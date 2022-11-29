ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berwick, ME

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

All Aboard: Newburyport 'North Pole Express' Departs This Weekend

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A 21-year-old holiday tradition kicks off to deliver those who believe to the North Pole, embarking from the North Shore's Newburyport this weekend. Event runners and students from the Immaculate Conception School were hard at work on Friday, transforming the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority's...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
Q97.9

10 Crazy, Odd and Funny Items Bought at Marden’s in Maine

I did buy it when I saw it at Marden's. Ya gotta love Marden's. A store with everything you had no idea you needed and wanted. There are 14 Marden's in Maine but there are only really three that I frequent. The big one (with a part-time produce department!) in Scarborough I often find myself there. If you were one of the dozens of people recently in Marden's scarfing up all the snow markers - good for you! Then in the summertime, I am at the Marden's in Lincoln and Houlton. That's because those are the towns that sandwich where I have a camp.
MAINE STATE
CBS Boston

Man and dog attacked by bear outside New Hampshire home

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – Jim Hurley described the horrifying moments he and his 10-year-old terrier named Toby were attacked by a bear outside their New Hampshire home."When I walked out and saw those two bears staring at me right there, then panic set in," Hurley said.Hurley said he let his dog out around 7 p.m. on Saturday in Goffstown. Moments later he heard a terrifying sound. When he ran out the house he was confronted with a bear and her two cubs. The bear took a swipe at him and his dog.  "A swipe from a wide paw like 'Get out...
GOFFSTOWN, NH
WMTW

23-year-old woman's death in Portland ruled homicide

PORTLAND, Maine — The death of a 23-year-old woman in Portland has been ruled a homicide. Police say people walking on Kennebec Street near Chestnut Street found the body of Bethany Kelley on Nov. 18, just after 7:30 a.m. According to officials, Kelley had last been seen alive the...
PORTLAND, ME
Boston

Bear seriously injures dog in New Hampshire backyard attack

New Hampshire Fish and Game said this kind of attack is rare, but not unexpected. A bear attack in Goffstown, New Hampshire left a dog seriously injured. Jim Hurley told WCVB he let his small dog outside of his home Saturday night when bears came to his backyard from a wooded area. His dog was seriously injured and is still hospitalized at Rockingham Emergency Veterinary Hospital in Windham. Hurley also suffered some bruises and scratches.
GOFFSTOWN, NH
mynbc5.com

New Hampshire man shot, killed woman before killing himself, officials say

New Hampshire law enforcement officials have released new information regarding the deaths of two people in New London on Tuesday. Police responded to a home on Shaker Street on Tuesday around 1:38 p.m. after receiving a call from the homeowner. Inside, officials found the body of 73-year-old Peggy Brown, and outside of the home, they found the homeowner, 78-year-old Douglas Lyon, also dead.
NEW LONDON, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigating death of Beverly woman found in Salisbury river

Police are investigating the death of a Beverly woman after her body was found in a Salisbury river, away from her abandoned vehicle left on Route 95 South. According to a statement from Massachusetts State Police, troopers first found the abandoned vehicle parked just south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport at 11:20 a.m. After using personal items to identify the owner of the car as a 70-year-old Beverly woman, police checked her listed address but she was not home either.
BEVERLY, MA
WMUR.com

1 in custody after standoff in Candia

CANDIA, N.H. — A Candia man was taken into custody Friday after a standoff on Lane Road. Officers said they were called to William Soucy's home around 3:15 a.m. after a neighbor reported shots being fired. Police said there was a brief struggle and Soucy ended up being hit...
CANDIA, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Plaistow, New Hampshire, Condo Damaged by High Heat, Heavy Fire

Fire heavily damaged an unoccupied condominium unit in Plaistow Thursday afternoon. Crews were met with heavy fire and high heat when they first arrived at the 4-unit building on Newton Road around 2:40 p.m., according to the Plaistow Fire Department. They began what the department called an "aggressive interior fire attack" that successfully confined the fire to one unit.
PLAISTOW, NH
Q97.9

Man in Concord, New Hampshire Has Car Stolen While Warming it Up

Mike McCormack of Concord, New Hampshire was doing what many of us who live in New England do when we start our day on a cold morning. We go out and start our cars to let them warm up, although with today's modern cars, that's not necessary like it used to be and your car warms up faster when driven than when sitting idling.
CONCORD, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy