Read full article on original website
Related
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
FDA Clears WISE's Cortical Strip for Neuromonitoring
WISE Srl, a medical device company developing next-generation implantable electrodes for neuromonitoring, neuromodulation and brain-machine interfacing (BMI), announced the FDA clearance of its WISE Cortical Strip (WCS), a single use medical device intended to be used on the brain surface for Intra Operative Neurophysiological Monitoring (IONM). The WISE Cortical Strip...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Baxter Intros Next-Gen Automated Nutrition Compounder
Baxter International announced the launch of the ExactaMix Pro Automated Compounder, which is expected to be available to customers in the United States in early 2023. Compounding refers to the process of combining or mixing ingredients to create a medication tailored to the needs of an individual patient. As a provider of parenteral nutrition compounding systems, Baxter provides advanced compounding technologies that help support formulation accuracy, process efficiency and patient safety. ExactaMix Pro builds on the company’s ExactaMix Compounding System, Baxter’s automated nutrition compounder that has been used in more than 1,000 pharmacies and compounding centers and has compounded more than 100 million bags across the world since its introduction. To date, ExactaMix Pro is the first and only automated compounder certified to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-recognized UL 2900-2-1 cybersecurity standard.
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Philips Debuts AI-Enhanced Informatics Solutions for Radiology Workflows
Royal Philips is highlighting its latest diagnostic and pathway informatics portfolio featuring end-to-end solutions to enable earlier and more definitive diagnosis. With simple and more efficient connected workflows, Philips’ solutions help reduce variability and staff workload, increase productivity, and enhance the patient and physician experience. “At this year’s RSNA,...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Reducing Cyber Risk and Protecting Against a ‘Perfect Storm’
There have been hundreds of cyberattacks against manufacturing companies in recent years, including high-profile breaches at JBS Foods and Colonial Pipeline. With these in mind, let’s examine what makes attacks on manufacturing companies particularly unique. In most industries, a cyberattack results in financial damages and back-end closures in certain...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Indee Labs to Automate Engineered Immune Cell Culture
Indee Labs is a biotechnology company developing the Hydropore for non-viral intracellular delivery. Monomer Bio enables cell culture at scale by providing intelligent automation software that allows labs to build fully automated workcells using readily available equipment. "We've been interested in cell culture automation for some time, but it has...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
A Self-Powered Ingestible Sensor Opens New Avenues for Gut Research
Engineering researchers have developed a battery-free, pill-shaped ingestible biosensing system designed to provide continuous monitoring in the intestinal environment. It gives scientists the ability to monitor gut metabolites in real time, which wasn’t possible before. This feat of technological integration could unlock new understanding of intestinal metabolite composition, which significantly impacts human health overall.
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Johnson & Johnson CEO Duato Appointed Chairman of the Board
Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has elected Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Joaquin Duato, to assume the additional position of Chairman, effective in January 2023. Mr. Duato succeeds Mr. Alex Gorsky, who will step down from his role as Executive Chairman following a brief transitional period. Mr....
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Elon Musk’s Neuralink Plans Human Brain Implantation Next Year
Neuralink, Elon Musk’s medtech company focused on brain implants, said it has submitted its approval paperwork to the FDA and is about six months out from putting its device in a human subject. During a “show and tell” event Wednesday, Musk said the long-term goal for Neuralink is to...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
MicroPort's SkyWalker Orthopedic Surgery Robot Used in Clinical Trial
Shanghai MicroPort MedBot announced that on November 22, 2022, MicroPort Orthopedics completed the first clinical use of the SkyWalker Robotic System in the United States. Dr. Joseph Kavolus, of Lighthouse Surgical Suites in Hollis, N.H., conducted the successful procedure. Dr. Kavolus specializes in orthopedic surgery and the treatment of orthopedic injuries.
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
U.S. Military Picks T6 Health to Modernize Traumatic Injury Care
T6 Health Systems, developer of a software solution that captures data and provides contextual clinical content during the care of acutely ill and severely injured patients, was selected by the U.S. military to revolutionize efficacy of healthcare delivery in austere environments to the highest level of care in the most extreme situations for America's military personnel.
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Non-Surgical Treatment Relieves Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
CHICAGO – A minimally invasive treatment for carpal tunnel syndrome provides complete and long-term relief to patients without the use of corticosteroids, according to research being presented today at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). Carpal tunnel syndrome is a form of nerve entrapment...
Comments / 0