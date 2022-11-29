Crypto.com, a Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency exchange platform, is set to accelerate its growth in Turkey, singling out the country as a market with huge potential. In a fresh bid for the Turkish market, the exchange rolled out its Lira (TRY) Fiat Wallet for Crypto.com App users in the country. This feature offers a localized, zero-fee, 27/7 top-up method for users in Turkey, enabling them to fund their TRY Wallet using their bank accounts. In addition, users can enjoy trading 250+ coins with TRY.

2 DAYS AGO