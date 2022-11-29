For Cougs, grind toward next Apple Cup already underway

As I made the treacherous trek from my home in Pullman to our office in Lewiston on Monday, snow everywhere and the roads covered in a glistening sheet of ice, I couldn’t help but flashback to my time covering sled dog racing in the mid 2010s in Anchorage, Alaska.

While not great for a 34-mile commute, it was perfect conditions for events like the Iditarod or the Open World Championship sled dog races — events I remember fondly.