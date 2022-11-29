Read full article on original website
New York coalition pushes for economic justice in next legislative session
As the opening of the next legislative session in Albany nears, groups of all political stripes are trying to organize and amplify their message. One coalition of statewide progressive groups is pushing for a more just economy, especially for low-income communities of color which have historically struggled in the face of red-lining.
New York state Sen. Tom O'Mara: One-party rule in Albany means lack of oversight
After Gov. Kathy Hochul’s tighter-than-expected victory earlier this month, some New York Republicans are dissecting the circumstances surrounding the election, as well as preparing for yet another session in the minority. One of those Republicans is State Sen. Tom O’Mara, of Big Flats, ranker on the Finance, and the...
New York's redistricting panel advances new proposed map for state Assembly
Commissioners on New York's redistricting panel voted Thursday to advance a new proposed map for state Assembly legislative boundaries, setting off yet another round of public hearings. The new map is something of a do-over for the redistricting commission following a court order to draw new legislative boundaries for the...
Lawmakers prepare to fight for vetoed group home bill
Unhappy lawmakers say they'll push back against Gov. Kathy Hochul's decision to veto legislation to create a team of 20 people to give state agencies feedback about the operations of group homes in New York. It was one of dozens of measures the governor vetoed last week for various studies,...
New York health officials cite gains in fight against HIV/AIDS
New York state recorded 2,123 new HIV cases in 2021, marking a 37% decline since an effort began in the last decade to end the prevalence of new infections in the state. The effort, started under then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, was meant to enact a multi-pronged plan to decrease HIV infections. Despite success since then, racial disparities continue to exist and prevent barriers to achieving more gains, Gov. Kathy Hochul said on Thursday.
Applications to SUNY have doubled in the last year
The number of New Yorkers and prospective students from out of state who have applied to a State University of New York school has doubled in the last year, driven by a two-week fee waiver for applications. SUNY officials on Thursday announced the applications have increased by 110% as of...
New York Assembly majority leader 'relieved' by Buffalo shooting suspect's guilty plea
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Relief is what New York state Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes said she felt upon discovering that the man who allegedly killed 10 people at a Tops in her community had pleaded guilty to all of those murders. The lawmaker believes it was clear he was guilty...
New York lawmakers weigh how to strengthen mental health services on college campuses
The upheaval of the last two and a half years have added to the anxieties of college students — already facing a stressful time as they leave home and take their first steps into adulthood. The COVID-19 pandemic has cast a light on the long-term effects of isolation and...
New York Thruway Authority to consider toll increases for E-Z Pass users
The New York State Thruway Authority next month is set to consider the first toll hikes on E-Z Pass tagholders in a decade. Officials at the authority that oversees the 496-mile system confirmed Wednesday morning the hikes are being considered and the board will formally launch the process starting next week. That process will include public hearings before any official decision on toll increases is made.
New York added thousands of clean energy jobs in 2021
New York state added more than 7,000 jobs in the clean energy sector in 2021 as the industry is being looked to as a key pillar in the drive to transition away from carbon-based fuels in the coming decades. A report released Tuesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul and state officials...
New York schools have taken wider community roles
New York schools have been squeezed over the last two-and-a-half years by the COVID-19 pandemic. But at the same time, school leaders report they are providing more services for their communities amid ongoing financial and mental health struggles. The New York State Council of School Superintendents on Wednesday released a...
Work begins on 339-mile transmission line from Canada to NYC
Construction has started on the longest stretch of the Champlain Hudson Power Express — a 339-mile transmission line to bring clean hydropower from Canada to New York City. Gov. Kathy Hochul, multiple officials and lawmakers gathered Wednesday morning for an indoor groundbreaking at the Whitehall Castle to celebrate the start of construction in the North Country town. The longest stretch of the line spans 17.6 miles through Washington County.
New York adds 38 new Forest Rangers
New York is adding new members to its Forest Ranger force with 38 graduates from basic school on Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office announced. The new recruits will join the Department of Environmental Conservation's Division of Forest Protection, bringing its ranks to 159 people. A graduation ceremony was held in...
