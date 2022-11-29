ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Nebraska Reportedly Hiring Key NFL Assistant Coach

Just last week, the football world learned that former Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule would become the new head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Rhule wasted no time getting a jumpstart on recruiting and filling out his coaching staff. He added to that coaching staff on Wednesday morning with another important hire.
LINCOLN, NE
105.7 The Fan

Marty Mornhinweg identifies Ravens red zone issues

The Ravens offense has struggles greatly in the red zone these past two weeks against inferior competition. There appears to be a lot of factors to that but Marty Mornhinweg joined Vinny & Haynie on Thursday to share his thoughts.
The Spun

Breaking: Big Ten Program Fires 3 Coaches On Tuesday

When a team finishes 1-11, it's pretty much a guarantee there will be some changes made to the coaching staff. Northwestern head football coach Pat Fitzgerald's job is still secure, despite the poor season, but Fitzgerald is looking to bring in some new blood on his coaching staff. Northwestern has...
EVANSTON, IL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Art Briles Report

Liberty has an opening for its head football coach after a bombshell report dropped on Monday afternoon. Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated reported that Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze will be taking the same position at Auburn after the latter fired Bryan Harsin a few weeks ago. Liberty will now...
Popculture

Super Bowl Champion Quarterback Becomes Head Coach of UAB Football Team

A Super Bowl champion quarterback is now the head coach of a major college football team. On Wednesday, the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) announced that Trent Dilfer will be the football team's new head coach. He will officially begin on Friday, Dec. 2 following Lipscomb Academy's state championship game on Thursday, Dec. 1, in Chattanooga. Dilfer has spent the last four years as the head coach of Lipscomb Academy in Nashville. He is taking over for Bill Clark who resigned before the 2022 season due to back problems.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Stanford Coaching Report

Just last week, the football world learned that Stanford head coach David Shaw stepped down after a lengthy tenure. A few days later, one candidate has reportedly emerged. College football insider Stewart Mandell is reporting Stanford talked to Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman about the opening. "Stanford has talked...
BALTIMORE, MD

