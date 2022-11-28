Read full article on original website
Related
homesenator.com
How to Puppy Proof Your Home
Welcoming a new puppy into your home is an incredibly exciting time. They are great companions and make a wonderful addition to the family. However, as a new pup parent it’s important to be prepared and thoroughly puppy proof your home. This will not only protect your valuables, but it will also create a safe environment to ensure your new pup is comfortable and won’t get into things they shouldn’t.
Wbaltv.com
These puppies need a new home!
It's time to introduce you to some pets looking for a good home. The Maryland SPCA's Katie Flory shows us some puppies in the shelter and explains how Giving Tuesday will really help the shelter.
Watch as Two Dogs Dumped With Heartbreaking Note Find New Home Together
The TikTok video has been viewed more than 1.6 million times, with one user writing, "it's so great that you not only took them, but kept them together."
All of Her Puppies Have Been Adopted – Now This Indiana Momma Dog Needs a Forever Home
Meet our Pet of the Week, BUFFY - she's not slaying any vampires, but she is hoping to get adopted from It Takes a Village. The pet of the week is once again sponsored by Walther's Golf & Fun. When BUFFY came to ITV, she was very pregnant, and as...
California Mountain Lion Snatches Leashed Chihuahua From Dog Walker
“It was like a 2- to 3-second struggle," said the dog walker. "He had Piper in his mouth. I didn’t even hear him. I never had a chance” to save the dog.
German shepherd up for adoption in Hamptons after he was found 'emaciated and afraid'
A German shepherd — with a face that’s just too cute — is hoping to be taken into a good home. Six-year-old Fritz is currently available for adoption at the Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) of the Hamptons in New York. Fritz first showed up at ARF from...
Seven Cats Abandoned Near Shelter Freeze To Death 'Huddled Together'
The cats were abandoned in cages in temperatures as low as 30 degrees.
Cat Refuses to Sleep in Bed Until It's Been Packed Away in Hilarious Video
Luna the British longhair appeared happy to squeeze itself into the cat bed in the footage shared online
KAKE TV
'I would die for him': 'Depressed' tabby has a new home
(KAKE/DailyMail) - The Daily Mail is reporting that a doe-eyed, sad-looking shelter cat has been adopted after those who saw his listing fell in love with his sweet, fluffy face. Five-year-old Fishtopher, who was a resident at the Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center in New Jersey, captured the hearts of...
pawesome.net
Hurt Dog Mom Home From The Hospital Immediately Gets Humiliated By Her Dog
Some dogs have a sense of humor. For example, a Golden Retriever could not help but make fun of his owner’s recent injury. Furthermore, he imitated his owner by limping as soon as he returned from the hospital. Too funny! Although his owner did not think so. The TikTok...
Stolen Dogs Reunited With Dog Parent After Three Years
A man in South Wales has been reunited with his two Beagles, who were both stolen three years ago, the BBC reports. The dogs were found wandering around 200 miles away, near the village of Twyford in England. As their dog dad had them microchipped, they were traced back to South Wales. According to Wokingham […] The post Stolen Dogs Reunited With Dog Parent After Three Years appeared first on DogTime.
Adoptable Indiana Puppy With Mesmerizing Eyes is Eager to Find a Forever Home
Look at those eyes! Those belong to TEVA, our Thursday Pet of the Week, sponsored by Walther's Golf & Fun. TEVA is available for adoption at It Takes a Village. TEVA is a female Husky/Beagle mix puppy - just 7 months old -who weighs about 35 pounds. She will grow a little bit more and will end up being a medium semi-fluffy adult. This sweet girl is eager to please and deserves a forever home for the upcoming holidays.
pawesome.net
Video of Cat Being Overrun By Golden Retriever Puppies Couldn’t Be Better
Pairing cats, dogs, and “The Office” makes this the Holy Grail of TikTok posts. Combining adorable golden retriever puppies with a scared cat is internet gold. Adding a soundtrack taken from the parkour episode of “The Office” turns the post into comedy gold. I love the reaction of the cat to the hoard of puppies running toward it. Travelere9314‘s post is heartwarming and funny, with the cat left unhappy.
Labrador With Separation Anxiety Gets Puppy To Cuddle in Adorable Clip
A gorgeous Labrador duo have delighted viewers on TikTok with their cuddly antics. With over 531,000 views the video, posted to the account @billiethelab_, explains "POV: When you get your dog with separation anxiety a puppy." In the adorable clip, a chocolate Labrador called Billie, and Gus the yellow Labrador...
Love hanging with cats, at a roller rink or on a farm? Join us in exploring Iowa's Off Hours
Happy birthday! Off Hours, our free weekly entertainment newsletter that covers everything fun to do in the Des Moines area, turned one year old this year. That's a year of showcasing cool things to do in central Iowa, such as why you should pet the cats at Coffee Cats Café in Valley Junction, where to go zip lining and have other adventures in Iowa and excuses to visit an alpaca farm in Winterset, and the cool people...
Golden Retriever and 2 Young Girls Reunited With Parents After Getting Lost in the Louisiana Woods
Two little girls and their Golden Retriever recently returned home after they went missing in the Louisiana woods for over four hours on Monday night. Gone Girls (And Golden Retriever) Abigail Bourg and her sister Cecelia Bourg went missing around 5 p.m. The 7-year-old and 4-year-old had been playing outside with the family dog, a […] The post Golden Retriever and 2 Young Girls Reunited With Parents After Getting Lost in the Louisiana Woods appeared first on DogTime.
Should Pets Only Be Allowed On the First Floor of a Hotel Property?
If you want to travel with your furry companion this year, you are in luck: at least 5,512 hotel properties across seven brands of the Hilton portfolio worldwide are now pet friendly as the result of a partnership with Mars Petcare — which is the largest pet care company in the world — and consistent pet fees which start at $50.00 per stay will be introduced…
Dogs Trust reports big rise in number of people trying to rehome their pets
The number of pet owners attempting to rehome their dogs has risen sharply this year, according to figures from the Dogs Trust, with shelters facing long waiting lists and many setting up pet food banks. Between 1 January and 31 October, the animal charity received 42,000 inquiries from dog owners...
petpress.net
5 Types of Poodle breed: A Guide To Curly-Haired Pets
Poodles have always been a favorite breed among canine lovers. There are a lot of types of poodle breed that make great family pets. With their distinctive curly coat and dignified demeanor, they make an excellent addition to any household. But did you know that poodles are the second most...
BBC
Bristol student vets fund pet vaccines for struggling owners
Low-income pet owners have been given a helping hand by an animal charity offering free pet vaccinations. Trainee vets fundraised and joined forces with Bristol Animal Rescue Centre on Wednesday to administer jabs. The charity said it had helped 54% more people via the scheme since last year supported by...
Comments / 0