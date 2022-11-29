there is not a shortage of workers. There is a shortage of people that will work for minimum wage. Then they don't want you to work a schedule that will allow for you to work a second job. 🙄 Rent is high and pay is low. That is why NC is at the bottom of the list for best places to work in the US. High cost of living but extremely low minimum wage. Fix it!
How about offering a safe work environment or child care! I know if a lot of places offered childcare than they would have workers lined up.
When the "defund the police" began, is when I'm sure a lot of officers had enough. They have an extremely difficult and dangerous job, lack of respect, low pay, and now most are afraid to do their job because they may get locked up for it.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Raleigh neighborhood meeting discusses rezoning around New Bern BRTThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
No Available Appointments at the Cary DMV Leads to Long Wait TimesJames TulianoCary, NC
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State comeback bid ends short, falls 81-72 at No. 17 Duke in ACC/Big Ten ChallengeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cary Takes a Bold Step Towards Innovation By Providing Affordable HousingVeronica Charnell MediaCary, NC
Related
Triangle home prices climb even as sales fall to lowest level since 2019
The NIMBYs come for North Carolina
Durham Hillside, Jack Britt on long list of NC with hoax threats, lockdowns disrupting classes
New rideshare company launching in Raleigh promises to be a ‘game-changer’
450-pound sunfish washes ashore on NC beach
Durham high school among 8 across NC receiving hoax active shooter calls in 1 day
Construction on $180 million clinic set for 2023 in Wake County
Foodie News: Cocktail bars and new restaurant from Scott Crawford
'I trusted him:' Former Hillsborough Planning Board member under investigation
North Carolina schools receive hoax active shooter calls
Duke Energy Progress rates rise 9.9% because of higher fuel costs
Triangle, Fayetteville ERs filling up with sick people as flu, COVID, RSV cases mount
255 people hit this year: Police data shows which Raleigh roads are most dangerous for pedestrians
NC offering up to $25,000 reward in January 2021 shooting that left mother dead
Proposal would give North Carolina families thousands each year
It's a crime: Hoax threats against schools across the state not just pranks
Governor Cooper increases reward for information on murder of Apex man
Two women shot on New Bern Ave., One taken to WakeMed
NC education board votes for teacher evaluation plan that could raise pay
Raleigh serves as the ideal test market for a new “tainment” venue.
WRAL News
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 7