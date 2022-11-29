ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

pethelpful.com

Stray Cat's Loving Way of Thanking Woman for Feeding Him Is So Special

As animal lovers, we always go out of our way to help animals that may need assistance when we encounter them. Whether it's helping a lost dog track down their owner or nursing an injured bird back to health, we'll be there. One woman helped a stray cat with acquiring some food, and the result is amazing.
SheKnows

This Comforting & Soothing Cat Toy With Over 17,000 Reviews Is Both Kitten & Owner-Approved — Only $9 for Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When you have a kitten (or a cat that’s well in their double-digit age), you know they can get anxious over strange things. Whether it be the roaring thunder or even the sink, all cats, like humans, have things that make them anxious. For many cats, it’s the separation anxiety that gets to them. We try to do everything we can: leave the TV on, give them some of our favorite shirts to smell when we’re gone, and more. But now,...
pethelpful.com

Blind, Toothless Cat Bringing Mom a 'Present' Breaks Our Hearts

Both the gorgeous cats owned by TikTok user @Moetblindcat are blind. Moet is also missing his teeth. Both cats were rescued and treated after being horribly neglected and having the flu. Now they live a safe and happy life, and their blindness doesn't keep them from showing each other the sweetest affections.
a-z-animals.com

Texas Cat Fights a Coyote 1:1 and Does Shockingly Well

Can cats fight a coyote? Who do you think will emerge victorious?. It might be an even match if the fight takes place in Texas. A cat was captured on a security camera going toe to toe with a coyote on the porch. The video begins with the cat and...
a-z-animals.com

Cat Spirit Animal Symbolism & Meaning

Cats move with a sense of purpose. They seem to glide effortlessly across the ground, winding through furniture and around obstacles as if they had a sixth sense guiding them. Cats are mysterious creatures that can teach us a lot about ourselves if we take the time to look. When the cat enters your life, it’s a sign that you should ask yourself questions about what the feline spirit might be trying to tell you.
a-z-animals.com

9 Best Dog Breeds That Are Good With Cats

Getting a dog to keep your cat company while at work is an excellent idea! When you get home, you’ll be greeted by two fluffy friends eager to play and cuddle!. However, choosing a dog breed that’s good with cats is of utmost importance. Cats won’t like all dog breeds around them. For instance, some dog breeds have strong herding instincts, meaning they’ll spend their whole day chasing your cat around the house. This doesn’t mean they’ll hurt the cat, as long as they’re properly introduced to each other. However, we’re almost sure your cat will neither appreciate nor tolerate this.
animalfair.com

A Christmas Camel – Give The Gift Of Life To An Animal!

We Combed The Continents And Found Gifts That Are Timeless!. Have you ever thought about giving an exotic one-of-a-kind gift this holiday season, that is not only original but helps animals in need? A reindeer, cow, gorilla, or camel might not fit under your Christmas tree or Hanukah bush, but adopting a pet or donating to organizations benefitting animals is forever fitting. A recent Animalfair.com readership study found that 91% of pet parents will give their furry friends gifts this holiday season, with 62% choosing the gift of puppy love – more love, hugs, kisses, and play time! The following are unique and authentic ways for you to give gifts that make a significant difference and keep on giving long after the holidays have passed!
petpress.net

10 Facts About Cat Tails: Everything You Need To Know

The cat’s tail is truly a wonder of nature, with its incredible flexibility and adaptability. It can be used to express a variety of emotions, from joy and playfulness to displeasure and aggression. The most impressive thing about the cat’s tail? Its ability to wag around in remarkable ways...

