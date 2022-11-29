A Super Bowl champion quarterback is now the head coach of a major college football team. On Wednesday, the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) announced that Trent Dilfer will be the football team's new head coach. He will officially begin on Friday, Dec. 2 following Lipscomb Academy's state championship game on Thursday, Dec. 1, in Chattanooga. Dilfer has spent the last four years as the head coach of Lipscomb Academy in Nashville. He is taking over for Bill Clark who resigned before the 2022 season due to back problems.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 18 HOURS AGO