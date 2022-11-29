Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingrumors.net
It’s Overdue: AEW Star Reveals Major Surgery For Months Old Injury
That’s never good to see. Injuries are one of the few constants in all of wrestling as anyone can get hurt at any time. They can take someone out of action for any length of time and that can be devastating to any momentum that a wrestler has. Some injuries are a lot worse than others and now it appears likely that an AEW star will be out of action for a good while after a serious one.
nodq.com
There is reportedly “something going on” in regards to William Regal and AEW
As previously noted, there was speculation about William Regal possibly returning to WWE to the company once his AEW contract expires. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com went into more details about the matter…. “William Regal when he signed, which was only in April or May, said that...
wrestlingrumors.net
Add Him On: Monday Night Raw Roster Officially Gains New Member
He’s in. With so many wrestlers on its roster, WWE has to keep them separated into different rosters. This includes the two main rosters of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown, as well as the NXT developmental roster. It can mean a lot when a wrestler is called up from developmental to the main roster, which is what we officially saw after a match this week on television.
wrestlingrumors.net
One More Time: 41 Year Old Former WWE Star Set For First Match In Six Years
Welcome back. There have been a lot of wrestlers throughout WWE’s history and some of them have made quite the impact. The interesting thing is that such an impact can be made with or without having a ton of accomplishments. Occasionally you will see a wrestler who stands out without some major push. Now another one of those wrestlers is returning to the ring for a good cause.
itrwrestling.com
Former WWE Star Reveals “John Cena’s Guys” Included Two Current AEW Stars
EC3 originally joined WWE in 2009, appearing in Florida Championship Wrestling and later NXT. At the time WWE’s third brand was still presented as a reality TV show, while John Cena took an interest in the young black and gold brand during this period. Cena’s interest in NXT famously...
wrestletalk.com
Tony Khan Announces Newest AEW Signing
Tony Khan has taken to Twitter to announce the newest signing to All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Taking to Twitter, Khan announced that AR Fox is now officially ‘All Elite’. Congratulations @ARealFoxx, you are officially ALL ELITE!. See you in Indianapolis on @TBSNetwork at Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite at 8pm...
bodyslam.net
William Regal Could Reportedly Still Leave AEW For WWE Despite 3 Year Deal
William Regal made his AEW debut at the promotion’s Revolution pay-per-view event on March 6 of this year. As previously reported, William Regal signed a 3-year deal with AEW, so he still has plenty of time left on his contract. While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer went...
ComicBook
Vince McMahon Allowed AEW Star to Use His WWE Name
While All Elite Wrestling has a number of homegrown stars at the forefront of the company in 2022, the roster remains populated by talent who made their names in World Wrestling Entertainment. Locker room leaders like Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley spent decades in WWE as Daniel Bryan and Dean Ambrose, respectively, before leaping to Tony Khan's promotion. Being under a new roof usually means the talent need new names, but in Danielson and Moxley's case, it simply meant reverting back to the monickers they used during their independent days. Others opted to keep a version of their WWE ring names with slight alterations, like Malakai Black changing just his first name or Andrade El Idolo adding a last name.
wrestlingrumors.net
Ouch: Damage Ctrl Member’s Neck Issues May Be More Serious Than They Seem
That could be bad. Injuries are one of the worst things that can happen to a wrestler as you never know what one could mean. Some of them are a lot worse than others too, as someone could be hurt without knowing what is going on. There might be some hints behind the scenes though and that seems to be taking place again with a certain Monday Night Raw star.
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Jericho's Son Gives Big Update On Pro Wrestling Ambitions
Charlotte Flair, El Hijo del Santo, Randy Orton, Juventud Guerrera, Cody and Dustin Rhodes, Dominik Mysterio; all are examples of professional wrestlers who followed their famous fathers into the wrestling business. And that's just a few examples, as wrestling is littered with second and third generation wrestlers, all trying to live up to their famous family members.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: WWE Hall Of Famer Announces Return To The Ring
Welcome back. Wrestlers have a weird situation when it comes to retirement, as they can always wrestle one more match. With no season or anything really close to it, a wrestler can step back in the ring over and over without having to worry about the next match. That can lead to some great returns, and now we are going to be seeing another one before the year is out.
stillrealtous.com
Top AEW Star Addresses Reports Of Backstage Drama
Over the months there’s been a lot of talk about backstage drama in AEW such as CM Punk’s altercation with The Elite following the All Out pay-per-view, and Andrade El Idolo’s altercation with Sammy Guevara at a set of TV tapings back in October. Anthony Bowens has...
stillrealtous.com
AEW Stars Possibly Leaving The Company Soon
All Elite Wrestling has signed a number of talented wrestlers over the last few years, but it looks like at least one popular tag team could be parting ways with the promottion. Dax Harwood of FTR recently spoke to Fightful Select about his AEW status and he noted that he...
wrestlinginc.com
Top AEW Star Admits He's A 'Big Fan' Of Solo Sikoa
AEW star Ricky Starks is apparently just like the scores of wrestling fans deeply invested in WWE's The Bloodline storyline. Starks proved as much during the 11/28 "WWE Raw," live-tweeting his appreciation of Solo Sikoa – the enforcer of WWE's top stable – while reacting to a photo of Sikoa's entrance pose at Survivor Series that has drawn comparisons to his own.
Tony Khan Would Love To Have Ricky Steamboat Back In AEW
Ricky Steamboat returned to the ring at Big Time Wrestling on November 27, teaming with FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) to take on Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, & Nick Aldis. It was Steamboat's first match since 2010. It is unknown if Steamboat will wrestle again, but Tony Khan would welcome him back to AEW in any capacity.
PWMania
Tony Khan Recalls First Seeing Chris Jericho in the Same Match Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff Did
AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with Ian Douglass of The Ringer about the first time he saw current ROH World Champion Chris Jericho. Khan previously stated that as a teenager, he was a huge wrestling fan and e-wrestling booker. Khan first saw Jericho perform around that time, while watching the WAR promotion in Japan.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: WWE Superstars Return To Action After Two Month Absence
Welcome back. Injuries are always terrible to see in wrestling but they do have one silver lining: most of the time, wrestlers are able to come back from the injured list and get on with their careers. It can be great to see someone who up after a long absence, but at least the wrestlers are healthy enough to be back. Now two more stars are back on television after being gone for months.
411mania.com
AEW’s Ricky Starks Praises Work of WWE’s Solo Sikoa
– AEW star Ricky Starks had high praise for WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa yesterday on his Twitter, writing, “Big fan. He’s a beast” Sikoa is coming off a main event appearance at Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series 2022 event. At the premium live event, Solo Sikoa was...
ComicBook
AEW Dynamite Preview: MJF Returns, The Elite vs. Death Triangle 3 (Update)
Even two weeks removed from AEW Full Gear, All Elite Wrestling is still dealing with the fallout of its latest pay-per-view. The immediate consequences of William Regal's heel turn were addressed on last week's AEW Dynamite, with Jon Moxley ordering his former manager to "run" and never come back, but the explanation for his lordship's actions has remained a secret. That changes tonight, when new AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman makes his first appearance since capturing pretty platinum. Outside of MJF's highly-anticipated appearance, AEW has announced three matches for tonight's show.
wrestlingrumors.net
To The Other Side: WWE Twitter Fans Gush Over Possible Upcoming Heel Turn
That might be a sign. With so many wrestlers around in WWE and so much television to film, it can be easy for a wrestler to begin feeling stale. In those cases, it makes sense for something to be changed, including a wrestler going from good to evil or vice versa. Sometimes those changes can be easier to spot than others and that might have been the case this week.
Comments / 0