mickey Joseph arrested in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — Mickey Joseph, the former LSU assistant coach who served as Nebraska's interim head coach for nine games after Scott Frost's firing, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault. Police went to a Lincoln residence shortly before 2 p.m. CST after a report...
houmatimes.com
Nicholls Names Dr. Melanie Boudreaux as MBA Director
Dr. Melanie Boudreaux has been named the new Director of the Master of Business Administration program at Nicholls State University. Dr. Boudreaux, a Nicholls alumna, received her Bachelor of Science in Business Management with a Concentration in Human Resources in 2008 and then her Master of Business Administration in 2012. She furthered her education when she graduated from the University of South Alabama in May 2022 with a Ph.D. in Business Administration with a Concentration in Management. Melanie is a certified Society of Human Resources Management Professional and a HRCI Professional in Human Resources.
brproud.com
Winning ticket worth a grand sold at convenience store on LA 1
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Someone spent $3 and won $1,000 after a SLINGO Doubler scratch-off ticket was purchased at a store in Assumption Parish. The winning ticket was sold at the Charlie’s One Stop which is located at 4738 LA-1. 27 winning tickets worth $1,000 have been claimed...
New Orleans Area Priest Dies in Freak Woodworking Accident
Rev. James "Jimmy" Jeanfreau Jr., a pastor at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, sustained traumatic injuries while working with a lathe.
WDSU
New Orleans police searching for missing woman
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a woman reported missing in the Eighth District. According to police, Lynette Felder, 60, was last heard from on Nov. 19 and was reported missing from the 1500 block of Gravier Street. Felder reportedly said she was...
WAFB.com
Creole Crawfish-Stuffed Bell Peppers
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While it is quite common in Cajun Country to incorporate any type of meat or shellfish in a stuffing, stuffing the peppers with crawfish really adds a fun and healthy twist. I really enjoy creating this dish because of the beautiful, multicolored bell peppers. Quite apart from being delicious, they will certainly add holiday cheer to the table.
WLBT
JSU student, suspect identified in fatal on-campus shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The victim of a shooting at the campus of Jackson State University that occurred Friday morning has been identified. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart confirmed the male victim, 22-year-old Flynn Brown of New Jersey, a JSU student, was shot and found inside a Dodge Challenger on campus.
NOLA.com
Bollinger moves its executives into key positions at newly acquired Mississippi operations
Bollinger Shipyards, the Lockport-based shipbuilder, has put several of its own executives in charge of running the loss-making Halter Marine operations in Mississippi, which it bought earlier this month from Halter's Singapore-based parent. Chris Remont, head of new construction at Bollinger in Lockport, will be the new chief of VT...
brproud.com
All clear given, school in Ascension Parish releasing early after ‘hazmat situation’
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The all clear has been given after CF Industries experienced an ammonia leak on Thursday morning. Various intersections were closed and one school transferred their occupants to another school. The school affected by this leak was Donaldsonville Primary and Ascension Parish Schools provided these details...
Two Arrested and 16 Vehicles Valued at $300k Recovered in Louisiana Thanks to Crimestoppers Tip
Two Arrested and 16 Vehicles Valued at $300k Recovered in Louisiana Thanks to Crimestoppers Tip. New Orleans, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported on November 30, 2022, that in October 2022, the LSP Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office (LSP-IFAT-NFO) received a Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans tip about several stolen vehicles being stored in an abandoned apartment complex in an Algiers neighborhood.
brproud.com
Second suspect linked to deadly Choctaw Drive shooting arrested in St. John the Baptist Parish
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), a 19-year-old man linked to a deadly Sunday, November 20 drive-by shooting has been arrested. This marks the second arrest in connection with the incident, which occurred on South Choctaw Drive. *Read details of the original...
WLBT
Arrest made in fatal delivery driver shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An arrest has been made in the February shooting death of a Louisiana businessman. Jacob Collins, 27, was arrested Saturday by Jackson Police on an outstanding murder warrant. He is being held on a $500,000 bond. Tarik Domino of Baton Rouge had been delivering produce from...
houmatimes.com
Friends of Bayou Lafourche Breaks Ground in Napoleonville
Friends of Bayou Lafourche Board of Directors hosted a groundbreaking on the Napoleonville Multi-Trail Connection Project on November 22nd, 2022, at the construction site where work begins. The project will be constructed near the bayou-side park on Hwy 308 and includes the installation of a floating dock in Bayou Lafourche...
Male suffers gunshot wounds following shooting in Seventh Ward
A shooting in the Seventh Ward has left a man wounded.
Comments / 0