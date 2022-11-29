ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Whiskey Riff

Lone Wolf Takes On 4 Coyotes Over An Elk Carcass In Yellowstone National Park

Welp, sometimes strength in numbers goes a lot farther than strength alone. There’re no questions, one on one, a wolf beats the hell out of a coyote everyday of the week. The size difference says it all. A wolf can weigh well over 100-pounds, while they normally average around that weight. A large coyote is 45-pounds, while they average a bit lower closer to the 30-pound mark. It’s not even close… a wolf could ruin a coyote’s day very quickly.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Solo Yellowstone National Park Hiker Gets Surrounded by Six Grizzly Bears

A lone Yellowstone National Park hiker shared an intense experience he previously a few days ago online. Taking to YouTube, the lone hiker’s clip saw him surrounded by some of Yellowstone’s largest inhabitants: grizzly bears. The below clip recounts the hiker’s experience and sees him making noise at the six bears to deter them from approaching.
Outsider.com

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Seeking Sharpshooters for Elk Dispersal at Great Sand Dunes National Park

The state of Colorado’s Great Sand Dunes National Park is the place for any self-proclaimed “sharpshooters” to immediately head to if you’re interested in hunting elk. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), the department is looking for “qualified volunteers” to help hunt. They need help with the second year of an elk dispersal project in Great Sand Dunes National Park and National Wildlife Refuge.
OutThere Colorado

Backcountry skiers trigger avalanche in Colorado

A group of backcountry skiers triggered an avalanche near Vail Pass on Saturday, according to a report from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC). The slide was reportedly triggered by a group of four skiers, and occurred near Uneva Peak. "Skier 2 was caught, but skied out. Skier 1 was...
a-z-animals.com

Discover a Horse Bigger Than a Grizzly Bear

Would you believe us if we tell you there was a horse that used to be bigger than most land mammals? The discovery of the horse species that was bigger than the grizzly bear is truly amazing. It is not just because it was found in North America, but also because of its size. This particular horse species is Equus giganteus, an extinct horse believed to be a prehistoric species that lived during the Pleistocene era, and was first discovered in Idaho in 1932. The fossilized remains of this species were examined by paleontologists, and they were able to determine that it was indeed a distinct species of the horse. Below, we discuss the massive size of the horse bigger than a grizzly and how it compares to other species today.
Whiskey Riff

Elk Tries To Jump Over A Fence… Fails Miserably

Elk can be some of the most majestic creatures you’ll ever see, and me coming from the southeast, it is truly hard to fathom a casual encounter with one of these creatures out in public, just like a normal doe or small buck here. Seriously, it’s hard to even...
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado’s Amazing Mesa Verde National Park Ranks Among ’21 Most Underrated’

There are seven national parks within Colorado; Mesa Verde National Park has been selected as one that is highly underrated. Have you visited?. Colorado takes up nearly 105,000 miles, altogether; it's a challenge to get to all seven of our national parks. Take a look at why Mesa Verde National Park, in the southwestern part of the state, is worth the effort and one of the great places to see in Colorado.
Outsider.com

Poached Elk Threaten California’s Recovering Condor Population

A recent bout of poaching is threatening the California Condor population in the Western United States. These poaching incidents involve the illegal harvesting of elk, however, these animal carcasses are left in the areas. As a result, these poached animals are attracting birds of prey – such as the recently recovering California condor population. The danger comes in when the birds feast on the meat that is infected with lead from the ammunition. This creates irreversible health issues in these larger birds.
Crosscut

Bear with us: Grizzlies may be coming back to the North Cascades

For thousands of years, grizzly bears wandered the North Cascades, spreading plant seeds through their poop and otherwise making their mark on the approximately 13,600-square-mile ecosystem spanning Washington and British Columbia. But over the past few centuries, humans hunted these vending-machine-sized carnivores to near-extinction. There has not been a confirmed grizzly sighting in the North Cascades since 1996, and the bears have been listed as endangered in Washington since 1980.
