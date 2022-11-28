Read full article on original website
peakofohio.com
Reckless driving complaint leads to OVI arrest
A reckless driving complaint near the Mac-O-Chee Castle led to an OVI arrest for a Quincy woman Tuesday morning. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office received the complaint just before 7 a.m. The caller reported they observed a vehicle heading south on County Road 1 at a high rate of...
peakofohio.com
Bellefontaine woman cited after crash
A Bellefontaine woman was cited after she wrecked her vehicle early Tuesday morning around 6 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Brookiah Bunley, 25, was driving westbound on County Road 13, around the 5900 block, when she drove off the right side of the road and into a field.
Passenger hops into driver seat, speeds off during traffic stop in New Lebanon; Crash ensues
NEW LEBANON — A suspect was injured after they tried to flee a traffic stop in New Lebanon and crashed into other vehicles. Around 4:45 p.m. an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a car with no visible license plate near the area of East Main Street and Bronwood Street, according to New Lebanon Police Chief Curtis Hensley.
2 people in custody following pursuit in Clark County
SPRINGFIELD — Two people are in custody following a police chase in Clark County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. It started at the Kroger on the 2700 block of E. Main Street when deputies responded to reports of a stolen car. Body cameras captured...
wktn.com
Kenton Man Injured in Two Vehicle Crash Tuesday Evening
A two vehicle crash on West Lima Street in Kenton around 5:40 Tuesday evening injured a Kenton man. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, 57 year old William Collins was driving east on Lima when 60 year old Teresa Rowe, of Kenton, who was driving west, attempted to make a left hand turn.
Newborn baby dies two days after fatal Madison County crash
A previous report can be seen in the video player above. FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A newborn baby who was in critical condition after a Saturday crash in Madison County has been pronounced dead, according to a spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The West Jefferson post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol […]
2 taken to hospital after crash involving RTA paratransit vehicle in Dayton
Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving an RTA paratransit vehicle in Dayton Wednesday afternoon. Around 3:15 p.m. crews were called to the intersection of US-35 and Liscum Drive to reports of a two-car crash. Montgomery County dispatchers confirmed that 2 were taken to the hospital...
Lima woman gets 8 years for destructive OVI crash
LIMA — A Lima woman will spend eight years in prison for a drunk driving accident in which four college students were injured — one of whom lost her ear. Christine Simpson, 59, was sentenced for two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony, on Wednesday afternoon. Her driver license will be suspended for ten years after her release and she received six points on her driver’s license.
Truck smashes into house in 2-vehicle accident in Beavercreek
BEAVERCREEK — A pickup truck struck a house tonight in a two-vehicle accident in Beavercreek that has sent at least two people to a hospital. >> Jury finds George Wagner IV guilty of murder in Pike County slayings. Medic, fire and police were dispatched to the 3900 block of...
Mount Vernon News
OSHP investigates 3-vehicle fatal crash in Morrow County
MOUNT GILEAD – The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at approximately 6:40 p.m. on Interstate 71 near milepost 146 in Harmony Township, Morrow County. Abraham Smith Jr., 55, of Canton was operating a...
1 dead, another taken to hospital after crash in Washington Twp.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — UPDATE @ 3:28 p.m.:. One person is dead after a crash in Washington Twp. Wednesday morning. Crews were called to respond to the crash in the area of Miamisburg Centerville Road and Yankee Street around 10:50 a.m. according to initial reports. The crash involved a grey...
Catalytic converter theft caught on camera in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police on Wednesday shared photos of two suspects involved in a catalytic converter theft. A security camera recorded the pair of men on Oct. 23 as they left down an alley off East Beck Street in Columbus’ German Village neighborhood. A first photo shared by CPD showed […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Piqua man faces sentencing in Ross Co. for abduction and assault
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Piqua man returns to court today for sentencing in the 2020 abduction of a woman who said she was assaulted and held at knifepoint. In 2020, Johnathon K. Curtis of Piqua was charged with abduction and felonious assault. In April of 2020, deputies with...
miamivalleytoday.com
Arrest warrant issued for Piqua man
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for a Piqua man, who is wanted in connection with several burglaries in Shelby County. The person of interest was identified as Jeremy Lee Jones, 32 of 1146 Chevy Lane, Piqua. Jones was not at the residence at the time of the search warrant on Nov. 23. An arrest warrant has been issued for Jones. Jones is known to be on the run as detectives have been in contact with him asking that he turn himself in.
Deputies seek evidence after fatal hit-and-run crash
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Investigators are looking for answers after a man was found dead on a Clark County bridge early Friday morning. According to the Clark County Sheriff’s office, a passerby called for help around 4:30 a.m. on November 25, after they said they saw what they believed to be a person lying on […]
Video shows police confront theft suspects at store, department to increase patrols this season
MIAMI TOWNSHIP — “Tis the season for blatant theft offenses from our area department stores,” an area police department wrote on social media. Miami Township Police Department said this holiday season officers will proactively patrol neighborhoods and business areas in the hopes prevent thefts. The department shared...
1 taken to hospital, another injured after crash involving mail truck in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY — Two people were injured in a crash involving a USPS mail carrier vehicle in Clark County Monday afternoon. Around 4 p.m. crews were called to the 100 block of North Medway-Carlisle Road to reports of a crash involving a mail carrier vehicle and another car. Ohio...
peakofohio.com
Columbus man picked up on five felony charges in Bellefontaine
A Columbus man was charged with five felonies Tuesday afternoon just before 2 o’clock. The Bellefontaine Police Department was called out to the 700 block of Stone Hollow Place regarding a suspicious vehicle that was parked in the roadway. Officers made contact with the vehicle and observed four individuals,...
UPDATE: At least 1 injured in crash on US-35 on-ramp to I-75
DAYTON — UPDATE 1:01 p.m. ET Nov. 29: Crews responded to a crash on US-35 on-ramp to Interstate 75 northbound early Tuesday morning. Two vehicles, involving a semi truck, crashed at the on-ramp that caused responding officers to shutdown both westbound and eastbound US-35 lanes to Interstate 75, Montgomery County dispatch confirmed.
unioncountydailydigital.com
UCSO Reports – November 30, 2022
Deputies and units from the Ohio State Highway Patrol were dispatched to US Route 33 near Mitchell Dewitt Road for a person experiencing a mental health crisis in a vehicle. The person was transported to Memorial Hospital and no report was taken. 4:41am Property Damage Crash. Deputies and units from...
