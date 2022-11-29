Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 live updates: USA preps for must-win against Iran
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Tuesday with Group B taking center stage, as the United States (0-2-0) take on Iran (1-0-1) in a win-or-go-home matchup at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, and we've got you covered with all the action!. You can watch this game on FOX and...
Sporting News
When is USA vs Netherlands at World Cup? Date, time, early odds and history for Round of 16 match
USA sealed a dramatic place in the 2022 World Cup Round of 16 after Gregg Berhalter's side edged out a priceless 1-0 win over Iran in their final group-stage game. Second place in Group B, in behind England, now pits the USMNT against the winners of Group A, in the form of Louis van Gaal's Netherlands.
Sporting News
How to watch Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico in Australia: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
Group C has not at all unfolded as the world expected it to. Saudi Arabia were somewhat sent back to earth when a 2-0 loss to Poland followed their shock victory over Argentina. However, a win against Mexico would guarantee their group stage escape, their first in 28 years. Mexico's...
FOX Sports
Croatia vs. Belgium live updates: Match remains scoreless at half
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Thursday on FOX with Group F in the spotlight, as Croatia (1-1-0) faces Belgium (1-0-1) at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar — and we've got you covered with all the action!. Elsewhere, on FS1, another Group F battle is in...
France 24
Spirited Australia beat Denmark to reach knockouts
Australia advanced to the round of 16 at the World Cup, beating favored Denmark 1-0 Wednesday on Mathew Leckie’s 60th-minute goal. It is Australia's first time in the knockout stage since 2006, the only other time they advanced out of the group stage. Leckie took a pass just around...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet South Korea vs. Portugal
South Korea and Portugal will face each other Friday for a Group H match in Qatar. South Korea has made every World Cup since 1986, so Qatar 2022 makes the 10th straight World Cup in which the country has appeared. South Korea’s best finish was fourth place in 2002 as a host country.
Sporting News
Portugal vs South Korea World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FIFA Qatar 2022 clash
South Korea are fighting to keep their World Cup campaign alive when they face Portugal on December 2. After holding Uruguay to a 0-0 draw in their opening game, South Korea fell to a costly 3-2 loss to Ghana last time out that leaves them needing to beat Portugal to progress.
Comments / 0