A 'particularly dangerous situation' tornado watch in effect for parts of 3 southern states

Deion Sanders will reportedly leave Jackson State at the end of the season to become the next head coach at Colorado, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. Over the past few days, sources have told Sports Illustrated that they are expecting Sanders to land in Colorado barring a change of direction from Sanders. The sources also said they weren’t expecting anything to be announced until after Saturday’s SWAC championship game. However, conversations began to heat up in recent days.

JACKSON, MS ・ 10 HOURS AGO