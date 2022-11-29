ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 live updates: USA preps for must-win against Iran

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Tuesday with Group B taking center stage, as the United States (0-2-0) take on Iran (1-0-1) in a win-or-go-home matchup at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, and we've got you covered with all the action!. You can watch this game on FOX and...
NBC Chicago

Mathew Leckie Leads Australia to 1-0 Win Vs. Denmark, Knockout Stage

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Australian midfielder Mathew Leckie scored a solo goal in the 60th minute to give the Socceroos a 1-0 win against Denmark on Wednesday. The 31-year-old sent Danish goalkeeper Joakim...
FOX Sports

Croatia vs. Belgium live updates: Match remains scoreless at half

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Thursday on FOX with Group F in the spotlight, as Croatia (1-1-0) faces Belgium (1-0-1) at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar — and we've got you covered with all the action!. Elsewhere, on FS1, another Group F battle is in...
France 24

Spirited Australia beat Denmark to reach knockouts

Australia advanced to the round of 16 at the World Cup, beating favored Denmark 1-0 Wednesday on Mathew Leckie’s 60th-minute goal. It is Australia's first time in the knockout stage since 2006, the only other time they advanced out of the group stage. Leckie took a pass just around...
CBS Sports

World Cup 2022 USMNT vs. Netherlands start time, betting odds, lines: Expert picks, FIFA predictions, bets

The United States Men's National Team will try to advance to the quarterfinals of the World Cup for just the third time in history when the Americans square off against the Netherlands in a 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout stage match on Saturday. The last time the USA reached the quarterfinals came in 2002, when the Americans beat rival Mexico in the Round of 16 before falling to Germany, 1-0, in a quarterfinal match. The only other time the Americans advanced past the Round of 16 came in the inaugural World Cup, in 1930, when they reached the semifinals of the 13-team tournament.

