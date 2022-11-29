Read full article on original website
How to complete the Innovating the Engine quest in WoW Dragonflight
World of Warcraft quest Engine of Innovation is a part of the achievement called In Tyr’s Footsteps that consists of seven different achievements you need to complete: Lock and Shock, First Challenge: Finesse, Second Challenge: Might, Third Challenge: Persistence, Fourth Challenge: Resourcefulness, Fifth Challenge: Ingenuity, and Innovation Complete. Currently, you can only complete the first two achievements that will, upon completion, grant you access to Engine of Innovation, a crafting station for end-game gear.
New Ramattra lore for Overwatch 2 shows the Omnic’s rise to power within Null Sector
Before players can get their hands on Ramattra in Overwatch 2, they can now dive a bit deeper into what the character’s motivations were and likely what led him to become such an imposing force. Blizzard has provided more insight into the backstory of Overwatch 2’s upcoming hero, Ramattra,...
All Overwatch 2 Butterfinger rewards and how to get them
Overwatch 2 is no stranger to promos. Developer Blizzard Entertainment has already run a promotion since the game’s launch that allowed McDonald’s customers in Australia to receive a free Tracer skin with their meal purchase. Now, Blizzard is back with another promotion, this time for U.S. players: the ability to receive even more in-game cosmetics with the purchase of certain candy bars.
How to get the Wraith Prestige skin in Apex Legends
Apex Legends has introduced an early holiday treat for its players: the Wintertide collection event will be coming soon to the game. The new winter holiday event will begin on Dec. 6 and will bring back some popular items from previous events, as well as new ones to try. The event will feature the return of the Winter Express LTM, which will also allow players to get the feeling of World’s Edge as it once was back in seasons three and four. There are even winter-themed recolors of old Legendary skins that look great and the traditional assortment of new skins for players to try out.
What is the Essence Emporium in League of Legends?
There are many resources to collect and use for items in League of Legends via the shop and Hextech Crafting. Players can get them by playing, but the developers also periodically plan new ways and time-limited events for players to collect them. Blue Essence is one of the resources that...
How VALORANT’s new 2023 map pool will alter the pick/ban meta of the world’s best teams
A huge shift in the VALORANT meta is coming in January 2023 when the map rotation is changed yet again. With the arrival of Patch 6.0, both Breeze and Bind will be removed while Split is being restored, with potentially a new map joining it. One of the most important...
When does Overwatch 2 season 2 start?
Overwatch 2’s new seasonal model shows no signs of slowing down. Only two months after season one brought the franchise’s first battle pass and in-game shop, season two is giving players even more cosmetics, limited-time modes, seasonal events, and battle pass tiers to check out. The new season will feature new hero Ramattra, new map Shambali, a changed map rotation, and a variety of other changes that will go a long way in making the old feel new again.
All Modern Warfare 2 Twitch drops for CDL opening weekend and how to redeem them
Call of Duty esports is back home where it belongs. No, MLG.TV is not making a return. But the Modern Warfare 2 CDL season in 2022-2023 is back live and streaming on Twitch. The matches can be found on the official Call of Duty Twitch channel all throughout the season.
Eyes up, Assassin: Destiny 2 is getting a cosmetic collab with Assassin’s Creed next season
Nothing is true, everything is permitted—including waltzing through the immersive world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla as some of Destiny 2’s most beloved Titans. As part of a partnership with Bungie and Ubisoft, Destiny 2 and Assassin’s Creed are getting a cosmetic collaboration starting on Dec. 6, according to an announcement made today. The collab will bring two famous characters from the space game into Assassin’s Creed and offer different outfits and cosmetics for Destiny 2 based on looks from Ubisoft’s renowned franchise.
All new skins and cosmetics in the Apex Legends Wintertide event
Apex Legends is gearing up to host its fourth annual winter event, and as usual, it’s a mix of festive and deadly. 2022’s event is known as Wintertide, and developer Respawn Entertainment is promising plenty of fun and mayhem when it begins on Dec. 6. As is tradition at this point, players will be able to participate in the Winter Express limited-time mode, which pits three teams against each other to take control of World’s Edge’s iconic train.
