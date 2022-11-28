ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broomfield lifts holiday spirits during darkest days

For nearly a year, the war has raged in Ukraine forcing people from their homes. For even longer, Afghan refugees have made their way to Broomfield. This year, a local nonprofit hopes to lift their holiday spirits by asking the community to open their hearts. “These families lost not only...
Equine Strangles Confirmed in Colorado

A horse at a boarding facility in Douglas County, Colorado, is positive for strangles, according to the attending veterinarian. It is unknown whether any other horses were exposed. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine Disease Communication Center (EDCC) to create and...
A Road in Colorado is Full of Gnome Figurines

As kids, we undoubtedly were exposed to a little classic Disney movie by the name of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves and if we were young enough, maybe even thought that something like that could happen in real life. A child's mind can wander to a magical place filled...
Sweetgreen opens fourth Colorado location in Highlands Ranch

The popular fast-casual and veggie-focused chain sweetgreen is celebrating the opening of its first Douglas County location in Highlands Ranch on Dec. 2 by partnering with a local nonprofit that feeds students. For every meal sold on sweetgreen’s opening day, the company will donate a meal to the Backpack Society,...
Town of Severance Tour of Lights

After the success last year, we are bringing back the Town of Severance Tour of Lights!. Want to show off your awesome Christmas Lights and holiday displays? Submit your address to be a part of the Town of Severance Tour of Lights! Email your address to communications@townofseverance.org. BE SURE TO...
5 Adorable Puppies in Denver To Adopt for Christmas

Editor’s note: Adopting a puppy or dog, at any time, is a long-term commitment for the life of the animal. It’s adding a new family member, so please do not make your decision to do so lightly or on a whim. Thousands of dogs in the Denver area...
Boulder rolls out evacuation zones for faster information

BOULDER, Colo. — Emergency officials in the city of Boulder are rolling out an additional alerting tool for disasters, hoping to provide critical information faster. The city will use a program called Zone Haven, which allows the public to access a map of closures. The program allows emergency officials to issue evacuation orders much faster and allows citizens to access that information at the same time.
4 Great Steakhouses in Colorado

Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Colorado and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you want to see how a good steak should taste like.
