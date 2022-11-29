ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, AR

Weidner Apartment Homes Enters Rogers Rental Market with Acquisition of 337-Unit Luxury Apartment Community in Arkansas

 4 days ago
5NEWS

Plane to Fayetteville crashes on Batesville runway

BATESVILLE, Ark. — According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a Learjet 45 business jet went off the end of the runway and through the airport fence after landing at Batesville Regional Airport just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The FAA says the plane departed from Waterloo...
BATESVILLE, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Research suggests melatonin improves growth performance of calves born to cows that grazed toxic fescue during gestation

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An animal scientist at the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station has shown that a common and inexpensive hormone additive may mitigate the ill effects on growth performance of calves born to cows grazed on endophyte-infected fescue pastures during gestation. Toxic impact. Brittni Littlejohn, assistant professor of animal...
ARKANSAS STATE
KYTV

Northwest Arkansas man believes he’s a victim of CBD mislabeling

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - An Arkansas man raised concern about the mislabeling of CBD products. The man believes the products may contain Delta-8 THC, which causes physiological effects. CBD is a chemical found in marijuana. CBD doesn’t contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive ingredient found in marijuana that produces a high. The usual.
HARRISON, AR
5NEWS

Bird flu outbreak breaks U.S. record

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to the Center for Disease Control and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the current outbreak of bird flu is the worst in U.S. history. Cases have now surpassed 52.4 million - the last outbreak to top 50 million cases came in 2015. "I think right...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Rogers pharmacy struggling to keep up with flu medicine demands

ROGERS, Ark. — According to the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, there have now been 30 deaths in the state of Arkansas related to the flu. “We're already at a higher level of flu infections today than we have ever seen at the peak of flu season," ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson said. "Which usually happens in February in the last eight years.”
ROGERS, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

The Easiest Way for Arkansas to Salvage Its Disappointing Football Season

Just when most Arkansas football fans thought the program had turned the corner on its decades-long quest to become a true perennial SEC power with a solid coaching staff, no off-the-field situations and what seemed like team unity for two full seasons, it all still found a way to come to a screeching halt this year.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Boston 25 News WFXT

Arkansas inmate escapes prison for third time

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man serving a 10-year sentence on theft and weapons charges escaped from an Arkansas county jail on Wednesday, authorities said. It was the third time in less than two years that the inmate had escaped from law enforcement agencies. According to a news release...
BOKOSHE, OK
agfc.com

Devil’s Eyebrow Natural Area unit of Kirk Dupps Beaver Lake WMA closed beginning Dec. 5

GARFIELD – The Devil’s Eyebrow portion of the Kirk Dupps Beaver Lake WMA Devil's Eyebrow Natural Area will be closed to daytime public access Dec. 5-7. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Wildlife Services will be conducting aerial operations aimed at reducing feral hog populations in the areas. The flights will be dependent on the weather.
GARFIELD, AR
nwahomepage.com

Singing Men of Arkansas – Making Spirits Bright

The Singing Men of Arkansas invite you to come “Home for Christmas.”. Watch as a few members joining us in studio with details on an upcoming concert. Sat., December 3 | 3:00 P.M. Rogers First Church of the Nazarene. Sun., December 4 | 3:00 P.M. First Church Springdale.
ARKANSAS STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Ruben Diaz Leaving 5News: Where Is the Arkansas News Anchor Going?

Veteran journalist Ruben Diaz has been responsible for bringing the latest news coverage to Arkansas residents for four memorable years. Now the inspiring news anchor is moving to the next step of his career. Ruben Diaz announced he is leaving 5News in Fayetteville in December 2022. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. As much as they want him to stay in Arkansas, that won’t be the case. Here’s what Ruben Diaz said about his departure from KFSM-TV.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Crash on I-49 impacts southbound lanes near Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Police arrived on the scene of a crash on I-49 near Springdale Thursday evening Dec. 1. According to IDrive Arkansas, the crash happened at exit 73 near Elm Springs Road and was impacting southbound lanes for more than an hour. At this time, it is unknown...
SPRINGDALE, AR
5newsonline.com

Rick Ross coming to JJ's Live in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — JJ's Live in Fayetteville is bringing another big name to Northwest Arkansas this upcoming March. Rapper Rick Ross is set to take the stage in Fayetteville on March 3, 2023. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music will start at 7:30 p.m. General admission tickets start...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Report: Barry Odom interviews for Tulsa job

Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom has interviewed for the vacant head coaching position at Tulsa, according to OKC-KWTV sports director Dean Blevins who made the announcement on Twitter. Odom is in his third season with the Razorbacks after a four-year stint as the head coach at Missouri. "I’ve learned Barry...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