How to unlock 7-star Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
For anyone who thought the danger of entering a six-star Tera Raid battle unprepared was where things capped out, Game Freak is kicking things up yet another notch by introducing seven-star Tera Raids to the equation. But just like with six-star raids, many players will be left asking how to unlock seven-star Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Even MTG content creators are confused with the Jumpstart product overload
Wizards of the Coast dropped the Jumpstart 2022 set today, confusing top Magic: The Gathering creators like PleasantKenobi following The Brothers’ War Jumpstart launch. Starting with the 2022-2023 MTG season, WotC implemented a Jumpstart product to coincide with the most recent Standard-legal set that is dropping, replacing Themed booster packs. A little over two weeks ago, The Brothers’ War Jumpstart packs were released during prerelease events. And releasing today is the Jumpstart 2022 set, which is nothing like the supplementary set that was released with BRO. With both products essentially having the same name, top MTG content creator PleasantKenobi got confused as to which set he was talking about.
Is Warhammer Darktide crossplay?
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is the latest addition to the cross-genre Warhammer universe. With games ranging from RTS to 4X to ARPG, Darktide is an FPS game that makes its way into the Warhammer series. In this setting, you play as an Inquisitorial Agent looking into a possible Chaos invasion on the planet Atoma Prime. When you land there, what you find is not pleasant, as it generally is with the forces of Chaos.
Where to find Black Mous Intel in DMZ
Warzone 2 has landed, and it’s here to take up all the time you have left between work and sleep. You’ll spend hours upon hours of time building up your arsenal, improving your gear, and sniping enemies from across the map in the new DMZ mode. This Tarkov-style...
Can you play Marvel’s Midnight Suns on Steam Deck?
Steam Deck players everywhere are looking for more games to download and enjoy on the go, and one of the hottest ones of the winter of 2022 is Marvel’s Midnight Suns. The new strategy RPG from the makers of XCOM stars Marvel characters from across the universe, including Spider-Man, Dr. Strange, Iron Man, and many more, in card-based strategic combat.
Final piece of the puzzle: Team Secret completes Dota 2 roster with BOOM
Team Secret has finalized its series of announcements with the last member of their Dota 2 squad today, Miroslav “BOOM” Bičan. The position one player will be moving to the team from Gaimin Gladiators to take up the mid-lane from Nisha. BOOM has been an incremental part...
How to get and apply trinkets in Warhammer 40,000 Darktide
Mowing down hordes of corrupted foes in Warhammer 40,000 Darktide is certainly fun. You and your squadmates can each form your own playstyle with four different classes each with their own trait/talent tree, plus different combinations of ranged and melee weapons. But what’s better than having fun and playing well?...
When does the Wintertide collection event start in Apex Legends?
December is fast approaching and with it comes the usual festive celebrations that have become a staple in Apex Legends. The limited-time Winter Express mode will be making its triumphant return to the available playlists, carrying in tow 24 themed cosmetics that will be available for purchase through the collection event tab.
How do Chamber’s upcoming Patch 5.12 changes affect his place in the VALORANT meta?
On the morning of Dec. 1, Riot Games dropped the bombshell that virtually every VALORANT player was anticipating. Chamber will receive a huge amount of massive changes in the upcoming Patch 5.12, with updates to all his abilities. At first glance, it looks like nerfs across the board. The Tour...
CS:GO map Anubis remains full of bugs nearly 2 weeks after entering pro map pool
Anubis, a CS:GO map that replaced Dust II in the active map pool on Nov. 18, has some bugs that Valve apparently isn’t aware of. As soon as Anubis was added to the official rotation, professional players and streamers started to play it in order to prepare for official matches or create content while the topic is fresh. One of the bugs is near the entrance of the B bombsite. Brazilian content creator Giovanni “Gio” Deniz spotted that there is an invisible texture that prevents grenades from going through; they actually bounce back after you throw them.
