Betty Ehart Senior Center Renovations Begin Thursday
White Rock Senior Center. Photo by Bernadette Lauritzen. The Los Alamos and White Rock senior center lunches will look a little different Thursday, as an upcoming renovation plan is scheduled for the Betty Ehart Senior Center (BESC) location. The BESC staff will be moving their meal staff from Los Alamos...
Blue Window To Open 4-8 p.m. For Holiday Lights Parade
The Blue Window Bistro at 1789 Central Ave. will be open 4-8 p.m. this Saturday for the Holiday Lights Parade on Central, and will feature some unique specials and special cocktails. Courtesy/BWB. Blue Window Bistro News:. The Blue Window Bistro at 1789 Central Ave. will be open 4-8 p.m. this...
PCNM Discontinues COVID-19 Testing In Los Alamos
Due to staffing issues, Pathology Consultants of New Mexico (PCNM) will no longer provide drive through COVID-19 testing service in the Mari Mac Village shopping center parking lot at 759 Central Ave. effective today. Rapid PCR testing is still available 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday with Curative...
New Mexico Game & Fish Is In Los Alamos And Asks Public’s Help To Locate Buck With Antlers Tangled Up In Hammock!
This buck tangled up in a hammock was spotted last Thursday on Orange Street. Officers from New Mexico Game & Fish are in Los Alamos today asking the public to help locate the buck. Anyone spotting the buck is urged to call 505.412.8796 immediately. Photo by Maria Mojica. COMMUNITY News:
DALA Premieres ‘Sugar Plum On The Hill’ Friday Night
Dance Arts Los Alamos dancers rehearse for ‘Sugar Plum on the Hill’. Courtesy/DALA. Dance Arts Los Alamos dancers rehearse for ‘Sugar Plum on the Hill’. Courtesy/DALA. Dance Arts Los Alamos (DALA) concludes its Nutcracker on the Hill trilogy this weekend. The final chapter, Sugar Plum on the Hill, will premiere at 7 p.m. Friday at Duane Smith Auditorium. The show will continue at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Game & Fish Officers Free Buck Of Hammock Headgear!
View of the buck spotted by a local resident this morning on Sandia still tangled in hammock headgear. After seeing the announcement asking for the community’s help published this morning in the Los Alamos Daily Post, New Mexico Game & Fish Conservation Officers Perraglio and Otero were notified by the resident of the location of the buck which was hanging out with four does grazing in a yard on Sandia. The officers tranquilized the buck and removed the hammock tangled in its antlers. The buck was revived and observed for a period of time until it wondered off in search of his does. Photo by Marc Bailey.
New Mexico State Police Arrest Santa Fe County Man And La Cienega Woman For Possession Of Fentanyl
SANTA FE COUNTY – At about 10:37 p.m., Wednesday Nov. 23, 2022, a New Mexico State Police (NMSP) officer on patrol attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2005 Dodge Neon passenger car for driving recklessly on Interstate 25 northbound near milepost 280 in Santa Fe. The driver...
PAC 8 Community Media Center: Dec. 2-8, 2022
PAC 8 Community Media Center is available for recording events, transferring of old media, shooting and editing, live streaming and drone photography and videography. For information, email pac8@losalamos.com, call 505.662.7228 or visit pac8cmc.com. PAC 8 Television schedule for Dec. 2-8, 2022:. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. 6 a.m. Democracy Now! –...
Buck Spotted Hiding In Plain Sight At Los Alamos Home
A buck (known in certain circles only as ‘Bob’) is spotted hiding in plain sight among yard decorations Sunday in front of a Los Alamos residence at 37th and Villa streets near Aspen Elementary School. Photo by Tina Lynn Platte. ‘Bob’ attempts to blend in with yard decorations...
Letter To The Editor: Regarding Last Night’s County Council Meeting
I am writing this letter to express my appreciation for all of the concerned citizens who attended the County Council meeting last night on the Chapter 18 rewrite. Many of the attendees stated that they had never attended a Council meeting before; this demonstrates their level of concern: that they would not only show up for the meeting, but also overcome the common public speaking anxiety to let their concerns be known. I am thankful to Aaron Walker who was able to get his petition on the Council Agenda so there was opportunity for significant public debate before the Council voted on the Chapter 18 rewrite ordinance.
