ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 live updates: USA preps for must-win against Iran

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Tuesday with Group B taking center stage, as the United States (0-2-0) take on Iran (1-0-1) in a win-or-go-home matchup at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, and we've got you covered with all the action!. You can watch this game on FOX and...
FOX Sports

Croatia vs. Belgium live updates: Match remains scoreless at half

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Thursday on FOX with Group F in the spotlight, as Croatia (1-1-0) faces Belgium (1-0-1) at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar — and we've got you covered with all the action!. Elsewhere, on FS1, another Group F battle is in...
France 24

Spirited Australia beat Denmark to reach knockouts

Australia advanced to the round of 16 at the World Cup, beating favored Denmark 1-0 Wednesday on Mathew Leckie’s 60th-minute goal. It is Australia's first time in the knockout stage since 2006, the only other time they advanced out of the group stage. Leckie took a pass just around...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet South Korea vs. Portugal

South Korea and Portugal will face each other Friday for a Group H match in Qatar. South Korea has made every World Cup since 1986, so Qatar 2022 makes the 10th straight World Cup in which the country has appeared. South Korea’s best finish was fourth place in 2002 as a host country.

Comments / 0

Community Policy