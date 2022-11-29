Weidner Apartment Homes Enters Rogers Rental Market with Acquisition of 337-Unit Luxury Apartment Community in Arkansas

Read full article on original website
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
Missouri school district legalizes spanking in schoolsStephanie LeguichardCassville, MO
Related
ARDOT shares plans for Highway 112
The Arkansas Department of Transportation held its public input meeting today, regarding highway 112.
List of Best & Worst College Towns in US released; How did Arkansas schools fare?
Not just the college but the college town can make a difference for students, according to a recent survey, and a number of college towns in Arkansas are receiving high marks.
Plane to Fayetteville crashes on Batesville runway
BATESVILLE, Ark. — According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a Learjet 45 business jet went off the end of the runway and through the airport fence after landing at Batesville Regional Airport just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The FAA says the plane departed from Waterloo...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Research suggests melatonin improves growth performance of calves born to cows that grazed toxic fescue during gestation
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An animal scientist at the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station has shown that a common and inexpensive hormone additive may mitigate the ill effects on growth performance of calves born to cows grazed on endophyte-infected fescue pastures during gestation. Toxic impact. Brittni Littlejohn, assistant professor of animal...
KYTV
Northwest Arkansas man believes he’s a victim of CBD mislabeling
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - An Arkansas man raised concern about the mislabeling of CBD products. The man believes the products may contain Delta-8 THC, which causes physiological effects. CBD is a chemical found in marijuana. CBD doesn’t contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive ingredient found in marijuana that produces a high. The usual.
Bird flu outbreak breaks U.S. record
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to the Center for Disease Control and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the current outbreak of bird flu is the worst in U.S. history. Cases have now surpassed 52.4 million - the last outbreak to top 50 million cases came in 2015. "I think right...
Cave Springs placed under boil order
The City of Cave Springs has been placed under a boil order until further notice.
KHBS
Rogers pharmacy struggling to keep up with flu medicine demands
ROGERS, Ark. — According to the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, there have now been 30 deaths in the state of Arkansas related to the flu. “We're already at a higher level of flu infections today than we have ever seen at the peak of flu season," ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson said. "Which usually happens in February in the last eight years.”
bestofarkansassports.com
The Easiest Way for Arkansas to Salvage Its Disappointing Football Season
Just when most Arkansas football fans thought the program had turned the corner on its decades-long quest to become a true perennial SEC power with a solid coaching staff, no off-the-field situations and what seemed like team unity for two full seasons, it all still found a way to come to a screeching halt this year.
Arkansas inmate escapes prison for third time
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man serving a 10-year sentence on theft and weapons charges escaped from an Arkansas county jail on Wednesday, authorities said. It was the third time in less than two years that the inmate had escaped from law enforcement agencies. According to a news release...
agfc.com
Devil’s Eyebrow Natural Area unit of Kirk Dupps Beaver Lake WMA closed beginning Dec. 5
GARFIELD – The Devil’s Eyebrow portion of the Kirk Dupps Beaver Lake WMA Devil's Eyebrow Natural Area will be closed to daytime public access Dec. 5-7. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Wildlife Services will be conducting aerial operations aimed at reducing feral hog populations in the areas. The flights will be dependent on the weather.
nwahomepage.com
Singing Men of Arkansas – Making Spirits Bright
The Singing Men of Arkansas invite you to come “Home for Christmas.”. Watch as a few members joining us in studio with details on an upcoming concert. Sat., December 3 | 3:00 P.M. Rogers First Church of the Nazarene. Sun., December 4 | 3:00 P.M. First Church Springdale.
earnthenecklace.com
Ruben Diaz Leaving 5News: Where Is the Arkansas News Anchor Going?
Veteran journalist Ruben Diaz has been responsible for bringing the latest news coverage to Arkansas residents for four memorable years. Now the inspiring news anchor is moving to the next step of his career. Ruben Diaz announced he is leaving 5News in Fayetteville in December 2022. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. As much as they want him to stay in Arkansas, that won’t be the case. Here’s what Ruben Diaz said about his departure from KFSM-TV.
Fayetteville to implement lane change at School, MLK
The City of Fayetteville Public Works Department announced it will implement a lane change this week for southbound traffic at the intersection of S. School Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Bentonville Schools respond to lawsuit after kindergartener left on hot bus
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Bentonville School District has responded to a lawsuit claiming several members of the district staff and the school board are responsible for neglecting a five-year-old after he was left on a school bus for hours. This stems from an incident in September 2022 when a...
Crash on I-49 impacts southbound lanes near Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Police arrived on the scene of a crash on I-49 near Springdale Thursday evening Dec. 1. According to IDrive Arkansas, the crash happened at exit 73 near Elm Springs Road and was impacting southbound lanes for more than an hour. At this time, it is unknown...
5newsonline.com
Rick Ross coming to JJ's Live in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — JJ's Live in Fayetteville is bringing another big name to Northwest Arkansas this upcoming March. Rapper Rick Ross is set to take the stage in Fayetteville on March 3, 2023. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music will start at 7:30 p.m. General admission tickets start...
KHBS
Bentonville schools claim immunity in lawsuit filed by parents of a boy left on school bus
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The lawyer for the parents suing the Bentonville School District is responding to the district's claims of immunity. Back in September, 5-year-old Charlie Carpenter was left on a hot school bus for hours. That led to his parents suing the school district. The lawsuit his parents...
Report: Barry Odom interviews for Tulsa job
Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom has interviewed for the vacant head coaching position at Tulsa, according to OKC-KWTV sports director Dean Blevins who made the announcement on Twitter. Odom is in his third season with the Razorbacks after a four-year stint as the head coach at Missouri. "I’ve learned Barry...
Former Arkansas Coach Miffed at Coaches Getting Rewarded for Losing
Kiffin used old playbook perfected for getting raises from former Razorback AD Frank Broyles to land latest boost in pay
