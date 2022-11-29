Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 live updates: USA preps for must-win against Iran
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Tuesday with Group B taking center stage, as the United States (0-2-0) take on Iran (1-0-1) in a win-or-go-home matchup at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, and we've got you covered with all the action!. You can watch this game on FOX and...
WKTV
Anna Shcherbakova, Olympic figure skating champion, extends competition absence
Olympic figure skating champion Anna Shcherbakova will miss the Russian Championships because she has not fully recovered from August knee surgery. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/11/29/anna-shcherbakova-figure-skating-russia/
WKTV
After an Olympic medal, Ryan Cochran-Siegle sets new goal going into Beaver Creek
Ryan Cochran-Siegle headlines the U.S. men's Alpine skiing team going into Beaver Creek World Cup races on NBC Sports and Peacock. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/11/30/ryan-cochran-siegle-alpine-skiing-olympics/
Mathew Leckie Leads Australia to 1-0 Win Vs. Denmark, Knockout Stage
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Australian midfielder Mathew Leckie scored a solo goal in the 60th minute to give the Socceroos a 1-0 win against Denmark on Wednesday. The 31-year-old sent Danish goalkeeper Joakim...
WKTV
Mikaela Shiffrin skips Lake Louise speed races with different World Cup schedule
Mikaela Shiffrin will not race downhills and a super-G in Lake Louise, Alberta, this weekend, skipping the first speed races of the World Cup season. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/11/29/mikaela-shiffrin-alpine-skiing-world-cup-lake-louise/
FOX Sports
Croatia vs. Belgium live updates: Match remains scoreless at half
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Thursday on FOX with Group F in the spotlight, as Croatia (1-1-0) faces Belgium (1-0-1) at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar — and we've got you covered with all the action!. Elsewhere, on FS1, another Group F battle is in...
France 24
Spirited Australia beat Denmark to reach knockouts
Australia advanced to the round of 16 at the World Cup, beating favored Denmark 1-0 Wednesday on Mathew Leckie’s 60th-minute goal. It is Australia's first time in the knockout stage since 2006, the only other time they advanced out of the group stage. Leckie took a pass just around...
FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch: Australia Vs Denmark
Australia face Denmark, with the winner securing a spot in the Round of 16 along with France, but who will it be? Here's where you can go to find out.
CBS Sports
World Cup 2022 USMNT vs. Netherlands start time, betting odds, lines: Expert picks, FIFA predictions, bets
The United States Men's National Team will try to advance to the quarterfinals of the World Cup for just the third time in history when the Americans square off against the Netherlands in a 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout stage match on Saturday. The last time the USA reached the quarterfinals came in 2002, when the Americans beat rival Mexico in the Round of 16 before falling to Germany, 1-0, in a quarterfinal match. The only other time the Americans advanced past the Round of 16 came in the inaugural World Cup, in 1930, when they reached the semifinals of the 13-team tournament.
Comments / 0