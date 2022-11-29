Read full article on original website
Related
These are so cool! Snow sculptures make this town the place to be in winter
All the inches of snow the Upper Peninsula of Michigan gets in the winter might not be appealing to some, but one university/town way up in the U.P. certainly makes the best of it each year. For more than 100 years, Michigan Tech University has staged what’s known as the...
‘Y’ this item is a great gift for the holiday season
Giving experiences as a gift is becoming more popular. So, what about a holiday gift experience for the whole family?. Latitia McCree-Thomas with the YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit joined Michelle Oliver on “Live in the D” to share everything the Y has to offer. McCree-Thomas said a family...
Full video: Canadian Pacific Holiday Train passes through Metro Detroit
For the first time in three years, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train passed through Metro Detroit. Local 4 cameras were rolling Thursday (Dec. 1, 2022) night as a crowd gathered to see the train roll through. The train returned to the rails this season following virtual concerts during the pandemic...
What’s Going Around: Viral illnesses continue to spread throughout Metro Detroit
Here’s our weekly round up of what illnesses are spreading the most in Metro Detroit communities, according to our local doctors and hospitals. Local doctors share their notes on What’s Going Around:. Wayne County:. Dr. Jaime Hope -- Medical director, Beaumont Outpatient Campus - Livonia. “We’re seeing the...
🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Noel Night returns, plus plenty of events to keep you in the holiday spirit. Baby Shark Live!: The Christmas Show (Fox Theatre), Friday 6 p.m.: Splash along with Baby Shark and friends on an underwater adventure that will have fans of all ages dancing and singing along. Explore shapes, colors, numbers and more with the characters and songs you know and love. Even Santa joins in on the fun! The show runs at 80 minutes with tickets starting at $19.50. Get tickets here.
Tracking DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan: 4K in the dark on Dec. 3, 2022
DETROIT – Strong winds moving through Southeast Michigan on Saturday are causing some power outages in the region. Several Southeast Michigan counties are under a wind advisory until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. As of 9 a.m. on Saturday, more than 4,000 DTE Energy customers were without power...
Morning 4: Danielle Stislicki disappeared 6 years ago: Latest on her murder case -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. It’s been 6 years since Danielle Stislicki was last seen: The latest on her case. Six years ago, Danielle Stislicki walked out of her...
Car part shortage frustrates drivers in Metro Detroit
Drivers who need repairs made on their cars are often forced to wait weeks, sometimes month, because the parts needed to make the repairs just aren’t available. It’s left drivers angry, and dealers and repair shops really can’t do anything about it. Consumer investigator Hank Winchester spoke with a woman who might just have to wait a year to get her car back.
Morning 4: Videos capture suspected meteor shooting across sky in Michigan, US -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Videos: Suspected meteor lights up sky in Michigan and beyond Thursday night. Some people across the country were lucky enough to capture footage of a...
Here’s where money for school safety is going after 1-year anniversary of Oxford school shooting
OXFORD, Mich. – In the year since the Oxford High School shooting, how much gets spent on overall school safety has become a hot-button issue. In new numbers obtained by Local 4 from Michigan State Police, 150 public and private schools spent millions in state grants on security in 2022.
Grass Lake native Brayden Lape to compete in NBC’s ‘The Voice’ semifinals
GRASS LAKE, Mich. – One of Michigan’s own just advance to the semifinals on “The Voice” and he’s stirring up a lot of excitement in his hometown of Grass Lake. Semifinalist Brayden Lape is on Blake Shelton’s team. You can watch “The Voice” live on Local 4 on Monday (Dec. 5) at 8 p.m. or stream it the next day on Peacock.
10-year-old with ‘hit list’ of mean students gets felony for taking knife to Macomb County school
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A 10-year-old boy who created a “hit list” of fellow students who were mean to him has been charged for bringing a knife to school, officials said. The Mt. Clemens boy is accused of bringing the knife to Prevail Academy on Tuesday (Nov. 29).
Molten lava on Hawaii's Big Island could block main highway
HILO, Hawaii – Many people on the Big Island of Hawaii are bracing for major upheaval if lava from Mauna Loa volcano slides across a key highway and blocks the quickest route connecting two sides of the island. The molten rock could make the road impassable and force drivers...
Are Florida’s red flag laws preventing the next mass shooting or a breach of rights?
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Preventing the next mass shooting. That’s what Florida lawmakers were hoping to do when they passed the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act in 2018. Among the many measures in place since that bipartisan bill became law is strict red flag laws that...
Atlantic hurricane season ends with 14 named storms
MIAMI – An Atlantic hurricane season that had 14 named storms officially ended on Wednesday, leaving residents in the Florida Keys to celebrate even as others around Florida and Puerto Rico continue to grapple with the damage caused by Hurricanes Ian, Nicole and Fiona. The 2022 season had an...
Iowa caucuses, built on myth, lose place at head of the line
DES MOINES, Iowa – The Hy-Vee Hall ballroom in Des Moines erupted in cheers in 2008 when the youthful Illinois senator hinted at the improbable possibility of the feat ahead: “Our time for change has come!”. That Iowa, an overwhelmingly white state, would propel Barack Obama's rise to...
Macomb County man shoots person 5 times after Thanksgiving argument between girlfriend, her brother
WARREN, Mich. – A Macomb County man is facing a possible life sentence after he shot someone five times following an argument between his girlfriend and her brother over the treatment of their mom on Thanksgiving, police say. Prosecutors said the siblings got into an argument on Thanksgiving night...
Gusty winds and falling temperatures expected for Metro Detroit for Saturday -- Here’s what to expect
WIND ADVISORY: Until 1:00 PM Saturday – All of Southeastern/East Central Michigan – Wind gusts of 45-50 MPH are possible as we work through the overnight hours and into Saturday. Beginning of the Weekend. We will keep the chance of some scattered rain showers in the forecast for...
Active weather is moving in Metro Detroit after quiet start to the weekend -- Here’s what to expect
DETROIT – After a quiet start to the day Friday, we are looking at active weather moving back into the region as we work through the late evening and into the overnight hours tonight. The clouds will stick around as we work through the overnight hours Friday night, with...
Where things stand in involuntary manslaughter case against parents of Oxford High School shooter
OXFORD, Mich. – Wednesday marks exactly one year since a 15-year-old opened fire inside Oxford High School, killing four students and injuring seven other people. The shooter pleaded guilty on Oct. 24 to two dozen felony charges, including murder and terrorism in the Nov. 30, 2021 attack. He confessed to the premeditated murder of the following four students: 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 16-year-old Tate Myre, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin and 17-year-old Justin Shilling.