Council Adopts Revisions To Chapter 18 Nuisance Code
Los Alamos County Councilor Sara Scott during Tuesday night’s regular council meeting makes the motion to adopt Ordinance No. 02-334, to repeal and replace the text in Chapter 18 of the County Code, which addresses nuisances. The motion passed 4-3, in which Councilors Melanee Hand, David Reagor and Council Chair Randall Ryti opposed and Councilors David Izraelevitz, Council Vice Chair Denise Derkacs, Keith Lepsch and Scott supported. While Izraelevitz, Scott and Derkacs called the changes a compromise and adding that the code is now clearer, lenient and easier to understand, Ryti, Reagor and Hand expressed that more work is needed to be done on Chapter 18. Lepsch did not voice his reasons for supporting the ordinance. While this council voted on the issue, it is not completely off the table. Ryti mentioned that he plans to bring this issue back for discussion once the new council is sworn in. Screenshot/LADP.
Letter To The Editor: Consumers & Waste Disposal
I saw an internet article recently about Chile’s Atacama Desert (the driest desert in the world) serving as the world’s dumping ground. For example, tons of “fast fashion” clothing and automobiles are discarded there. I don’t see an economical way to ship a used Chevy fender to the US from Chile. Locals in Chile find a way to obtain (pilfer?) clothing and sell it in various market locations. China has mountains of discarded plastic beverage bottles. Vietnamese workers sit around pots of molten solder and remove electronic components from discarded printed circuit boards. Chinese workers sift through piles of electronics components to extract valuable tantalum capacitors. Workers in India sort through tailings piles to find rubies. Coal-fired power plants create mountains of discarded coal-ash debris.
Obituary: Kent Grimmett Budge March 31, 1962 – Nov. 10, 2022
KENT GRIMMETT BUDGE March 31, 1962 – Nov. 10, 2022. Kent Grimmett Budge passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 10, at the age of 60 due to complications from a car crash. Although he died far from his home in Los Alamos, New Mexico, he was fortunate to be surrounded by family when he passed. We appreciate the wonderful care that he received from the highly skilled doctors and nurses at the Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah.
Air Force Research Laboratory Joins New Mexico National Labs In Postdoc Speech Competition
Twelve postdoctoral researchers representing the AFRL, SNL, LANL (Kristina Meier, Mary O’Brien, Aaron Patel) and the New Mexico Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research compete in the inaugural Rio Grande Research SLAM, a postdoctoral speech competition Nov. 5 in Albuquerque. The event spotlighted the research performed in New Mexico and provided professional development opportunities to the next generation of scientists. Courtesy/SNL.
Letter To The Editor: Moving On Post-Election – To Better County Governance
Signed, in their individual and private capacity, by the following:. James Wernicke, Bruce Warren, Carrie Walker, Erin Tatge, Richard Skolnik, Eduardo Santiago, David Rutherford, Barbara Royer, Reid Priedhorsky, Josh Muck, Heather Muck, Antonio Maggiore, Anna Llobet, Cynthia Little, Terry Jones, Will Hutchison, Charlene Hutchison, Kevin Holsapple, Galen Gisler, Brandi Engeman, Margie Bruell, Katie Bruell, Chris Bruell and Susan Barns.
Santa Fe Opera Named Festival Of The Year At International Opera Awards
Crosby Theatre at the Santa Fe Opera alight and abuzz on Opening Night of Tristan und Isolde. Photo by Robert Godwin. SANTA FE — The Santa Fe Opera has been recognized as Festival of the Year at the International Opera Awards ceremony held at the historic Teatro Real in Madrid, Spain. The company was additionally honored to be nominated in the World Premiere category for its 2022 Season production of M. Butterfly 蝴蝶君 by Huang Ruo and David Henry Hwang. Two 2022 Season artists, M. Butterfly 蝴蝶君 director James Robinson and The Barber of Seville conductor Iván López Reynoso were also celebrated as nominees in the Director and Rising Talent categories.
Donate The Gift Of Life On Giving Tuesday!
ALBUQUERQUE — It’s the most meaningful gift you can give this holiday season, and it won’t cost you anything. This Giving Tuesday New Mexico Donor Services (NMDS) encourages everyone to give the ultimate gift – LIFE!. One organ donor can save up to eight lives and...
SALA To Feature Parallel Cinema & Classic Films
If you have tuned in to the plans and event schedule for the new SALA Events Center in Los Alamos, you will have noticed that SALA will feature more than just first-run Hollywood movies. For instance, Tuesdays in December feature both classic films and a series SALA calls “Parallel Cinema”....
Letter To The Editor: Smiles Of Tyranny
Last night, County Council voted in favor of passing the Chapter 18 Nuisance Code with a 4-3 vote. Scott, Izraelevitz, Derkacs and Lepsch voted in favor, leaving Hand, Reagor and Ryti voting against adopting the new code. It is amazing to me that the four individuals that voted to pass...
