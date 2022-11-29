Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New HampshireTravel MavenBarrington, NH
House cat steps in to look after bobkitten abandoned by motherAmy ChristieBrentwood, NH
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
N.H. couple recovers thrown away wedding rings after digging through transfer station trash
Love will make you do crazy things. Like digging through mounds of trash after accidentally throwing out your wedding rings. The husband and wife originally removed the rings in order to clean them, accidentally tossing them out in a napkin. The Windham general services director says the husband and workers...
NECN
Alleged Shoe Thief Injured Falling Down Escalator While Fleeing Store
A man who allegedly tried to steal items from a shoe store in New Hampshire on Tuesday was apprehended by police after he injured himself falling down an escalator while attempting to flee the store. Manchester police said they were called to Off Broadway Shoes on March Avenue on Tuesday...
iheart.com
All Aboard: Newburyport 'North Pole Express' Departs This Weekend
NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A 21-year-old holiday tradition kicks off to deliver those who believe to the North Pole, embarking from the North Shore's Newburyport this weekend. Event runners and students from the Immaculate Conception School were hard at work on Friday, transforming the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority's...
10 Crazy, Odd and Funny Items Bought at Marden’s in Maine
I did buy it when I saw it at Marden's. Ya gotta love Marden's. A store with everything you had no idea you needed and wanted. There are 14 Marden's in Maine but there are only really three that I frequent. The big one (with a part-time produce department!) in Scarborough I often find myself there. If you were one of the dozens of people recently in Marden's scarfing up all the snow markers - good for you! Then in the summertime, I am at the Marden's in Lincoln and Houlton. That's because those are the towns that sandwich where I have a camp.
Authorities identify man, woman who died in murder-suicide in New Hampshire
NEW LONDON, NH — New Hampshire officials identify the man and woman who died in a murder-suicide inside their New London home on Tuesday. Peggy Brown, 73, and Douglas Lyon, 78, were found dead inside their Shaker Road home just after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Officials said Ms. Brown and Mr. Lyon were domestic partners who lived together.
WMUR.com
Harbor seal found along river in Exeter now being treated for injuries
EXETER, N.H. — A harbor seal spottedearlier this week in Exeter is now being treated for injuries. The Seacoast Science Center picked up the young pup Wednesday after growing concerns about a wound on her underside. She was found along the Squamscott River. She is now on the mend...
Man and dog attacked by bear outside New Hampshire home
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – Jim Hurley described the horrifying moments he and his 10-year-old terrier named Toby were attacked by a bear outside their New Hampshire home."When I walked out and saw those two bears staring at me right there, then panic set in," Hurley said.Hurley said he let his dog out around 7 p.m. on Saturday in Goffstown. Moments later he heard a terrifying sound. When he ran out the house he was confronted with a bear and her two cubs. The bear took a swipe at him and his dog. "A swipe from a wide paw like 'Get out...
WMTW
23-year-old woman's death in Portland ruled homicide
PORTLAND, Maine — The death of a 23-year-old woman in Portland has been ruled a homicide. Police say people walking on Kennebec Street near Chestnut Street found the body of Bethany Kelley on Nov. 18, just after 7:30 a.m. According to officials, Kelley had last been seen alive the...
Bear seriously injures dog in New Hampshire backyard attack
New Hampshire Fish and Game said this kind of attack is rare, but not unexpected. A bear attack in Goffstown, New Hampshire left a dog seriously injured. Jim Hurley told WCVB he let his small dog outside of his home Saturday night when bears came to his backyard from a wooded area. His dog was seriously injured and is still hospitalized at Rockingham Emergency Veterinary Hospital in Windham. Hurley also suffered some bruises and scratches.
mynbc5.com
New Hampshire man shot, killed woman before killing himself, officials say
New Hampshire law enforcement officials have released new information regarding the deaths of two people in New London on Tuesday. Police responded to a home on Shaker Street on Tuesday around 1:38 p.m. after receiving a call from the homeowner. Inside, officials found the body of 73-year-old Peggy Brown, and outside of the home, they found the homeowner, 78-year-old Douglas Lyon, also dead.
I am Shocked by Market Basket’s Prices in Westbrook, Maine
We are all familiar with the anxiety and frustration with shopping lately as prices continue to increase. I swear I go to the grocery store, buy three things, and somehow my total hits $25+. I’ll be putting things in my cart, mentally calculating it, and then I’ll be way off...
WMUR.com
73-year-old Litchfield man hit by car, treated for serious injuries, police say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A 73-year-old Litchfield man is recovering from serious injuries after being hit by a car in Manchester. Police said the man was hit by a blue Volvo sedan driven by a 29-year-old Manchester man in the area of Cahill and March avenues just before 3 p.m.
New Hampshire Found the Best Way to Spread Christmas Cheer With ‘Elf the Musical’ and ‘A Christmas Carol’
The Christmas holiday is fast approaching. It is time for Santa Claus, elves, reindeer, and lights. Well, in New Hampshire they are bringing all of it and more as two historic theaters are putting on big-scale musicals that will share the magic of the holidays this month. You can hang...
Police investigating death of Beverly woman found in Salisbury river
Police are investigating the death of a Beverly woman after her body was found in a Salisbury river, away from her abandoned vehicle left on Route 95 South. According to a statement from Massachusetts State Police, troopers first found the abandoned vehicle parked just south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport at 11:20 a.m. After using personal items to identify the owner of the car as a 70-year-old Beverly woman, police checked her listed address but she was not home either.
newstalknewengland.com
Body Of A 70-Year-Old Beverly, Massachusetts Women Recovered From The Merrimack River
An abandoned motor vehicle on Route 95 South, south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport Tuesday morning, ended with the body of the owner of the vehicle, being found in the Merrimack River late Tuesday afternoon. While Massachusetts State Police have not yet identified who the person is, they have...
WMUR.com
1 in custody after standoff in Candia
CANDIA, N.H. — A Candia man was taken into custody Friday after a standoff on Lane Road. Officers said they were called to William Soucy's home around 3:15 a.m. after a neighbor reported shots being fired. Police said there was a brief struggle and Soucy ended up being hit...
Plaistow, New Hampshire, Condo Damaged by High Heat, Heavy Fire
Fire heavily damaged an unoccupied condominium unit in Plaistow Thursday afternoon. Crews were met with heavy fire and high heat when they first arrived at the 4-unit building on Newton Road around 2:40 p.m., according to the Plaistow Fire Department. They began what the department called an "aggressive interior fire attack" that successfully confined the fire to one unit.
Man in Concord, New Hampshire Has Car Stolen While Warming it Up
Mike McCormack of Concord, New Hampshire was doing what many of us who live in New England do when we start our day on a cold morning. We go out and start our cars to let them warm up, although with today's modern cars, that's not necessary like it used to be and your car warms up faster when driven than when sitting idling.
WMUR.com
Surveillance video shows man running over woman several times, prosecutor says
DOVER, N.H. — Surveillance camera video of a woman being run over is at the center of the case against a man accused of injuring her on purpose. >> Update: No bail for New Hampshire man accused of purposely running woman over with SUV. Guy Leighton Sr., 71, is...
Manchester Police warning the public after rise in gun thefts
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Authorities are warning the public to lock their car doors after “an alarming number” of gun thefts have been reported this year. Manchester Police say 73 guns have been stolen since the start of 2022, with 43 of them taken from vehicles. “These guns...
Comments / 1