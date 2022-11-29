Read full article on original website
Related
Why You Should Always Put Your Suitcase in the Hotel Bathroom, According to a Entomologist
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There’s just something about walking into your hotel room after a long flight, flinging your suitcase (and yourself) on the bed, and officially entering vacation mode. It just feels all sorts of right, doesn’t it? Well, apparently, there’s one thing about that equation that’s all sorts of wrong, according to experts. Namely, the whole flinging-your-suitcase-on-the-bed part.
The Daily South
Outdated Bathroom Trends We're Retiring In 2023
Whether you're planning for a major renovation or a simple refresh, the bathroom can be a tricky space for homeowners to tackle. It's also one of the few rooms that can reveal the age of your house instantly. Bathrooms consistently see big trends take over, from bright pink everything to oversized jacuzzi tubs to wet rooms. For a long time, the bathroom was seen as a purely functional place, however, the recent emphasis on wellness has impacted decisions we make for the space. Today, designers and homeowners are emphasizing relaxation and infusing personality into every inch, which means a shift in design that leaves many trends looking dated and out of style. There’s no better time than the start of a new year to update your bathroom and give it a fresh facelift. Here are a few trends we are putting behind us in 2023.
tinyhousetalk.com
40 ft. Container Home with Soaking Tub for Sale
It’s been a while since we’ve featured a container home, but today we have one from a new tiny house company in Michigan, Tiny Home P.S. At 40 feet long, this tiny home has lots of space — even enough room for a ground floor bedroom and a massive bathroom!
Inside 6 Homes That Prove Traditional Interior Design and Modern Style Really Do Go Together
While the popularity of modern styles show no signs of letting up, there’s no need to choose between spartan contemporary interiors and the cozy upholstered look of traditional interior design. The emphasis on heirloom pieces, floral prints, and striking chandeliers—all hallmarks of traditional decor—is undeniably comforting, perhaps in part because the layered aesthetic is so often a far cry from the minimalism of modern interiors. But there’s no need to choose between one or the other. In recent years, decorators the world over have proved how satisfying a space can be when it mixes the best elements of traditional design with the lessons of styles that have come around since. Below, we share six homes that perfectly marry traditional interior design with modern sensibilities.
Boy George Is Selling His Gothic-Style London Villa and the Kitchen’s Natural Lighting Will Make You Fall in Love
This might come as a surprise, but Boy George has lived in the same home for over 30 years. And now, one lucky homebuyer with a multi-million dollar budget may get to call his historically gothic London mansion home. Originally known as The Logs, the property, which sits directly across...
dcnewsnow.com
Best Christmas home decorations
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. From trimming the tree to decking the halls, there is nothing quite like decorating for Christmas. Whether it’s your first time decorating or you’ve got a well-established collection, the amount of Christmas home decor available can make choosing something new an overwhelming experience.
cohaitungchi.com
How To Hang Pictures On Plaster Walls
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer’s website. Hanging a picture should be easy, right? You find the right spot, hammer...
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: A Warm Minimalist Redo Pulls This Bathroom Out of the 1990s
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Attention, home sellers: Sometimes an outdated bathroom can break a deal. In Jeisy Cespedes Litman’s home, the primary bathroom almost scared her away from closing on the house. “My reaction to the bathroom when we walked in was, ‘I do not picture myself using this bathroom. I don’t think I can do it,'” Jeisy says. “Although that was probably an exaggeration, the bathroom had truly seen better days.”
dcnewsnow.com
Create a festive Christmas party with these mini tabletop Christmas trees
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There’s no better symbol of the Christmas season than the Christmas tree. Yes, you have Santa Claus and snowflakes, reindeer and elves, but come Christmas morning, it’s the tree you and your loved ones gather around. But not...
How to Organize Your Freezer and Keep It Clutter-Free
The benefits of kitchen organization go way beyond aesthetics. Organizing the freezer and keeping it clutter-free can help you more easily stock up on your favorite freeze-worthy foods by getting rid of the guessing game of what’s hidden in the freezer’s depths. And it makes grabbing things out of the freezer a breeze—no more wondering where that frozen chicken ended up or unearthing freezer-burned ice cream that should have been tossed months ago.
homesenator.com
What Are Pool Covers, and Why Are They Needed?
On outdoor pools, swimming pool covers are used for several purposes, including safety, weather protection, and heat retention. However, pool coverings are exclusively used in indoor pools for this only reason: energy conservation. This post will go over how indoor Pool Covers affect water chemistry, energy usage, and indoor air quality.
The best air fryers for cooking low-fat, easy dinners
Healthy chips might sound too good to be true, but an air fryer makes it easy to serve up great-tasting fried foods using little or no oil. These tabletop appliances cook food by circulating hot air, like a powerful mini convection oven, to create a crispy finish without resorting to a deep-fat fryer. Not only can they potentially help you to knock up healthier dishes, but research by energy provider Utilita also suggests that they’re more energy efficient than using a cooker. An electric cooker, for example, costs an average of around £1.05 a day to run, while an...
A Homeowner’s Guide To Furnaces
I had a rough initiation into the world of furnace maintenance. I purchased my first home in 2003, but its gas furnace looked like it was manufactured during the Carter administration. It cost a huge amount of money to operate and habitually switched itself off at inopportune times. We gave it a nickname, Clarice, because we had to visit so frequently to relight the pilot light.
greenbuildingadvisor.com
Heat Pumps for Cold Climates
Air-source heat pumps are central to efforts to reduce building emissions. They use electricity to move heat out of the house in summer and into the house in winter. Over the course of a heating or cooling season, heat pumps can move three or more units of heat for every unit of electricity they consume. When combined with low-carbon electricity from wind and photovoltaics, they can deliver year-round comfort without fossil fuels.
Worker at 'Waffle House' Shows How to Make Their Famous 'Cheese Eggs'
These look too good to be true.
ktalnews.com
Best gifts for people who are always cold
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best gifts for people who are always cold?. Layers of clothing, hot drink in any weather, and an overflowing basket of couch throw "“ the lovable traits of that friend or relative who’s always cold. They’re probably some of the easiest people to shop for since one can never have too many fuzzy socks and hat and scarf sets, right? Those default stocking stuffers are nice, but the following gift ideas will keep your beloved cozy, and show you don’t hold a grudge for them asking you to fiddle with the thermostat.
consumerqueen.com
Candle Day at Yankee Candle is Live!
This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Starting today (December 1st) thru December 2nd, Yankee Candle is celebrating Candle Day in-store and online! Large Jar Candles are on sale for only $12 (regularly $31) with a limit of 12 per order.
couponingwithrachel.com
Air Fryer Disposable Non-Stick Round Papers 100 Pcs Save 58%
Save 58% over at Amazon on a pack of 100 Air Fryer Disposable Papers. Made of oil proof parchment paper, they’re perfect for fryer baskets, microwaves and more. Food Grade Material: Made of food-grade pure wood pulp, the quality is safe and reliable. Compared with other products, it adopts a thicker, high-temperature resistant design, which can be cooked in high temperature for up to 25-30 minutes.
Comments / 1