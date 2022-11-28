ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRAL News

Elko earns ACC Coach of the Year honors

Durham, N.C. — Duke head football coach Mike Elko has been named the 2022 ACC Coach of the Year after guiding the Blue Devils to eight regular season wins and a second place finish in the Coastal Division. Elko received 44 of the 65 ballots cast to outdistance Florida...
DURHAM, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC Basketball vs. Indiana: Three Things Learned

It was another rough day at the office, as Carolina lost at Indiana 77-65. The Tar Heels had great difficulty getting into an offensive rhythm, as the Hoosiers swarmed them on every possession. Pete Nance had another “dude” performance, Bacot may have suffered another injury, and Caleb Love and RJ Davis had their toughest game point-guarding since last year’s loss to Kentucky in Las Vegas. Here are three things learned from Assembly Hall.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
High School Football PRO

Reidsville, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Burns High School football team will have a game with Reidsville Senior High School on December 02, 2022, 16:30:00.
REIDSVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Duke women post 66-50 win over Northwestern

Durham, N.C. — Behind some stingy first-half defense and a balanced offensive attack that featured 21 assists on 26 made field goals, the Duke women's basketball team picked up a 66-50 victory over Northwestern (4-3) Thursday evening at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Freshman Ashlon Jackson paced the Blue Devils' (7-1)...
DURHAM, NC
insidethehall.com

The Minute After: North Carolina

Despite North Carolina’s recent troubles, the Tar Heels still entered Assembly Hall this evening with the 11th-best offense in the Pomeroy ratings. But Indiana’s defense absolutely, positively stymied the Tar Heels for much of tonight’s game. On the perimeter, Indiana applied ball pressure that made North Carolina rather uncomfortable. UNC struggled to get into its offense, struggled to pass the ball, struggled to breathe. Shots were contested and rarely easy. Steals turned into quick buckets on the other end. It was a dominant, stifling, all-out-effort performance from the Hoosiers. They played hard. Really hard. It’s the type of defense that’s starting to become Indiana’s identity in the Mike Woodson era.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

Giving season: N.C. A&T Hall of Fame members spread love in Greensboro

Entry into the North Carolina A&T Athletic Hall of Fame is a cherry on top of Aggie Athlete's careers but it also comes with a public presence in the Aggie community. Under the leadership of its new president, Maseo Bolin, the N.C. A&T Hall of Fame has plans to increase their presence in the Greensboro community.
GREENSBORO, NC
cardinalnews.org

Martinsville son ultimately gets his Hall of Fame due

More than 30 years after he was invited to New York as one of the finalists for football’s Heisman Trophy, Shawn Moore has been chosen for another honor that will be awarded closer to his home. Moore, a star quarterback at Martinsville High School before he set records at...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Technician Online

Soccer Mommy graces Saxapahaw with intimate performance

Sophie Allison, better known as her musical persona Soccer Mommy, took the stage at the Haw River Ballroom in Saxapahaw, North Carolina on Monday, Nov. 14. The performance was the 13th stop on the singer-songwriter’s “Sometimes, Forever” tour, which showcases her newest album, released June 24, 2022.
SAXAPAHAW, NC
