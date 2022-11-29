Read full article on original website
Related
Mathew Leckie Leads Australia to 1-0 Win Vs. Denmark, Knockout Stage
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Australian midfielder Mathew Leckie scored a solo goal in the 60th minute to give the Socceroos a 1-0 win against Denmark on Wednesday. The 31-year-old sent Danish goalkeeper Joakim...
Sporting News
Australia vs Denmark World Cup lineup, starting 11 for Group D match at Qatar 2022
With Group D leaders France already through to the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup, Australia and Denmark are fully aware that their meeting is essentially an early knockout game. It's the Aussies who hold the advantage going into this match, having collected three points from two games to...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Netherlands beats Qatar 2-0, wins Group A
Four years after missing the World Cup completely, the Netherlands beat Qatar 2-0 on Tuesday at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, to top Group A and advance to the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. You can watch this game and every match of the tournament...
FOX Sports
Croatia vs. Belgium live updates: Match remains scoreless at half
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Thursday on FOX with Group F in the spotlight, as Croatia (1-1-0) faces Belgium (1-0-1) at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar — and we've got you covered with all the action!. Elsewhere, on FS1, another Group F battle is in...
France 24
Spirited Australia beat Denmark to reach knockouts
Australia advanced to the round of 16 at the World Cup, beating favored Denmark 1-0 Wednesday on Mathew Leckie’s 60th-minute goal. It is Australia's first time in the knockout stage since 2006, the only other time they advanced out of the group stage. Leckie took a pass just around...
CBS Sports
World Cup 2022 USMNT vs. Netherlands start time, betting odds, lines: Expert picks, FIFA predictions, bets
The United States Men's National Team will try to advance to the quarterfinals of the World Cup for just the third time in history when the Americans square off against the Netherlands in a 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout stage match on Saturday. The last time the USA reached the quarterfinals came in 2002, when the Americans beat rival Mexico in the Round of 16 before falling to Germany, 1-0, in a quarterfinal match. The only other time the Americans advanced past the Round of 16 came in the inaugural World Cup, in 1930, when they reached the semifinals of the 13-team tournament.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet South Korea vs. Portugal
South Korea and Portugal will face each other Friday for a Group H match in Qatar. South Korea has made every World Cup since 1986, so Qatar 2022 makes the 10th straight World Cup in which the country has appeared. South Korea’s best finish was fourth place in 2002 as a host country.
