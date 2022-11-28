Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forecast calls for dangerously high winds from Denver to New MexicoHeather WillardDenver, CO
Shoppers not paying for bags at self-checkouts, official saysDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver will evaluate city’s mental health, dial down stigmaDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver-area firm sells carbon credits to offset Pac-12 title game emissionsMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Denver house that resembles the Flintstones' may get reprieve from wrecking ballDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
broomfieldleader.com
Broomfield lifts holiday spirits during darkest days
For nearly a year, the war has raged in Ukraine forcing people from their homes. For even longer, Afghan refugees have made their way to Broomfield. This year, a local nonprofit hopes to lift their holiday spirits by asking the community to open their hearts. “These families lost not only...
Dogs could be the answer to human cancer research
Cancer is the leading cause of death in adult dogs. A new pet cancer registry developed by a vet in Fort Collins hopes to help owners be more informed on which breeds are most at risk.
Weld County mom says she was scammed after buying puppy on Craigslist
What was supposed to be an early Christmas present for Tierney Salaz's two kids quickly turned into a nightmare.
Mountain lions’ winter tendencies trigger warning in Boulder
A warning concerning wildlife, wintry weather and your well-being was sent out by Boulder officials on Wednesday as the season highlighted by increased mountain lion activity approaches.
horseandrider.com
Equine Strangles Confirmed in Colorado
A horse at a boarding facility in Douglas County, Colorado, is positive for strangles, according to the attending veterinarian. It is unknown whether any other horses were exposed. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine Disease Communication Center (EDCC) to create and...
A Road in Colorado is Full of Gnome Figurines
As kids, we undoubtedly were exposed to a little classic Disney movie by the name of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves and if we were young enough, maybe even thought that something like that could happen in real life. A child's mind can wander to a magical place filled...
highlandsranchherald.net
Sweetgreen opens fourth Colorado location in Highlands Ranch
The popular fast-casual and veggie-focused chain sweetgreen is celebrating the opening of its first Douglas County location in Highlands Ranch on Dec. 2 by partnering with a local nonprofit that feeds students. For every meal sold on sweetgreen’s opening day, the company will donate a meal to the Backpack Society,...
Colorado short on child meds during flu season
According to experts, the shortages are due to the increase in demand and the high respiratory infection rate in Colorado and across the country.
townofseverance.org
Town of Severance Tour of Lights
After the success last year, we are bringing back the Town of Severance Tour of Lights!. Want to show off your awesome Christmas Lights and holiday displays? Submit your address to be a part of the Town of Severance Tour of Lights! Email your address to communications@townofseverance.org. BE SURE TO...
This Is Colorado's Best Pie
Tasting Table has the scoop on every state's most delicious pie.
a-z-animals.com
5 Adorable Puppies in Denver To Adopt for Christmas
Editor’s note: Adopting a puppy or dog, at any time, is a long-term commitment for the life of the animal. It’s adding a new family member, so please do not make your decision to do so lightly or on a whim. Thousands of dogs in the Denver area...
Westminster hoarder cited again for nuisance property
A Westminster man feared by his neighbors has been cited yet again for the hoarding conditions at his home.
Colorado Christmas light display ranked 1 of best in US
The holiday season is here and Christmas light displays are popping up across the country.
Massive Elk Herd Shows Up at Colorado Family’s Thanksgiving
The holiday season is a magical time of year. While the other ten months can pass in the blink of an eye, time seems to slow in November and December, the days filled with time spent among friends and family, our focus shifting toward making memories with those we love most.
Boulder rolls out evacuation zones for faster information
BOULDER, Colo. — Emergency officials in the city of Boulder are rolling out an additional alerting tool for disasters, hoping to provide critical information faster. The city will use a program called Zone Haven, which allows the public to access a map of closures. The program allows emergency officials to issue evacuation orders much faster and allows citizens to access that information at the same time.
A 12-sided snowflake? Colorado photographer captures unusual snowflake formation
Every snowflake is a unique piece of nature's art, but their incredible designs usually go unseen as they pile up by the zillions during winter storms.
cowboystatedaily.com
Clair McFarland: We Must’ve Been High To Spend Thanksgiving In A Colorado Pot House
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. We stayed in a pot house, but none of us smoked. I swear. My mom had this idea to rent an Airbnb in Denver over Thanksgiving weekend so her children and grandchildren could loll away the holiday in cozy proximity to Christmas light displays and shopping malls.
Missing 4-month-old found safe
Police are looking for a 4-month-old who is supposed to be in the care of child services but is missing from Aurora with his biological parents.
4 Great Steakhouses in Colorado
Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Colorado and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you want to see how a good steak should taste like.
11 missing children recovered in 1st Colorado operation
The Aurora Police Department, U.S. Marshals District of Colorado and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children recovered 11 endangered missing children during a two-week operation earlier this month.
