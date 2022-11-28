ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

Why Owning Real Estate in Retirement Is a Good Idea

Rental real estate can offer reliable income streams for your retirement years. It can also pad your savings by benefiting from equity build-up and potential appreciation. Plus you don't have to be the one to manage the property if you don't want to.
The Motley Fool

5 Ways to Generate Income in Retirement Without Going Back to Work

Generating income from your portfolio is a great way to fund your retirement. There are lots of options, each with varying degrees of risk.
Motley Fool

8 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income

Dividend stocks have produced positive returns every decade for over 90 years. Stocks that raised their dividends outperformed all other categories of stocks. Dividend Aristocrats have increased their payouts for 25 years or more.
US News and World Report

How Much of an Investing Portfolio Should Be in Cash?

Retirement savers have long heard the axiom "cash is king." Certainly, managing cash flow is a key tenet of retirement planning. In addition, it's prudent to hold some cash in an investment portfolio. That allows an investor the flexibility to add to a position if an opportunity arises, gives some wiggle room while trades settle, and can offer a psychological buffer for investors with lower risk tolerance.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Study finds integrating insurance products boosts value to investors

A comprehensive Ernst & Young analysis of retirement savings scenarios concluded that integrating insurance products into a financial plan significantly boosts value to investors when compared with investment-only strategies. The paper by the Big Four accounting firm was undertaken in the wake of estimates predicting a $240 trillion retirement gap...
Fortune

What is asset allocation? How to build the best portfolio for your investment goals

Each investor has their own timeline, unique goals and risk tolerance, and your asset mix should reflect that. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images. Tying up your money in the market is always somewhat of a risky move. There’s no guarantee that your investments will thrive and there’s no tried and true way to determine the best place to put your funds for them to grow and earn you money over time. There is however a way to build a portfolio that aligns with your goals, timeline for reaching those goals, and ability to stomach any market shakiness. Enter: asset allocation.

