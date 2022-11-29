The United States Men's National Team will try to advance to the quarterfinals of the World Cup for just the third time in history when the Americans square off against the Netherlands in a 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout stage match on Saturday. The last time the USA reached the quarterfinals came in 2002, when the Americans beat rival Mexico in the Round of 16 before falling to Germany, 1-0, in a quarterfinal match. The only other time the Americans advanced past the Round of 16 came in the inaugural World Cup, in 1930, when they reached the semifinals of the 13-team tournament.

20 HOURS AGO