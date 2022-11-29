ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

‘Y’ this item is a great gift for the holiday season

Giving experiences as a gift is becoming more popular. So, what about a holiday gift experience for the whole family?. Latitia McCree-Thomas with the YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit joined Michelle Oliver on “Live in the D” to share everything the Y has to offer. McCree-Thomas said a family...
Full video: Canadian Pacific Holiday Train passes through Metro Detroit

For the first time in three years, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train passed through Metro Detroit. Local 4 cameras were rolling Thursday (Dec. 1, 2022) night as a crowd gathered to see the train roll through. The train returned to the rails this season following virtual concerts during the pandemic...
🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Noel Night returns, plus plenty of events to keep you in the holiday spirit. Baby Shark Live!: The Christmas Show (Fox Theatre), Friday 6 p.m.: Splash along with Baby Shark and friends on an underwater adventure that will have fans of all ages dancing and singing along. Explore shapes, colors, numbers and more with the characters and songs you know and love. Even Santa joins in on the fun! The show runs at 80 minutes with tickets starting at $19.50. Get tickets here.
DETROIT, MI
Car part shortage frustrates drivers in Metro Detroit

Drivers who need repairs made on their cars are often forced to wait weeks, sometimes month, because the parts needed to make the repairs just aren’t available. It’s left drivers angry, and dealers and repair shops really can’t do anything about it. Consumer investigator Hank Winchester spoke with a woman who might just have to wait a year to get her car back.
Molten lava on Hawaii's Big Island could block main highway

HILO, Hawaii – Many people on the Big Island of Hawaii are bracing for major upheaval if lava from Mauna Loa volcano slides across a key highway and blocks the quickest route connecting two sides of the island. The molten rock could make the road impassable and force drivers...
HAWAII STATE
Atlantic hurricane season ends with 14 named storms

MIAMI – An Atlantic hurricane season that had 14 named storms officially ended on Wednesday, leaving residents in the Florida Keys to celebrate even as others around Florida and Puerto Rico continue to grapple with the damage caused by Hurricanes Ian, Nicole and Fiona. The 2022 season had an...
FLORIDA STATE
Iowa caucuses, built on myth, lose place at head of the line

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Hy-Vee Hall ballroom in Des Moines erupted in cheers in 2008 when the youthful Illinois senator hinted at the improbable possibility of the feat ahead: “Our time for change has come!”. That Iowa, an overwhelmingly white state, would propel Barack Obama's rise to...
IOWA STATE
Where things stand in involuntary manslaughter case against parents of Oxford High School shooter

OXFORD, Mich. – Wednesday marks exactly one year since a 15-year-old opened fire inside Oxford High School, killing four students and injuring seven other people. The shooter pleaded guilty on Oct. 24 to two dozen felony charges, including murder and terrorism in the Nov. 30, 2021 attack. He confessed to the premeditated murder of the following four students: 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 16-year-old Tate Myre, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin and 17-year-old Justin Shilling.

