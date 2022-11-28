This year’s winner of the ICAW 2023 Poster Contest is Jun Qi Tan. Out of hundreds and hundreds of entries from around the world (we received entries from 77 different countries), her entry was chosen. Jun Qi Tan is an illustrator and storyteller from Singapore, and also a regenerative gardener and composter on the side. She told us that it has been almost three years since she started her home composting practice and her explorations in regenerative farming, and by now she has had her fair share of worm bin escapes and failed hot compost piles. She continues her practice in tending to her family’s garden and occasionally helping out at community ones and donates surplus produce to her local community when she’s able to. She looks forward to being able to raise awareness through her art about the aliveness of soil and compost and the integral role they play in healthy food systems and a healthy planet.

