Raleigh, NC

Adrienne Small
3d ago

there is not a shortage of workers. There is a shortage of people that will work for minimum wage. Then they don't want you to work a schedule that will allow for you to work a second job. 🙄 Rent is high and pay is low. That is why NC is at the bottom of the list for best places to work in the US. High cost of living but extremely low minimum wage. Fix it!

MegaL
3d ago

How about offering a safe work environment or child care! I know if a lot of places offered childcare than they would have workers lined up.

Janet Hoots
3d ago

When the "defund the police" began, is when I'm sure a lot of officers had enough. They have an extremely difficult and dangerous job, lack of respect, low pay, and now most are afraid to do their job because they may get locked up for it.

WRAL News

Triangle home prices climb even as sales fall to lowest level since 2019

Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets. In recent weeks, we’ve covered how to win in the Triangle real estate market as a buyer and how sellers can prepare a home for sale in order to get top-dollar offers. This week, WRAL TechWire reporter Jason Parker, who is also a licensed North Carolina real estate agent, shares personal experiences of navigating real estate markets as a buyer during the winter holiday season.
carolinajournal.com

The NIMBYs come for North Carolina

For the better part of the past decade, residents have been fleeing high-cost, highly regulated cities like New York and San Francisco for more affordable urban areas like Charlotte and Raleigh, thus helping to fuel North Carolina’s impressive economic growth. But if “not in my backyard” (NIMBY) activists have their way, stricter building regulations — and thus unaffordable housing — may be following those new residents to our state.
WRAL News

450-pound sunfish washes ashore on NC beach

RALEIGH, N.C. — A sunfish weighing almost 500 pounds washed ashore in North Carolina earlier this week. According to a spokesperson from the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh, the fish was so large staff at the N.C. State Veterinary School had to use a horse scale to weigh it.
ncconstructionnews.com

Construction on $180 million clinic set for 2023 in Wake County

Construction is expected to begin early next year on a new health care facility in Wake County for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. California-based Gantry has secured $180 million in financing for the development of a 250,000-sq. ft. medical office facility in Garner. The clinic will be leased to the VA through a long-term agreement.
WSAV News 3

North Carolina schools receive hoax active shooter calls

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Following a rash of hoax school shooter calls across Georgia Wednesday, several North Carolina schools are experiencing similar threats. WSAV’s sister stations have reported on false threats to schools in Alamance, Beaufort, Bladen, Craven, Cumberland, Durham and Halifax counties on Thursday. According to the Alamance Burlington School System, one of the […]
WFAE

Duke Energy Progress rates rise 9.9% because of higher fuel costs

Electricity rates will rise 9.9% on Thursday for Duke Energy Progress customers in Asheville, Raleigh and eastern North Carolina, because of higher costs for natural gas. Duke says the increase will drop back to 9.3% on Jan. 1, when other rate adjustments for energy efficiency take effect. The changes will...
WRAL News

255 people hit this year: Police data shows which Raleigh roads are most dangerous for pedestrians

More than two dozen people have been killed while trying to cross Raleigh roads this year, according to police. On Tuesday evening, Ronge Mwanakyungu, 27, attempted to cross New Bern Avenue in an area not designated with a crosswalk. Just days before, a 12-year-old girl's pink shoe sat in the middle of Hillsborough Street after she was hit by a car Friday at about 7:30 p.m.
Jake Wells

Proposal would give North Carolina families thousands each year

money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit lighter as we approach the holiday season, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal where children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents.
WRAL News

Two women shot on New Bern Ave., One taken to WakeMed

RALEIGH, N.C. — Two woman were shot at Zacks Grocery Mart on New Bern Avenue on Wednesday night. There were over a dozen shots fired around 11 p.m. Raleigh police confirmed two women were shot on Thursday night after WRAL initially learned one woman was shot. One woman was...
WRAL News

NC education board votes for teacher evaluation plan that could raise pay

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Board of Education will seek permission and funding for a pilot program that would drastically raise teacher pay while subjecting them to more consequential evaluations. The board voted Thursday without opposition or discussion to move forward with a pilot program, after discussing...
raleighmag.com

Raleigh serves as the ideal test market for a new “tainment” venue.

“Sportstainment,” a new portmanteau (blending sports + entertainment), is gaining rapid popularity—and Raleigh is at the center of it all. The concept combines the opportunity to both engage in a sport and enjoy a highly social atmosphere coupled with food and bevs. Sound a bit like Drive Shack? Well, as the former CEO of its golf-craze competitor Topgolf, Ken May will tell you there’s.
WRAL News

WRAL News

ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

