ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

For Cougs, grind toward next Apple Cup already underway

By STEPHAN WIEBE SPORTS STAFF
Lewiston Tribune
Lewiston Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YkJYf_0jR1GBFm00

As I made the treacherous trek from my home in Pullman to our office in Lewiston on Monday, snow everywhere and the roads covered in a glistening sheet of ice, I couldn’t help but flashback to my time covering sled dog racing in the mid 2010s in Anchorage, Alaska.

While not great for a 34-mile commute, it was perfect conditions for events like the Iditarod or the Open World Championship sled dog races — events I remember fondly.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lewiston Tribune

Lewiston Tribune

Lewiston, ID
2K+
Followers
154
Post
349K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Lewiston Tribune

Comments / 0

Community Policy