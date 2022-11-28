Happy birthday! Off Hours, our free weekly entertainment newsletter that covers everything fun to do in the Des Moines area, turned one year old this year. That's a year of showcasing cool things to do in central Iowa, such as why you should pet the cats at Coffee Cats Café in Valley Junction, where to go zip lining and have other adventures in Iowa and excuses to visit an alpaca farm in Winterset, and the cool people...

DES MOINES, IA ・ 14 MINUTES AGO