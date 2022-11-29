Read full article on original website
Did Less People Shop at Missouri Stores On Black Friday This Year?
As I headed out shopping on Black Friday the Warrensburg Walmart was not as crowded as I expected. The parking lot of the Sedalia Walmart seemed to be a little busier, but I had a hard time figuring out if the stores were as crowded on Black Friday as I remember, or if it seemed like Black Friday was turning into less of a thing.
Say Cheese Under The Sedalia Magic Tree and Help Open Door On Friday
If you're looking for that perfect photo with friends and family for your Christmas card this season, you'll want to dress up on Friday night, gather some non-perishable food items, and head to Interstate Studio. Once again this season Inter-State Studio is holding Portraits Under The Magic Tree to benefit...
Sedalia Public Library Events Noted for December
At the Sedalia Public Library, 311 West 3rd, holiday cider will be served to adults from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, as part of the City's Cookie Crawl, which is 10 to 2 Saturday. “Holiday cards” will be constructed in the Queen City room. All supplies will be provided. This...
Downtown Sedalia Holiday Open House, Cookie Crawl This Saturday
Downtown Sedalia will be literally bursting with holiday excitement this Saturday, Dec. 3, according to the Downtown Sedalia Alliance. Explore, shop and visit with downtown merchants during the Holiday Open House and Cookie Crawl from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. This is your chance to explore all the holiday...
8 Missouri Xmas Light Displays You Should See For Holiday Spirit
Many of you know that one of the best things about Christmas is seeing all of the Christmas lights that go up all over the place. In businesses, people's homes, or parks that you can drive through and get into the Christmas spirit. Here are 8 options for impressive light displays that you may want to see this holiday season including one very close to home.
SFCC to Host Commercial Driving Academy Open House December 15
State Fair Community College’s The LearningForce will host a Commercial Driving Academy (CDA) open house from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 15 in Fielding Technical Center, Rooms 245 and 253. Light refreshments will be served. The open house will feature the new VS600M Truck Simulator that creates a...
Downtown Street & Alley Closures for Sedalia Christmas Parade Announced
The Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce's Christmas Parade will be held in Downtown Sedalia on Saturday, Dec. 3. While the parade starts at 6:00 p.m., preparation for the largest parade of the season will start well before that, officials said. The parade route starts at 7th Street and S. Ohio...
Celebrate An Old-Fashioned Christmas In Warrensburg! Are You Ready? Yes
We have all had our Thanksgiving feast. We have experienced Black Friday. The Christmas holiday is officially here. For me, I can now hear Christmas music guilt free, and begin to think about all things Christmas. You may want to make sure you make it to Warrensburg beginning Dec 2nd. Especially if you want to check out an old-fashioned one.
City of Sedalia Urges Pet Owners to Renew Their Pet Tags for 2023
The City of Sedalia sent out a reminder in its monthly statement this week to Sedalia pet owners that their current tags will expire Dec. 31. To avoid a penalty, the tags must be renewed by Jan. 31, it was noted. The fee for a spayed or neutered pet is...
‘Jingle on the Green’ is Thursday Night at 6 at SFCC
State Fair Community College invites the community to its annual “Jingle on the Green” from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 1 on the Sedalia campus. The event is free, and parking will be available in all campus lots. At 6 p.m. in Stauffacher Theatre, SFCC President Dr. Brent...
Sedalia Police Reports for December 1, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Tuesday evening, Officers took a missing persons report over the phone. The reporting party was concerned for her roommate, who had left the residence in the 900 block of East 6th Street with an unknown subject earlier in the day and had not returned. A missing persons report was collected. Officers visited the location the person was supposed to be going to, but did not locate her.
It’s Illegal To Throw These Things Away in Missouri & Illinois
When I lived in Illinois and threw out that old ten-pound stereo receiver I broke the law. However, it's perfectly fine if that old stereo receiver wound up in Mount Trashmore behind the Menards here in Sedalia. That's because electronics are banned from landfills in Illinois, but not in Missouri.
SFCC Phi Theta Kappa To Hold Fund-raiser
The State Fair Community College Alpha Lambda Omega chapter of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) on the Sedalia campus will hold a gift-wrapping fund-raiser on Dec. 5 in Yeater Center lobby. Anyone may drop off items to be wrapped between 2 and 5 p.m. on Dec. 5 in Yeater lobby and...
Branson Missouri Is A Must Visit. Check Out These 11 Definite Must Do’s
Many of us know that Branson Missouri is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country. We are fortunate that it is only a few hours away from us here in Sedalia. If you have been, then you know how much fun it can be. Plenty of options to check out for sure. If you have never been, here are 12 "Must Do's" when you go that you may want to check out that will be worth while.
Sedalia Man Injured in JoCo Rollover
A Sedalia man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2002 Sterling tractor truck, driven by 25-year-old Dylan M. Stetzenbach of Sedalia, was on Route W, north of NW 300 Road (southwest of Pittsville) around 10 a.m., when the truck traveled off the east side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected, causing it to travel off the left side and overturn several times. The truck came to rest on the driver's side.
MSHP Arrest Reports for November 3, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 48-year-old Christopher E. Williams of Hughesville at 12:50 a.m. Wednesday in Pettis County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated. Williams was taken to the Pettis County Jail, where he was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 37-year-old Alexa R. Haskew...
Three Windsor residents Injured in JoCo Crash
A Windsor family was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thanksgiving night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 1998 Ford F-150, driven by 42-year-old Travis D. Hurd of Windsor, was on Route WW, one-quarter mile east of Missouri 23 around 8 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a culvert.
MSHP Investigating Two Drownings at Lake of the Ozarks
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the deaths of two men who drowned at Lake of the Ozarks over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. MSHP Troop F said that at roughly 2:40 p.m. Saturday, they received a call requesting assistance locating two people last seen in the water near the .5 mile mark at Lake of the Ozarks near Bagnell Dam.
Warrensburg Woman Dies in JoCo Crash
A Warrensburg woman died after an SUV collided with a van in Johnson County Saturday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2020 Ford Ecosport, driven by 69-year-old Linda K. Ridge of Warrensburg, was at Missouri 13 and NE 600 Road around 10:30 a.m., when she turned into the path of a northbound 2017 Ford Transit, driven by 22-year-old Caleb J. Henry of Blue Springs.
Sedalia Symphony Society to Present Two Concerts This Weekend
The Sedalia Symphony Society will present the community production of Handel's Messiah on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. at Broadway Presbyterian Church. The Sunday concert is free and open to the public. The Sedalia Symphony will present their annual POPS Concert on Monday, December 5 at 7:30 p.m., Heckart...
