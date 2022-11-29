ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

Sedalia Public Library Events Noted for December

At the Sedalia Public Library, 311 West 3rd, holiday cider will be served to adults from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, as part of the City's Cookie Crawl, which is 10 to 2 Saturday. “Holiday cards” will be constructed in the Queen City room. All supplies will be provided. This...
SEDALIA, MO
8 Missouri Xmas Light Displays You Should See For Holiday Spirit

Many of you know that one of the best things about Christmas is seeing all of the Christmas lights that go up all over the place. In businesses, people's homes, or parks that you can drive through and get into the Christmas spirit. Here are 8 options for impressive light displays that you may want to see this holiday season including one very close to home.
MISSOURI STATE
SFCC to Host Commercial Driving Academy Open House December 15

State Fair Community College’s The LearningForce will host a Commercial Driving Academy (CDA) open house from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 15 in Fielding Technical Center, Rooms 245 and 253. Light refreshments will be served. The open house will feature the new VS600M Truck Simulator that creates a...
Sedalia Police Reports for December 1, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Tuesday evening, Officers took a missing persons report over the phone. The reporting party was concerned for her roommate, who had left the residence in the 900 block of East 6th Street with an unknown subject earlier in the day and had not returned. A missing persons report was collected. Officers visited the location the person was supposed to be going to, but did not locate her.
SEDALIA, MO
SFCC Phi Theta Kappa To Hold Fund-raiser

The State Fair Community College Alpha Lambda Omega chapter of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) on the Sedalia campus will hold a gift-wrapping fund-raiser on Dec. 5 in Yeater Center lobby. Anyone may drop off items to be wrapped between 2 and 5 p.m. on Dec. 5 in Yeater lobby and...
SEDALIA, MO
Branson Missouri Is A Must Visit. Check Out These 11 Definite Must Do’s

Many of us know that Branson Missouri is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country. We are fortunate that it is only a few hours away from us here in Sedalia. If you have been, then you know how much fun it can be. Plenty of options to check out for sure. If you have never been, here are 12 "Must Do's" when you go that you may want to check out that will be worth while.
BRANSON, MO
Sedalia Man Injured in JoCo Rollover

A Sedalia man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2002 Sterling tractor truck, driven by 25-year-old Dylan M. Stetzenbach of Sedalia, was on Route W, north of NW 300 Road (southwest of Pittsville) around 10 a.m., when the truck traveled off the east side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected, causing it to travel off the left side and overturn several times. The truck came to rest on the driver's side.
SEDALIA, MO
MSHP Arrest Reports for November 3, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 48-year-old Christopher E. Williams of Hughesville at 12:50 a.m. Wednesday in Pettis County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated. Williams was taken to the Pettis County Jail, where he was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 37-year-old Alexa R. Haskew...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
Three Windsor residents Injured in JoCo Crash

A Windsor family was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thanksgiving night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 1998 Ford F-150, driven by 42-year-old Travis D. Hurd of Windsor, was on Route WW, one-quarter mile east of Missouri 23 around 8 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a culvert.
WINDSOR, MO
MSHP Investigating Two Drownings at Lake of the Ozarks

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the deaths of two men who drowned at Lake of the Ozarks over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. MSHP Troop F said that at roughly 2:40 p.m. Saturday, they received a call requesting assistance locating two people last seen in the water near the .5 mile mark at Lake of the Ozarks near Bagnell Dam.
LAKE OZARK, MO
Warrensburg Woman Dies in JoCo Crash

A Warrensburg woman died after an SUV collided with a van in Johnson County Saturday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2020 Ford Ecosport, driven by 69-year-old Linda K. Ridge of Warrensburg, was at Missouri 13 and NE 600 Road around 10:30 a.m., when she turned into the path of a northbound 2017 Ford Transit, driven by 22-year-old Caleb J. Henry of Blue Springs.
WARRENSBURG, MO
Sedalia, MO
ABOUT

Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://awesome923.com

