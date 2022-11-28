ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

homesenator.com

How to Puppy Proof Your Home

Welcoming a new puppy into your home is an incredibly exciting time. They are great companions and make a wonderful addition to the family. However, as a new pup parent it’s important to be prepared and thoroughly puppy proof your home. This will not only protect your valuables, but it will also create a safe environment to ensure your new pup is comfortable and won’t get into things they shouldn’t.
Wbaltv.com

These puppies need a new home!

It's time to introduce you to some pets looking for a good home. The Maryland SPCA's Katie Flory shows us some puppies in the shelter and explains how Giving Tuesday will really help the shelter.
KAKE TV

'I would die for him': 'Depressed' tabby has a new home

(KAKE/DailyMail) - The Daily Mail is reporting that a doe-eyed, sad-looking shelter cat has been adopted after those who saw his listing fell in love with his sweet, fluffy face. Five-year-old Fishtopher, who was a resident at the Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center in New Jersey, captured the hearts of...
NEW JERSEY STATE
pawesome.net

Hurt Dog Mom Home From The Hospital Immediately Gets Humiliated By Her Dog

Some dogs have a sense of humor. For example, a Golden Retriever could not help but make fun of his owner’s recent injury. Furthermore, he imitated his owner by limping as soon as he returned from the hospital. Too funny! Although his owner did not think so. The TikTok...
DogTime

Stolen Dogs Reunited With Dog Parent After Three Years

A man in South Wales has been reunited with his two Beagles, who were both stolen three years ago, the BBC reports. The dogs were found wandering around 200 miles away, near the village of Twyford in England. As their dog dad had them microchipped, they were traced back to South Wales. According to Wokingham […] The post Stolen Dogs Reunited With Dog Parent After Three Years appeared first on DogTime.
KISS 106

Adoptable Indiana Puppy With Mesmerizing Eyes is Eager to Find a Forever Home

Look at those eyes! Those belong to TEVA, our Thursday Pet of the Week, sponsored by Walther's Golf & Fun. TEVA is available for adoption at It Takes a Village. TEVA is a female Husky/Beagle mix puppy - just 7 months old -who weighs about 35 pounds. She will grow a little bit more and will end up being a medium semi-fluffy adult. This sweet girl is eager to please and deserves a forever home for the upcoming holidays.
INDIANA STATE
pawesome.net

Video of Cat Being Overrun By Golden Retriever Puppies Couldn’t Be Better

Pairing cats, dogs, and “The Office” makes this the Holy Grail of TikTok posts. Combining adorable golden retriever puppies with a scared cat is internet gold. Adding a soundtrack taken from the parkour episode of “The Office” turns the post into comedy gold. I love the reaction of the cat to the hoard of puppies running toward it. Travelere9314‘s post is heartwarming and funny, with the cat left unhappy.
Newsweek

Labrador With Separation Anxiety Gets Puppy To Cuddle in Adorable Clip

A gorgeous Labrador duo have delighted viewers on TikTok with their cuddly antics. With over 531,000 views the video, posted to the account @billiethelab_, explains "POV: When you get your dog with separation anxiety a puppy." In the adorable clip, a chocolate Labrador called Billie, and Gus the yellow Labrador...
The Des Moines Register

Love hanging with cats, at a roller rink or on a farm? Join us in exploring Iowa's Off Hours

Happy birthday! Off Hours, our free weekly entertainment newsletter that covers everything fun to do in the Des Moines area, turned one year old this year. That's a year of showcasing cool things to do in central Iowa, such as why you should pet the cats at Coffee Cats Café in Valley Junction, where to go zip lining and have other adventures in Iowa and excuses to visit an alpaca farm in Winterset, and the cool people...
DES MOINES, IA
DogTime

Golden Retriever and 2 Young Girls Reunited With Parents After Getting Lost in the Louisiana Woods

Two little girls and their Golden Retriever recently returned home after they went missing in the Louisiana woods for over four hours on Monday night. Gone Girls (And Golden Retriever) Abigail Bourg and her sister Cecelia Bourg went missing around 5 p.m. The 7-year-old and 4-year-old had been playing outside with the family dog, a […] The post Golden Retriever and 2 Young Girls Reunited With Parents After Getting Lost in the Louisiana Woods appeared first on DogTime.
LOUISIANA STATE
BoardingArea

Should Pets Only Be Allowed On the First Floor of a Hotel Property?

If you want to travel with your furry companion this year, you are in luck: at least 5,512 hotel properties across seven brands of the Hilton portfolio worldwide are now pet friendly as the result of a partnership with Mars Petcare — which is the largest pet care company in the world — and consistent pet fees which start at $50.00 per stay will be introduced…
petpress.net

5 Types of Poodle breed: A Guide To Curly-Haired Pets

Poodles have always been a favorite breed among canine lovers. There are a lot of types of poodle breed that make great family pets. With their distinctive curly coat and dignified demeanor, they make an excellent addition to any household. But did you know that poodles are the second most...
BBC

Bristol student vets fund pet vaccines for struggling owners

Low-income pet owners have been given a helping hand by an animal charity offering free pet vaccinations. Trainee vets fundraised and joined forces with Bristol Animal Rescue Centre on Wednesday to administer jabs. The charity said it had helped 54% more people via the scheme since last year supported by...

