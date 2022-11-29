Read full article on original website
Capital Wallet Wins Best Crypto Solution for Payments Award at FMLS 2022
Capital Wallet won the “Best Crypto Solution for Payments” award at the Finance Magnates London Summit 2022. Global cryptocurrency payments solutions provider, Capital Wallet, bagged the “Best Crypto Solution for Payments” award at the Finance Magnates London Summit (FMLS), held at Old Billingsgate, London, on November 21-23, 2022. This win came close on the heels of the company winning the “Best Crypto Payment Solutions Provider” award at the Forex Expo, held in Dubai on October 19-20, 2022.
IG Group launches tastycrypto and self-custody digital wallet
IG Group North America has announced the newly formed tasty Software Solutions, LLC, a technology company dedicated to building software that provides users access to opportunities across digital assets, web3, and decentralized finance. tasty Software Solutions has launched the tastytcrypto brand, IG’s digital asset trading face which has unveiled the...
FIA EXPO 2022: Interview with Ray Tierney, President of Broadridge Trading and Connectivity Solutions
FinanceFeeds spoke with Ray Tierney, President of Broadridge Trading and Connectivity Solutions, at FIA EXPO 2022 in Chicago. Broadridge Trading and Connectivity Solutions was born out of the acquisition of Itiviti, completed in May 2021. The rebranded business enables simplification and streamlining of front and middle office functions, powering connectivity and multi-asset trading across global markets.
Vantage launches social trading on mobile app
Vantage has announced the launch of social trading on the Vantage App, thus expanding its mobile features and turning it into an all-in-one trading app that supports both regular trading and social trading. The multi-asset broker believes the social trading feature is revolutionizing the traditional CFD industry by turning trading...
CME Group goes DeFi: Reference rates and real-time indices of Aave, Curve, Synthetix
“These rates are designed to provide traders, institutions and other users transparency and price discovery across a much broader range of tokens, allowing them to confidently and more accurately value cryptocurrency sector specific portfolios and manage price risk around various blockchain-based projects.”. CME Group has announced plans to launch three...
Despite FTX chaos, Italy welcomes crypto lender Nexo
Crypto lender Nexo has won regulatory approval from Italy’s financial regulators, allowing the exchange to continue serving Italian customers. Nexo had registered its business as a digital asset provider in Italy, following in the tracks of rivals who joined a special registry with brokerage regulator Organismo degli Agenti e dei Mediatori (OAM).
The Challenge of Being a Multi-Asset Broker
Traders are increasingly being drawn to multi-asset trading in a bid to counter ongoing economic and geopolitical uncertainties. This means that brokers offering access to only a single asset class will miss out on opportunities for growth and success. The problem is that when brokerages jump onto the multi-asset bandwagon, they need something to differentiate themselves from the competition.
Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Dutch Bros a Buy?
Does the fast-growing coffee chain have enough momentum to muscle past recession headwinds?
OANDA wins highest user satisfaction in Singapore, says leverage trading report by Investment Trends
“Throughout our 25-year history, we’ve worked hard to ensure that our platform meets the ever-changing needs of traders, whether through transparent pricing, powerful research tools, or dedicated client services.”. OANDA has been named the top broker for Overall Client Satisfaction in Singapore for the second year in a row...
TP ICAP’s crypto arm receives FCA’s go-ahead
UK interdealer broker TP ICAP has received a regulatory go-ahead to launch its cryptocurrency services in the UK. The bid shows that the recent collapse of FTX exchange has done little to damp the interest of big names in running their own crypto business. TP ICAP’s wholesale marketplace for spot...
Viacheslav Taran: FX and Crypto industry mourns death of Libertex Group co-founder
FinanceFeeds reports with great sadness that Viacheslav Taran, Co-Founder of Libertex Group, passed away last Friday. The industry veteran was reportedly killed in an helicopter crash on his way back to Monaco from Lausanne, Switzerland. Popular among the expatriate community in Monaco, Viacheslav Taran was an FX industry heavyweight mostly...
BingX publishes Proof-of-Reserve report by auditor Mazars to address general distrust in crypto
“It is our responsibility to help our customers know their platform and feel safe. They should only trade in regulated and licensed exchanges or one showing them proof when they need it.”. BingX has published its Proof-of-Reserve report verified by third-party auditor Mazars at a time of greater distrust in...
Broadridge’s LTX announces Jim Kwiatkowski as CEO, Jim Toffey as Chairman
LTX, Broadridge’s AI-driven digital trading business, has promoted Jim Kwiatkowski to the role of Chief Executive Officer. LTX, Broadridge’s AI-driven digital trading business, has promoted Jim Kwiatkowski to the role of Chief Executive Officer and announced co-founder Jim Toffey as the new Chairman of the Board. Jim Kwiatkowski...
Crypto trading volume spikes at Swiss bourse amid FTX collapse
The shockwaves from the historic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire are still being felt across the industry, but some trading venues are actually doing better because of it. Crypto trading turnover on Switzerland’s principal exchange hit a whopping CHF 126.9 million in November. This figure is 85 percent...
FIA EXPO 2022: Baton Systems President on building post trade rails for capital markets
As the world’s largest trade show for the listed derivatives dealers, the FIA Futures and Options Expo is a high point for the global cleared swaps community, with dozens of panels, educational sessions, networking opportunities and more. Stuffed into two jam-packed days, visitors were given the opportunity to discuss...
Interactive Brokers’ client activity drops 30% YoY
Interactive Brokers LLC (NASDAQ:IBKR) saw 1.95 million daily average revenue trades, or DARTS, in November 2022 compared to 1.96 million transactions in the prior month. This figure is lower by nearly a third on a yearly basis, and the listed broker had seen this metric also down by 1 percent relative to its October counterpart. It was also the lowest reading for IBKR’s monthly turnover since July.
Crypto.com expands its presence in Turkey with new products
Crypto.com, a Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency exchange platform, is set to accelerate its growth in Turkey, singling out the country as a market with huge potential. In a fresh bid for the Turkish market, the exchange rolled out its Lira (TRY) Fiat Wallet for Crypto.com App users in the country. This feature offers a localized, zero-fee, 27/7 top-up method for users in Turkey, enabling them to fund their TRY Wallet using their bank accounts. In addition, users can enjoy trading 250+ coins with TRY.
Rubicon selects Rialto Markets for issuance of carbon credits
“Rubicon Carbon will leverage Rialto Markets’ industry leading primary markets technology and infrastructure to enable institutions to purchase a variety of carbon products.”. Rialto Markets has signed a long-term platform partnership with Rubicon Carbon, a newly launched market-based products and solutions platform built to help lead the next generation...
FXSpotStream reports $1.48 trillion in monthly volume for November
FXSpotStream’s trading venue, the aggregator service of LiquidityMatch LLC, reported its operational metrics for November 2022, which moved higher on a yearly basis but reflected weak performance across executed trade volumes when weighed against the figures of the prior month. November’s average daily volume (ADV) was reported at $67.2...
ION Markets for execution and clearing: Francesco Margini at FIA EXPO 2022
The CPO of Cleared Derivatives at ION Markets spoke about the need for automated execution and clearing in times of surging volumes and increased volatility. The FIA EXPO 2022 conference recently took place on 14 -15 November and gathered the most esteemed leaders of the derivatives trading industry at the Sheraton Grand in Chicago River.
