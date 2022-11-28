GE Healthcare, Ulrich to Offer Branded Multi-dose Contrast Media Injector

Baxter International announced the launch of the ExactaMix Pro Automated Compounder, which is expected to be available to customers in the United States in early 2023. Compounding refers to the process of combining or mixing ingredients to create a medication tailored to the needs of an individual patient. As a provider of parenteral nutrition compounding systems, Baxter provides advanced compounding technologies that help support formulation accuracy, process efficiency and patient safety. ExactaMix Pro builds on the company’s ExactaMix Compounding System, Baxter’s automated nutrition compounder that has been used in more than 1,000 pharmacies and compounding centers and has compounded more than 100 million bags across the world since its introduction. To date, ExactaMix Pro is the first and only automated compounder certified to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-recognized UL 2900-2-1 cybersecurity standard.

2 DAYS AGO