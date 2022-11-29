Read full article on original website
KQED
How to structure academic math conversations to support English Learners
Excerpted from “Teaching Math to English Learners” by Adrian Mendoza with Tina Beene. Published by Seidlitz Education, 2022. Embracing academic conversations in the math classroom becomes routine when teachers intentionally prepare content-based linguistic supports to guide and scaffold language. These opportunities for language are important because verbalizing thinking helps students with sense- making, analysis, and reasoning. When students process and engage in sharing, they gain problem-solving perspectives and address misconceptions or incompleteness in their ideas more than if they worked independently (Webb et al., 2014).
KQED
Lowell High School's Admissions Policy Is a 'Looming Question,' Says New SF School Board Member
Lowell High School's merit-based admissions policy is not settled and is instead a "looming question" for the San Francisco Unified School District. That's according to one of the San Francisco Board of Education's newest members, Alida Fisher, who won her seat on the board in something of an upset this November.
