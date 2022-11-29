New Mexico State Police Arrest 17 Drunk Drivers, Seize 1,100+ Fentanyl Pills, Firearm, Issue 2,300+ Tickets During C.A.R.E. Operation Over Thanksgiving Holiday

Read full article on original website
Related
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Tech Cybersecurity Expert Appointed To Federal, State Panels
SOCORRO — Sharing her expertise to better prepare state and local governments for cyberattacks, New Mexico Tech’s Dr. Lorie Liebrock recently was named to two key committees at the state and federal level. Dr. Liebrock is a computer science and engineering professor and director of the New Mexico...
ladailypost.com
Air Force Research Laboratory Joins New Mexico National Labs In Postdoc Speech Competition
Twelve postdoctoral researchers representing the AFRL, SNL, LANL (Kristina Meier, Mary O’Brien, Aaron Patel) and the New Mexico Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research compete in the inaugural Rio Grande Research SLAM, a postdoctoral speech competition Nov. 5 in Albuquerque. The event spotlighted the research performed in New Mexico and provided professional development opportunities to the next generation of scientists. Courtesy/SNL.
ladailypost.com
Donate The Gift Of Life On Giving Tuesday!
ALBUQUERQUE — It’s the most meaningful gift you can give this holiday season, and it won’t cost you anything. This Giving Tuesday New Mexico Donor Services (NMDS) encourages everyone to give the ultimate gift – LIFE!. One organ donor can save up to eight lives and...
Comments / 0