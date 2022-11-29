Alfred Molina says he saw Harvey Weinstein berate Salma Hayek on the set of Frida, with the former Hollywood producer and convicted rapist also giving him the cold shoulder after Molina compared the business prowess of Hayek to the producer’s. The actor, who told The Independent in a recent interview that he did not witness any assaults, spoke about Weinstein’s behavior on the set of the film — specifically one “preposterous” instance in which Weinstein became enraged over Hayek’s spot-on performance. More from The Hollywood ReporterSaudi Film Pioneer Faisal Baltyour on the Need for Local Commercial Films, Cinema StarsSimu Liu Returns...

15 HOURS AGO