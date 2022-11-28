ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Ridge, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myveronanj.com

Christmas Concert At Caldwell University

The Music Department at Caldwell University will present its annual Christmas Spectacular concert Friday, December 9, 7 p.m., in the Student Center Auditorium on campus. The University Chorale will perform songs including “Carol of the Bells,” Victoria’s “O Magnum Mysterium” and the beloved “Christmas Song”. The Chorale is directed by Music Department Chair Laura Greenwald and accompanied by Nancy Chamberlain.
CALDWELL, NJ
myveronanj.com

Library Creates Foundation

The Verona Public Library was one of the last of the 2,509 libraries built with funds left by the 19th century steel baron Andrew Carnegie. Now, the Library is looking to find some 21st century Carnegies to keep it going strong. On November 20, the Library launched the Verona Public...
VERONA, NJ
myveronanj.com

HBW Student Hit By Car While Crossing Bloomfield

An H.B. Whitehorne Middle School student was hit by a car this morning while crossing Bloomfield Avenue at Park Avenue. This is the intersection by Hillcrest Farms. According to the Verona Police Department, the accident occurred at 7:50 a.m. while the student was in the crosswalk and in compliance with the pedestrian signal. The car was eastbound in the right-hand lane. There is no crossing guard at this intersection.
VERONA, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy